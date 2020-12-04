It's the season of giving and the dry shampoo legends at Batiste have made it even easier to show your appreciation for the people who have really made a difference in 2020. Batiste have partnered with the NHS for an exclusive special edition, which will help to give back to the people who kept us going when we needed hope more than ever.

As well as the great limited edition dry shampoo duo, there are also plenty of other great new beauty launches out this week, including not one, not two, but three epic new eyeshadow palettes that will bring you that Christmas sparkle. Whether you're celebrating with friends and family IRL or over Zoom this season, you'll need some serious glitter to make you feel Christmassy. The new offerings from Huda Beauty, KVD Beauty, and Pat McGrath Labs will get you there.

As for other new beauty bits out this week, there's another beautiful (single) eyeshadow offering from Chantecaille that also gives back to charity, along with a candle designed specifically for your working from home days, and Glossier's special gold Christmas offerings, which are not to be missed.

Keep reading to find out more about the new products you could be snapping up this week.

