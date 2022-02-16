Beauty
From braided tendrils to bedazzled accessories.
Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
With models sporting Barbie ponies, braided tendrils, and oversized hair clips on this season’s runways, it’s clear that NYFW hairstylists pulled beauty inspo from the early 2000s. Read on for the most striking hairstyles from New York Fashion Week’s Fall/Winter 2022 shows.
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Hairstylist Briana Cisneros oversaw hair at Christian Cowan’s F/W show, styling models’ curly hair with Wella Professionals curl enhancing and shine-finishing serums for a look she called the “let your curl shine.”