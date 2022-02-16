Beauty

The Most Head-Turning Hairstyles From NYFW F/W '22

From braided tendrils to bedazzled accessories.

New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022's biggest hair trends.
Noam Galai / Stringer
By Danielle Sinay

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

With models sporting Barbie ponies, braided tendrils, and oversized hair clips on this season’s runways, it’s clear that NYFW hairstylists pulled beauty inspo from the early 2000s. Read on for the most striking hairstyles from New York Fashion Week’s Fall/Winter 2022 shows.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Bouncing Curls

Hairstylist Briana Cisneros oversaw hair at Christian Cowan’s F/W show, styling models’ curly hair with Wella Professionals curl enhancing and shine-finishing serums for a look she called the “let your curl shine.”

Tap