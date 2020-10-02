Autumn is officially here and I could not be happier. October is my favourite month of the year because it's when the leaves turn crisp and orange, the slight winter chill picks up, and long walks, pumpkin spice lattes, and cosy nights in aplenty become a part of our routine. This week's round up of new beauty launches has Autumn written all over it.

Most excitingly, Typology's new Tinted Serum is that 'in-betweeny' base you've been waiting for, which is ideal for nipping out to the shops on days when you'd otherwise be cosied up at home. With light coverage and skincare benefits, it's a great all rounder.

Otherwise, there is also a new spa-like range from Aromatherapy Associates, which will make you feel all warm and calm inside, no matter how stressed out you may currently be.

In addition, there are new launches from Aesop, Charlotte Tilbury, Anastasia Beverly Hills, and my favourites Frank Body. Plus, a new British fragrance brand is about to drop that perfume buffs will most definitely want to hear about.

Keep scrolling to read more about these seven new beauty launches out this week.