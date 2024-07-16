11 Years Ago, Naomi Campbell Exposed Her Entire Breast On The Runway

As one of the OG supermodels, Naomi Campbell has had so many memorable career moments from the last three decades under her belt, it’s nearly impossible to choose one look as a standout over another.

Having walked the runway at major fashion houses like Alaïa, Versace, and Dior (to name a few) for years, Campbell secured her status as one of the greats early on in her career. And from the well-stacked resume and high-fashion connections with designers like Vivienne Westwood and Karl Lagerfeld, it was clear she learned rather quickly to take any fashion emergencies in stride — including an unexpected nip-slip on the catwalk.

Back in 1993, Campbell walked the runway during Paris Fashion Week wearing a slinky dress with spaghetti straps that slipped off the famed model’s shoulder, leaving her breast fully exposed. And she didn’t miss a beat, which confirmed what fans already knew: She’s a true professional.

Naomi’s Purple Chiffon Gown

The silk chiffon gown in question was part of Chanel’s Haute Couture Spring/Summer 1994 collection. It was designed with detached cuff adornments, giving the trending silhouette a refreshing feel. Swaying as the legendary stomped down the catwalk, it also had a ruffled train that dragged on the ground behind her.

Pool ARNAL/PICOT/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

She sashayed on the runway in the monochromatic look that included a pair of almond-shaped pumps in a similar shade of purple. Leave it to the iconic fashion house to find the perfect color match for Campbell’s look.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

The dress’s backside had buttons down cascading along the seam.

As if the subtle button and cuff details weren’t enough, she wore a massive crucifix, cord necklace around her neck that had a gothic glam vibe.

That Signature ‘90s Glam

As far as Campbell’s makeup and hair, the famed fashion house leaned into that classic ‘90s aesthetic, complete with thinly plucked brows and a pinky, nude lip with dark-brown lip liner. Her hair was styled in soft barrel curls with the bangs pinned back in two tiny barrettes.

Rindoff Petroff/Castel/French Select/Getty Images

While the dress wasn’t meant to be as revealing, Campbell took the mishap to the chin turning it into a risqué high fashion moment, like only the model can.