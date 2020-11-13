Facegym's Gua Sha Is What Your Skincare Routine Has Been Missing

Lockdown 2.0 means really taking care of your skin and your wellbeing. That's what I've been telling myself, anyway. So I was pretty pumped when the new Gua Sha tools by FaceGym landed this week. The ultimate tool to give yourself a high quality facial massage, if you ask me. It also almost certainly has to be one of the best new beauty products out this week, along with these six other finds.

But back to the Gua Sha. It has been redesigned to make giving yourself a lymphatic that much easier. The long edge de-puffs and contours, while the "teeth" increase circulation while stimulating collagen and elastin production. The short edge lifts and eases the tension in that furrowed brow. And the tip? Like the medium edge, it is designed to come to the rescue of specific tension points.

In short, it's a lovely spot of TLC, and don't you deserve it? The FaceGym website has a handy tutorial video, too. Once you're done with that, here are six other new beauty products out this week to add to your lockdown 2.0 routine...