Celebrity Style
Nina Dobrev Stepped Out In A White-Hot Suit At Paris Fashion Week
The Vampire Diaries star has never met a matching set she doesn’t like.
Nina Dobrev made a stark impression at Victoria Beckham’s Paris Fashion Week show, stepping out in a crisp, all-white suit featuring an oversize blazer and wide-leg pants. The standout aspect of the look, however, was the fact that the Vampire Diaries star went shirtless underneath, turning the classic blazer into a statement piece.
The suit’s structured design gave HBIC vibes, but the skin-baring blazer gave the look a revealing twist, resulting in a perfect blend of polish and panache. Dobrev, who’s been seen out and about during Fashion Month after recovering from a dirt bike accident in the spring, carried a Victoria Beckham burgundy crossbody bag as a clutch, adding a dash of color without overpowering the outfit and letting the focus remain entirely on the all-white ensemble.
She Loves A Plunging Neckline...
Nina Dobrev has long embraced barely-there dressing. At the 2022 amfAR Gala, she wowed in a form-fitting, one-sleeve red gown featuring a cleavage-baring cutout, showing her flair for balancing elegance with bolder cuts and silhouettes. The look highlighted Dobrev’s ability to make a bold fashion statement while maintaining a refined sense of style — much like her latest sartorial moment in Paris.
...And She Loves A Matching Set
The white suit also isn’t the first time Dobrev’s shown an affinity for matching sets. At Carolina Herrera’s New York Fashion Week show in September, the actor wore a black jacket with puff sleeves and beaded flowers by the designer, along with a matching miniskirt. She wore her hair swept back, showing off her bangs, just as she did at Victoria Beckham’s show.
“I felt very, very chic and yet still edgy at the same time,” Dobrev told Marie Claire — and it’s safe to say she nailed it.