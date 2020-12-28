New Year’s Eve is fast-approaching. And while you’re likely planning to ring in 2021 from the comforts of your own home, there’s one silver lining that makes zoom celebrations totally worth it. Just think: if your celebrations are going to be virtual anyway, you can attend as many NYE parties as you want. Another plus? You don't have to go out in the cold to clink glasses of bubbly through your webcam and celebrate the year that's to come. While you may lament the opportunity to plan a full festive look, there are plenty of New Year's Eve outfits for 2020 that are even appropriate for zoom.
And, if you’re already filling your social calendar with a long list of NYE parties, you’re going to want to look good. After all, your friends might only be able to see you from the waist-up, but that doesn’t mean that you can’t turn heads in every single Zoom party that you enter. And you will. After all, you’ve already gotten tons of practice doing so for all of those December holiday parties, drinking hot toddies, and catching up with family and friends through your computer screen.
Shop the below festive New Year’s Eve tops that are perfectly fit for a Zoom party and instantly make you feel, well, festive. It’s officially time to pop the champagne, slip into your new favorite sparkly top, and look forward towards better things to come. Happy New Year!
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.