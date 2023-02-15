Beauty
From minimal to major.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
After a few days of back-to-back runway showcases, New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023 is coming to a close. And while all eyes are often on the garments and the glam — the iconic nail trends this season were just as major.
With five completely different nail looks that complement the collection, this colorful set features detailed art of cult-fave snack brands (like Doritos and KitKat) on each tip using polishes from JINsoon.