New Year’s Eve is fast-approaching. And while you’re likely planning to ring in 2021 from the comforts of your own home, there’s one silver lining that makes zoom celebrations totally worth it. Just think: if your celebrations are going to be virtual anyway, you can attend as many NYE parties as you want. Another plus? You don't have to go out in the cold to clink glasses of bubbly through your webcam and celebrate the year that's to come. While you may lament the opportunity to plan a full festive look, there are plenty of New Year's Eve outfits for 2020 that are even appropriate for zoom.

And, if you’re already filling your social calendar with a long list of NYE parties, you’re going to want to look good. After all, your friends might only be able to see you from the waist-up, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t turn heads in every single Zoom party that you enter. And you will. After all, you’ve already gotten tons of practice doing so for all of those December holiday parties, drinking hot toddies, and catching up with family and friends through your computer screen.

Shop the below festive New Year’s Eve tops that are perfectly fit for a Zoom party and instantly make you feel, well, festive. It’s officially time to pop the champagne, slip into your new favorite sparkly top, and look forward towards better things to come. Happy New Year!

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 If You Love Color Sequin Cropped Top Zara Size XS-L $50 See on Zara Why settle for just some sparkle when you can go for bold color at the same time? Consider shopping a sequin top in bright tones of blue, purple, red, or green for a little extra surprise this New Year's Eve.

2 For The Minimalist Sequined Sleeveless Top H&M Size XS-XXL $18 See on H&M Sure, this sequin top is a light-catcher, but its easy tank shape makes it perfect for anyone who doesn't want a ton of fuss when it comes to their NYE look. Throw it on over a pair of jeans and you're instantly Zoom party-ready.

3 If You Don't Like To Layer Plumeti Long Sleeve Top Mango Size S-L $48 See on Mango If you're looking for a little bit of sheer appeal, but don't want to have to fuss with layering, consider an opaque top with sheer sleeves that add just the right amount of festivity to an otherwise classic look.

4 For The Flirty Dresser Kiki De Montparnasse All Over Lace T-Back Cami Shopbop Size XS-L $375 See on Shopbop Layered under a blazer or over a bralette, this top will show off some skin, while still managing to look totally elegant.

5 For The Lingerie-For-Day Obsessive Crêpe De Chine Camisole Top Miu Miu Size 36-44 $835 See on Miu Miu If you're looking for that boudoir vibe, consider a camisole that's cropped, boxy, and trimmed with lace. This one is perfect for New Year's Eve, but will pair just as expertly with a pair of high-waisted jeans and sneakers for a Springtime brunch date with friends.

6 If You're All About Sparkle Collection Sequined Tulle Camisole J.Crew Size XXS-3X $60 See on J.Crew If you're looking for that classic NYE disco-ball inspiration, shop this camisole that is totally covered in sequins. You can tuck it into a velvet or silk skirt for a holiday or New Year's Eve party, but it's also just the thing to add a little extra oomph to a denim look as well.

7 If Your Wardrobe Is Full Of Black Zimmermann Espionage Bow Bodice Blue & Cream Size 0-3 $188 See on Blue & Cream So you're not really into the sparkle that's typical of NYE, but you still want to look festive for the occasion. No problem. Consider a classic black top with a little extra appeal. Bows, puff sleeves, or subtle ruffles will do just the trick.

8 If Silver Sequins Are Your Thing Brandon Maxwell Plus Size Pailette Tank 11 Honoré Size 14-22 $597 See on 11 Honoré One of the most classic looks for New Year's eve is a sequin camisole. It's so easy to wear, looks good on everyone, and will turn literally any type of pieced-together look into one fit for a party.

9 For The High Fashion Lover Christopher John Rogers Cropped Silk-Taffeta Top Net-a-Porter Size 0-12 $925 See on Net-a-Porter Just because the party's virtual this year, that doesn't meant that you can't go all-out when it comes to your festive attire. Opt for a silk taffeta top in a bright color that you would have worn to that in-person soirée as well.