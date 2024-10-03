Nara Smith knows how to make an entrance, and her latest look at the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week had everyone doing a double-take. Stepping out in an oversize, embellished black coat, the model brought all the tailored boss energy you’d expect from a fashion pro like her.

The coat’s silhouette and carefully placed beadwork gave off major power-player vibes. But it wasn’t just the intricate beading that had everybody talking — Smith’s sparkly, shimmery bra peeking out from underneath took the ensemble to a bold new level, and the playful decision to leave the jacket unbuttoned added a flirty twist to the look.

That Unexpected Twist

The outfit probably wouldn’t have made such an impact without that carefully revealed flash of sparkle. The juxtaposition of the coat’s structured sophistication against the glittery bra was the kind of styling decision that made the look stand out from the pack.

Smith chose to keep the rest of her look simple, from her slicked-back hair to her minimal makeup, to ensure that the outfit remained the star of the show.

Matilde Bono/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Not Just An Accessory

Smith completed her look with a Miu Miu Aventure top-handle bag, adding even more sophistication to the ensemble. The piece, crafted from nappa leather and featuring antiqued gold-tone hardware, is inspired by an accessory from the brand’s archives, lending timeless elegance to the bold outfit.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Smith’s Big Boss Energy

Smith is known for her confident style and fashion choices that strike a balance between sophistication and just the right amount of flair. At the Ralph Lauren show during New York Fashion Week, she was spotted in a structured pantsuit that gave off similar boss energy — although that time, it was her plunging neckline that added a fresh, provocative layer to the look.

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images

Classic style — with a dash of bold energy.