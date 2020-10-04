When I tell people I hate summer, they usually stare at me with this incredulous look as if they're a six year old who's just had Father Christmas ruined for them. But then I go into why autumn is just superior in every sense, and they begin to come around. This time of year has all the best things: pumpkin spice lattes, warm cosy blankets, crisp orange leaves, and that light chill, which still allows for a jacket rather than a coat. And when it comes to making your home cosy, there's nothing better than a new autumn candle to get things feeling vibey.

Luckily, beauty brands are coming up trumps with their new candle offerings, and the levels of autumnal joy are off the charts. Whether you want something super smokey and earthy or lighter with a touch of green florals, there's definitely one out there for you. And iven the amount of time we are likely to spent inside in our own spaces this season (thanks, COVID), you can totally justify this expense, IMO.

I've collated a small edit of the best new autumn candles out now to celebrate this awesome time of year. Enjoy!