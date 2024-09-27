When the Spice Girls dubbed Victoria Beckham “Posh Spice,” it was practically a fashion prophecy. Since her pivot from pop star to designer of her namesake label, the quiet luxury icon has been a fairy godmother to style savants, offering them sophisticated and ultra-posh looks via her brand.

On Friday, Sept. 27, she imbibed her sophisticated ethos on her way to her label’s Paris Fashion Week show, which was attended by the likes of Sofia Vergara and Nina Dobrev. While she spent most of her time backstage, that didn’t stop her from looking like a model herself in a look that was totally posh and totally spic(e)y.

Victoria’s Braless Pantsuit

Designers rarely dress up for their fashion shows, even if they have to take a quick bow at the end of the runway. In fact, the common uniform is a nondescript all-black look. Sweats paired with sneakers are a particular favorite among fashion creatives. For them, comfort has always reigned superior. Beckham, however, has never been one for comfort — not even during her Spice Girl days. Unsurprisingly, the fashion mogul kept to her chic MO.

Leaning into CEO dressing, she wore a corporate-friendly structured pantsuit. Her inky blazer was pretty standard — it featured lapels and regular non-boxy shoulders, though she pulled up one arm sleeve but not the other. Instead of buttons, however, her jacket was cinched with a narrow fabric belt, tied into a knot.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

This is where the look gets spicy. Her blazer had a plunging neckline that dipped down toward her navel and fully exposed the braless (and topless) situation she had going on underneath. Beckham completed her look with matching loose, floor-length trousers.

Her Bag Costs How Much?!

When it came to her accessories, Posh Spice kept everything sophisticated including a dainty necklace, a two-toned watch, black pumps, and equally inky shield sunglasses. It was her shoulder bag, however, that caught my attention. She traded her signature Birkin bags for a croc-embossed leather option from her own line.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

While her exact croc-embossed Dorian bag isn’t available on the website, there are options available in smooth or grained leather for $1,090. For a smaller size, it comes in nano for $850.

A chic icon for decades.