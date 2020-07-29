Nordstrom's Having A Huge Sale, & You Can Buy Tons Of Meghan Markle's Go-To Beauty Products

Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale preview went live last week, and although the sale itself hasn't started yet, you can begin putting together your shopping lists — and you'll find tons of Meghan Markle's favorite beauty products discounted for the event.

The annual sale, which starts Aug. 4 for select cardholders and Nordy club members, Aug. 13 for all cardholders, and Aug. 19 for the general public, is a shopper's favorite thanks to its deep discounts on everything from home goods to fashion items and beauty products. High-end and luxury brands that rarely go on sale are usually included, and you'll often find specially curated sets in the lineup as well.

Although Nordstrom's Anniversary sale looks different this year due to COVID-19 — for example, virtual beauty events are replacing in-store sessions — the deals are as promising as ever. From skin care items (hello, La Mer) to make up products like Charlotte Tilbury's famous Pillow Talk lipstick, you'll find plenty of items to shop. Ahead, a few of the best deals.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 If You Want To Try A New Beauty Tool BeautyBio GloPRO Microneedling Regeneration Facial Set Nordstrom $318 $179 See Now On Nordstrom For those who have been wanting to attempt microneedling at home, there's BeautyBio's GloPRO kit, and it's one of the best deals you'll find during the sale. The kit's pretty comprehensive, offering products you can use in tandem — like the brand's original microneedling tool, which comes with an attachment for safer use around your eye — or items you can use on their own, like a full-size vitamin C moisturizer and de-puffing eye gels.

2 If You're Looking For Anti-Aging Products Lancôme Advanced Génifique Trio Nordstrom $236.50 $159 See Now On Nordstrom Lancôme Génifique serum is an anti-aging treatment that works by rebuilding the skin barrier and helps your complexion retain moisture. It also happens to be a best-seller for the brand, and you get two in this deal — plus a travel-size eye cream.

3 If You Love Bold Lip Colors Yves Saint Laurent Travel Size Rouge Pur Couture Lipstick Set Nordstrom $114 $56 See Now On Nordstrom Not only is the packaging stunning on these lippies, but the color selection gives you everything from neutrals to a bold red.

4 If You Want Super Soft Lips Fresh Sugar Lip Balm Set Nordstrom $44 $30 See Now On Nordstrom Meghan Markle's favorite lip balm is up for grabs in a set that includes an additional scrub and serum for just $30. According to the duchess, the balm gives her "soft, kissable, buttery lips" — and others seem to agree: The treatment has nearly 600 reviews and a 4.6-star rating.

5 If You Want To Fight Frizz Briogeo All Star Hair Heroes Set Nordstrom $67 $45 See Now On Nordstrom Briogeo's Don't Despair! Repair line is one of the brand's most well-known products, winning multiple awards. The range is good for all hair types and helps prevent damage, ease frizz, and cleanse and nourish the scalp.

6 If You Want Voluminous Hair Oribe Full Size Gold Lust Dry Shampoo & Dry Texturizing Spray Set Nordstrom $96 $64 See Now On Nordstrom Another Markle favorite is Oribe's Texturizing Spray. The duchess told Birchbox the aerosol is great for adding volume at the root of your hair, and that her hairstylist at the time would have her flip her hair over before applying the product, then "flip back hard" to give her locks extra bounce.

7 If You Want To Try A Celebrity Favorite Dr. Barbara Sturm Anti-Aging Essentials Kit Nordstrom $355 $210 See Now On Nordstrom Dr. Barbara Sturm isn't short on hype. The celeb dermatologist created the trendy vampire facial, and her clients include stars like Kim Kardashian and Gwyneth Paltrow. Her beauty line is normally pricey, but during the sale, you can try some of her best anti-aging essentials — like her anti-inflammatory anti-aging serum, hydrating hyaluronic acid serum, and skin regenerating night serum — for more than $100 off.

8 If You Want A Smooth Complexion Laura Mercier Loose Setting Powder & Primer Duo Nordstrom $49 See Now On Nordstrom Markle's also a Laura Mercier fan, and specifically loves the brand's primers because they lend a luminous glow that doesn't rely on glitter. This isn't the exact product she uses, but it clocks in at a close second.

9 If You Want To Try A Spa Treatment At Home NuFace FIX & Mini Facial Toning Device Set Nordstrom $348 $233.16 See Now On Nordstrom Microcurrent facials — which use electrical currents to stimulate the muscles in your face — have garnered popularity thanks to claims that they create an anti-aging effect. The NuFace allows you to try the treatment safely in your home as opposed to heading out to a spa, and includes the signature microcurrent tool, a priming moisturizer, a mini three-minute flash facial tool, and a lip serum.