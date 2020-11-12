Nicky Hilton is one of the few style icons whose outfits have become synonymous with an era. The socialite was a major fashion fixture in the early 2000s; she and her older sister Paris are responsible for many of the decade's trends that are now experiencing somewhat of a renaissance. (Juicy Couture velour sweatsuits, for instance, are considered vintage these days.)

Considering her sartorial influence, it’s no wonder Hilton is flexing her skills as a shoe designer. She just dropped her Fall 2020 collection with French Sole, marking her third seasonal offering with the iconic footwear brand. There are 11 versatile styles, including a variety of chic and comfy ballet flats, suede and velvet loafers, and heels that Hilton says are her “absolute favorite” for the upcoming holiday season.

“I have been a customer of French Sole since high school,” Hilton tells Bustle. “They always made the prettiest ballet flats. I knew if we joined forces we could make some really cool shoes.”

She says right now is the perfect time to invest in flats, especially since many people are erring on the casual side when it comes to everyday wear.

“Since the pandemic and quarantine, people aren’t out as much,” Hilton says. “They certainly aren’t wearing heels. A pretty flat is elegant and, most importantly, comfortable.”

Her favorite style right now? “I’m loving the Madison loafer in the plaid and polka dot," she says. "Two of my favorite trends of the moment.”

Since her brand is so closely tied to all things 2000s, she shared her thoughts on the decade's resurfacing trends. Read on to learn which looks she still loves — and which styles Hilton believes are way past their prime.

1 Kitten Heels gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images “I never thought I’d say I love kitten heels but I do. I guess they say your taste buds change every 10 years — perhaps that applies to fashion, too. I think they look super chic with a cropped jean.”

2 Low-Rise Jeans J. P. Aussenard/WireImage/Getty Images “While I was a big fan of this trend in the early 2000-Frankie B. Days, I have retired them. I’m much more comfortable in a high rise Frame jean.”

3 Baguette Bags J. Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images “Fendi baguette bags are iconic. I love them. One of my biggest fashion regrets is getting rid of my old ones. Years ago when Kim Kardashian started her eBay business, she helped me declutter my closet and got rid of a bunch for me.”

4 Trucker Hats Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images “I was a big fan of trucker hats in the Von Dutch era. Occasionally, I’ll throw one on when I’m having a bad hair day.”

5 Velour Sweatsuits Lawrence Lucier/FilmMagic/Getty Images “I LOVE an OG Juicy velour tracksuit. Juicy Couture defined my generation and still stands the test of time. They just sent me a customized crystal tracksuit to celebrate their 25th anniversary.”

6 Platform Flip-Flops Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “Not my cup of tea. Too clunky.”