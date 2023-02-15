Beauty

New York Fashion Week F/W 2023's Biggest Nail Trends

From minimal to major.

A model with JINsoon black nail polish at Alice & Olivia's NYFW Fall/Winter 2023 show.
Megan Cencula

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After a few days of back-to-back runway showcases, New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023 is coming to a close. And while all eyes are often on the garments and the glam — the iconic nail trends this season were just as major.

Megan Cencula

Alice & Olivia’s Nostalgic Tips

With five completely different nail looks that complement the collection, this colorful set features detailed art of cult-fave snack brands (like Doritos and KitKat) on each tip using polishes from JINsoon.

Tap