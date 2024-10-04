Nina Dobrev made a stark impression at Victoria Beckham’s Paris Fashion Week show, stepping out in a crisp, all-white suit featuring an oversize blazer and wide-leg pants. The standout aspect of the look, however, was the fact that the Vampire Diaries star went shirtless underneath, turning the classic blazer into a statement piece.

The suit’s structured design gave HBIC vibes, but the skin-baring blazer gave the look a revealing twist, resulting in a perfect blend of polish and panache. Dobrev, who’s been seen out and about during Fashion Month after recovering from a dirt bike accident in the spring, carried a Victoria Beckham burgundy crossbody bag as a clutch, adding a dash of color without overpowering the outfit and letting the focus remain entirely on the all-white ensemble.

River Callaway/WWD/Getty Images

She Loves A Plunging Neckline...

Nina Dobrev has long embraced barely-there dressing. At the 2022 amfAR Gala, she wowed in a form-fitting, one-sleeve red gown featuring a cleavage-baring cutout, showing her flair for balancing elegance with bolder cuts and silhouettes. The look highlighted Dobrev’s ability to make a bold fashion statement while maintaining a refined sense of style — much like her latest sartorial moment in Paris.

Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

...And She Loves A Matching Set

The white suit also isn’t the first time Dobrev’s shown an affinity for matching sets. At Carolina Herrera’s New York Fashion Week show in September, the actor wore a black jacket with puff sleeves and beaded flowers by the designer, along with a matching miniskirt. She wore her hair swept back, showing off her bangs, just as she did at Victoria Beckham’s show.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

“I felt very, very chic and yet still edgy at the same time,” Dobrev told Marie Claire — and it’s safe to say she nailed it.