Beauty Pie's New Candle Smells Like Gingerbread & Christmas Miracles

With December arriving next week, Christmas shopping is at the forefront of our minds right now, and for good reason. It can be tough finding something for beauty connoisseurs that they don't already have, which is where the latest and greatest in makeup, skincare, and beyond comes in. Not only would these five new beauty products make great Xmas presents, they guarantee the recipient something they don't already have on their shelf.

First up there is a decadent new bath oil from nail salon House Of Lady Muck. The brand has recently expanded into beauty products and wellness goodies, and I can see this oil being a top seller ahead of Dec. 25. Similarly, Beauty Pie's festive candle has already sold out once, and with its festive scent and golden packaging, it's not hard to see why. Byredo's limited edition hand creams also come in beautifully illustrated tubes, and would be perfect presents for anyone whose hands need a little TLC this Christmas.

Then there's two fun makeup goodies I'm excited about, which I'm sure would delight any beauty fan, one from Too Faced, and the other from Beauty Bakerie.

Keep scrolling to read more about each of the five.