Just like that, winter is slowly but surely on its way out. And in the world of fashion, that means that Fall 2023 previews have officially begun. In other words? New York Fashion Week is taking the streets of NYC by storm, with everyone’s fave luxe designers, A-listers, supermodels, and fashion-forward socialites showing up and showing out all week long.

Kicking off with pre-events on the evening of February 9, and with runway showcases happening through February 15 — NYFW is short and sweet, yet still jam-packed with highly-anticipated shows like Christian Siriano, Prabal Gurung, Rodarte, Hervé Léger, and countless others.

And while all eyes are often on the intricate gowns and whimsical statement pieces, it’s often the hair and makeup choices that are the understated hero, truly making a collection come together and come alive in front of onlookers’ very eyes. No doubt, some looks of the past have been a bit more out there (and seemingly more unwearable) than others, yet still, the trends on the runway directly influence the trends you are sure to see a whole lot more of in the coming months.

Here are some of the best beauty moments so far.

NYFW’s Top Makeup Moments

Lips In Full Color

Hippolyte Petit/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images

Opening New York Fashion Week with a bang, Christian Siriano’s showcase tapped Charlotte Tilbury for a runway filled with pops of fuchsia-hued lips. As for the exact hue used on the models? The brand’s K.I.S.S.I.N.G. Lipstick in Velvet Underground was the show-stopping hot pink, while the Collagen Lip Bath in Refresh Rose added a hint of high-shine gloss to their lips.

Lived-In Eyeliner

Embodying the ease of rock ‘n’ roll, L’AGENCE showcased its F/W 2023 collection with the help of Stila Cosmetics. The vibe? Some matte neutral lips paired with smudged, lived-in eyeliner for a sensual look.

NYFW’s Most Major Hairstyle Trends

The Power Bob

While debuting its Fall/Winter 2023 collection, LaPointe paired no-makeup makeup glam with one of the breakout haircuts of the season: a power bob. The tea? The empowering look (as seen most recently on Hailey Bieber) features a bob cut with minimal texture, and the same length of hair all-around.

Retro ’60s-Inspired Styles

Victor De Souza featured flirtatious updos and coquette-ish hair bows that gave ’60s boudoir vibes.

More to come...