During the colder months, I’m tempted to forget about body care altogether. I’m certainly not sunning myself at the park or sporting backless minidresses, so why bother? But Brazilian-born beauty brand Nativa SPA makes a case for caring for your body all year round — and their plant-powered quinoa line makes it hard to resist.

The quinoa line includes a body lotion, body oil, and hand cream, all featuring Nativa SPA’s 100% pure quinoa oil collected via their patented extraction process. Miguel Krigsner, a pharmacist and founder of O Boticário, Nativa SPA’s parent company, discovered that when it’s distilled properly, quinoa has some amazing skin care benefits.

It turns out that quinoa is just as healthy on your skin as it is in on your plate. The super grain is packed with more nutrients than most grains — protein, fiber, B vitamins, and zinc among them — but it’s quinoa oil’s antioxidants like vitamin E, and omegas 3, 6, and 9, and essential amino acids that deliver the grain’s skin-boosting punch. The benefits of using quinoa oil topically — which were proven in a study conducted by The Kosmoscience Group, one of the world’s top contract research organizations — include firming, moisturizing, and promoting a brighter, more even tone.

O Boticário is on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index as one of the world’s more sustainable cosmetics brands. And Nativa SPA is committed to 1% for the Planet, and all their products are vegan and cruelty-free. They use 100% post-consumer recycled plastic for their bottles, and offer plastic-reducing refills for their popular lotions, including the quinoa lotion.

All of the products from the quinoa line use the same warm, floral scent that Nativa SPA says is designed to linger all day, and includes notes of peony and vanilla. It sounds like what I imagine basking on a sunny Brazilian beach might feel like, and during a North American winter, I’m all about escapism.

Below, find more details about each product in the quinoa line.

Quinoa Firming Body Lotion

This body lotion is a thick, quinoa oil-rich cream proven to increase skin’s firmness and elasticity within four weeks. It comes in an easy-to-use pump bottle and, while dense, is formulated to sink into your skin and leave it looking radiant all day long.

Quinoa Firming Body Oil

Designed to be used during or immediately after your shower or bath, the quinoa body oil uses both sunflower and quinoa oils to give skin a lit-from-within glow. Use alone or by mixing a few drops into your body lotion, or keep it in the shower to add a luxurious touch to your daily routine.

Quinoa Firming Hand Cream

Similar to the firming body lotion, this cream nourishes the skin on one of the most dehydrated parts of your body — your hands. The formula helps encourage stronger skin with omegas and vitamin E, and leaves a lasting, subtle scent.