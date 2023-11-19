Nicole Kidman’s Big Little Lies Season 3 Update Is Exactly What Fans Wanted

Big Little Lies is officially the limited series that keeps on giving. HBO couldn’t resist renewing the star-studded show after its original seven-episode run in 2017, and now, still more is coming. Star and executive producer Nicole Kidman recently spilled that Season 3 is on the way, four years after Season 2.

Kidman, whose character Celeste is a key member of Big Little Lies’ Monterey Five, opened up about how much she “loved” the show during a Q&A at an LPGA event in Naples, Florida. “It sort of came along at a time in my life when I had my children and I was thinking I was going to retire,” she said in footage shared to Deux Moi’s Instagram stories and fan accounts. “And then this situation came along, where Reese Witherspoon and I were able to produce that show and create that show.”

As an apparent thank you to fans who helped make it “a massive success,” she shared her secret: “We will be bringing you a third one, just FYI.”

The Road Back To Monterey

Although HBO exec Casey Bloys called the idea of Big Little Lies Season 3 “not realistic” in a TVLine interview in 2019, Kidman continued to champion it. She maintained that there was “hope” while appearing on The Awardist podcast the following year. Her update seems to show she has prevailed, but there’s been no confirmation from HBO so far.

Merie W. Wallace/HBO

“The thread that binds all of us through this is so strong, and the desire to all be working together again,” Kidman said of the Big Little Lies cast at the time. “We’re very close as a group. If we can come up with things that might be magnificent, I would say we would all jump in.”

Cast bond aside, Bloys’ doubts were reasonable. Big Little Lies was based on a standalone novel by Liane Moriarty, hence the original plan for it to be a limited series. It wasn’t until after viewers got so invested that they decided to expand it — an idea that creator David E. Kelley was initially against before Moriarty wrote a follow-up novella.

“We wrote it as a one-off and we ended it in a way that was very lyrical,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018. “But we ended on a lie. I get so protective of characters and series, too, that I don’t want to damage them in any way, and I so loved how we ended year one and I thought, ‘Let’s just leave it at that.’”

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Let The Lying Begin Again

Kidman didn’t share new details about where Season 3 will draw its inspiration, but she told Marie Claire Australia that Moriarty and Kelley “have a really good idea for it” in 2020. At the time, she said her co-stars Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz, and Laura Dern were “in.”

Fans still have much more information to look forward to, but in the meantime, her tease has sparked an enthusiastic response on X (formerly Twitter). “Season 3 of Big Little Lies? There is a God,” one fan tweeted. Many others shared memes about the update, from enthusiastic fist-pumping to a kid freewheeling in a toy car. Naturally, the dream casting kicked off, and at least one viewer put Michelle Pfeiffer’s name forward as a possible addition.