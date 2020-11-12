Celebrity Style
Nicky Hilton Says These 2000s Fashion Trends Are Coming Back
Plus, all the details on her latest shoe collection.
Nicky Hilton is one of the few style icons whose outfits have become synonymous with an era. The socialite was a major fashion fixture in the early 2000s; she and her older sister Paris are responsible for many of the decade's trends that are now experiencing somewhat of a renaissance. (Juicy Couture velour sweatsuits, for instance, are considered vintage these days.)
Considering her sartorial influence, it’s no wonder Hilton is flexing her skills as a shoe designer. She just dropped her Fall 2020 collection with French Sole, marking her third seasonal offering with the iconic footwear brand. There are 11 versatile styles, including a variety of chic and comfy ballet flats, suede and velvet loafers, and heels that Hilton says are her “absolute favorite” for the upcoming holiday season.
“I have been a customer of French Sole since high school,” Hilton tells Bustle. “They always made the prettiest ballet flats. I knew if we joined forces we could make some really cool shoes.”
She says right now is the perfect time to invest in flats, especially since many people are erring on the casual side when it comes to everyday wear.
“Since the pandemic and quarantine, people aren’t out as much,” Hilton says. “They certainly aren’t wearing heels. A pretty flat is elegant and, most importantly, comfortable.”
Her favorite style right now? “I’m loving the Madison loafer in the plaid and polka dot," she says. "Two of my favorite trends of the moment.”
Since her brand is so closely tied to all things 2000s, she shared her thoughts on the decade's resurfacing trends. Read on to learn which looks she still loves — and which styles Hilton believes are way past their prime.