There’s no denying that Naomi Campbell is one of the fashion greats. But what’s most impressive is her ability to stay top-of-mind in a fast-changing industry. Between her PrettyLittleThing collection and near constant runway presence, the supermodel is showing no signs of slowing down. And, why would she? She’s at the peak of her game.

The latest example came just yesterday, when Campbell kicked off the 77th Cannes Film Festival in a jaw-dropping look. She arrived to the Palais des Festivals on Wednesday wearing a sparkling gown with roots tied to her decades-long career.

Naomi Campbell’s Sequined Gown

From Chanel’s 1990s archives, the dress in question was stunning to say the least. Its column shape featured a fully sequined design with see-through mesh panels, putting the models’ matching undies on display.

Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images

The gown’s double pearl straps draped across her shoulders like jewelry, leaving very little need for actual jewelry. She wore dangling diamond earrings and kept the rest of her look bare.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Further committing to the glamor of the dress, Campbell went with a Diana Ross-inspired beauty vibe, with big, curly hair that trailed down her back.

28 Years Earlier...

The dazzling gown made its debut in Paris, July of 1996 on the brand’s Fall/Winter 1997 runway. Most interestingly, though, it was originally modeled by the Campbell, herself. Similar to present day, the styling was kept to a minimum, with the dress being the standout piece.

PIERRE VERDY/AFP/Getty Images

Somehow, she looks just as good now as she did two decades ago, if not better.