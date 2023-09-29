Paris Fashion Week, the most anticipated final leg of fashion month, is finally underway. Between the sartorial wonders on runways and the top-tier front-row guest permutations, PFW did not disappoint. In fact, several moments have already caused a stir among the fashion set — and the weeklong event is only halfway through.

Even before PFW officially commenced, shocking headlines already put a spotlight on an upcoming show. Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing announced that pieces from his unreleased collection were stolen from a delivery van a mere 10 days before they were set to hit the runway. While the garments were never recovered, Balmain’s team put on an incredible show punctuated by lots and lots of rosettes.

Several other collections took inspiration from the bloom, but buzzier shows spotlighted other living creatures. At Undercover, for example, live butterflies fluttered inside terrarium dresses. Meanwhile, at Schiaparelli, lobsters were front and center, hanging from necks, waists, and crotches alike.

Off the runway, A-listers also wowed in chic ensembles. SATC fans were thrilled when Kim Cattrall made her first PFW appearance, while Selena Gomez became an instant fashion week darling. Kylie Jenner, too, fueled fashion Twitter chatter with chic ‘fits featuring intriguing styling notes.

Below, these and more shocking moments from Paris Fashion Week’s September 2023 shows. Stay tuned — there will surely be more.

Balmain’s Clothes Were Stolen Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Every designer’s worst nightmare happened just before Balmain’s Spring 2024 show. While garments from the new collection were in transit, the delivery vehicle was hijacked and nearly 50 pieces were stolen. Though, the team was able to recreate several of the lost items, the original garments have yet to be recovered.

Lobsters Were On Crotches At Schiaparelli Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For Spring 2024, Daniel Roseberry reached deep into Schiaparelli’s (crustacean) archives — specifically, to Elsa Schiaparelli’s lobster dress in 1937, designed with help from Salvador Dali. Roseberry’s take on the marine life, however, was decidedly modern: 3D lobsters were tacked onto waists, cleavages, and crotches. The result was surrealism at its finest.

Kylie Jenner Leaned Into The “Wrong Shoe Theory” MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images To attend the lobster-centric Schiaparelli show, Kylie Jenner channeled two of her sisters in one head-turning ensemble. In a Marilyn Monroe-esque gown, Jenner took style notes from Kim Kardashian, who famously wore the late legend’s dress to the 2022 Met Gala. Meanwhile, on her feet, she twinned with sister Kendall, who wore the exact same toe-sculpted heels on the runway. Jenner’s ‘fit proved TikTok’s “wrong shoe theory” correct. An Old Hollywood dress paired with an avant-garde shoe created a juxtaposition that wowed.

While Kendall Jenner Wore A Dress Made With Fingernails Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Meanwhile, in the same show, Kendall Jenner sauntered down the catwalk in a strapless dress that was covered completely in fingernail-like embellishments — manicured in flaming red polish, no less.

Loewe Wowed With No-Sleeve Sweaters Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As usual, Loewe playfully toyed with the idea of construction and wearability. One buzzy look included a loose-knit button sweater that fully envelopes the body — no armholes whatsoever. It’s utterly unwearable, but do I want it? Yes.

Givenchy Showed A New Way To Wear Socks With Heels Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Wearing socks with heels was already a divisive style choice back in 2010. At PFW, Givenchy just gave the combination a high-fashion update, layering sheer socks over heels.

Kim Cattrall Channeled Samantha Jones Pierre Mouton/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Meanwhile, in Givenchy’s front row, Kim Cattrall wore an impossibly chic patent leather co-ord set. Her appearance sent fashion Twitter into a tizzy, especially since it was so Samantha Jones-coded.

Post-Apocalyptic Fashion Starred At Rick Owens Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Rick Owens always bring the theatrics. This season, the label turned to what can only be described as post-apocalyptic dressing. The collection was lined with utilitarian jumpsuits that cover the body completely (including sheer, beekeeping-style masks) and ensembles with horned shoulders.

& The Set Was Equally Dramatic Victor Lochon/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Even the set — stone steps cloaked in vibrant, dual-colored smoke clouds — could have been straight out of a scene from The Last of Us. It was ominous in the best way.

Selena Gomez Served Look After Look Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images Selena Gomez became Paris Fashion Week’s unofficial it girl, supplying looks all week long. She pulled out all the stops in various bustier numbers and, most recently, a Jacquemus dress that gave major Princess Diana vibes.

Live Butterflies Fluttered Inside Dresses At Undercover Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At Undercover, three dresses included a hidden feature, unlocked only under dim lighting. Their skirts housed glowing terrariums filled with real, live butterflies. It was a fantastical PFW moment for the books.

Chloé Turned Into A Party WWD/WWD/Getty Images Chloé put on a literal celebration to commemorate Gabriela Hearst’s final collection. Members of Rio de Janeiro’s Mangueira samba school kicked off the joyous goodbye with a lively performance. Hearst herself joined in on the fun, dancing along with the models and performers.