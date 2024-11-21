Nicole Kidman leaned into the holiday style memo as she made a red-hot appearance at the GQ Men of the Year Awards. While posing on the red carpet on Tuesday, Nov. 19, the Babygirl star showed off what appeared to be a very demure, very mindful turtleneck crimson gown at first glance — only to turn around and reveal that the dress was even better from behind, thanks to an unexpected boudoir-inspired detail.

It’s been a big career year for the Australian star, who’s appeared in Netflix’s The Perfect Couple, as well as upcoming projects like Lioness and Scarpetta. In turn, Kidman has been serving up her go-to red carpet formula of timeless silhouettes with a twist, like the sheer white gown covered in floral appliqués that she paired with her signature ‘90s ringlets for the Nov. 11 Spellbound premiere. And on Tuesday, the Big Little Lies star delivered once again in a bright red gown with a built-in corset that went all the way to the floor.

Nicole’s Crimson Back Corset

Kidman’s Balenciaga gown qualified as both naughty and nice, depending on which way you looked at it. From the front, the turtleneck design was complemented with long sleeves and a bodycon silhouette that hugged the actor’s figure and slightly flared out at the bottom into a subtle train.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

However, Kidman elevated the drama as she showed off the pièce de résistance from behind: oversized red corset laces that began at the nape of her neck and wrapped up the back of her dress just like a gift. The laces were tied at the top with a long matching red ribbon that trailed on the ground.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

The Academy Award-winning actress, who leaned into the monochromatic moment with a pair of pointy-toed red stilettos, held the end of the ribbons in one hand as she posed on the red carpet.

Her Newly Platinum Hair

While Kidman recently made headlines when she brought back her Far and Away-era natural curls with a strawberry tint, she was back to a cool blonde for Tuesday’s event. The Undoing star showed off a platinum hue with beachy texture and a slightly shorter cut that skimmed a few inches past her collarbones.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Kidman broke up her outfit’s festive colorscape with a glam yet neutral beat. Black eyeliner and a shimmery brown eyeshadow accentuated her blue eyes, while a summery peach hue added some color to her lips and cheeks.