Manucurist's Plant-Based Nail Gels Are Ideal For Lockdown 2.0

Lockdown 2.0 is officially upon us, meaning it's time to really take care of ourselves. One way of doing that is to let our skin, hair, and nails take a breather and recover, and to try out some new beauty products as the ultimate act of self care. This week, I'm most excited about a new plant-based nail brand that offers gel-like nails in clean formulas.

Green Flash is described as a 'semi-perm' nail brand that gives users the chance to try out shellac-style formulas but in a green, clean way. The brand has a great range of colours, nail care goodies, and sets that include lamps to cure your polish with, and their branding is super chic and adorable all at once. If you can't tell, I'm rather in love with the whole thing already.

Also out this week is a sheet mask by blemish-fighting brand ZitSticka, which I cannot wait to get my hands on. ZitSticka is best known for its pimple patches, so you just know this is going to be good.

Then there's a science-led serum that's worth forking out for, a limited edition golden oil which curls will love, and the most stylish hand sanitiser I've ever laid eyes on. Keep reading to find out more.