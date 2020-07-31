The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is here. Well, almost...it officially drops on August 19, with early access on August 4. But today, you’re getting a preview of what is to come. It’s the sale you’ve been waiting on.

The end-of-season has come with some deep discounts, which is just the thing you need to kick your hot-weather wardrobe out of its mid-season rut. The Nordstrom sale will feature more than 10,000 items for men, women, and children, including ready-to-wear, shoes, accessories, beauty, active, and home. AKA there’s nothing that’s exempt from the rare slash of prices.

Mark your calendars, though, and don’t wait long to shop the annual seasonal sale. While the prices are slashed until August 30, they go back up to full price on August 31.

You can shop trendy new items, wardrobe essentials, and seasonal favorites that rarely go on sale. From Kate Middleton's favorite Superga sneakers to Levi’s jeans, Madewell boho classics and Nike athletic wear, this is one sale you’re not going to want to miss. Ahead, find an early bird preview of everything you’re going to want to add to your cart, stat.

1 La Ligne Tripe Stripe Cashmere Sweater Nordstrom $275 $150 See on Nordstrom You can never have too many stripes in your wardrobe. This sweater would pair well with jeans and loafers.

2 Frame Le Sylvie High Waist Raw Hem Crop Jeans Nordstrom $225 $150 See on Nordstrom Raw hem jeans are just the perfect amount of trendy and the perfect amount of classic.

3 Superga 2790 Platform Sneaker Nordstrom $89 $54 See on Nordstrom Amp up your sneaker game with a platform version of a classic.

4 Levi’s 501 Ripped High Waist Crop Straight Leg Jeans Nordstrom $98 $64 See on Nordstrom Go for a little distressing when shopping for your next pair of vintage Levi's.

5 Madewell Plus Size Cali High Waist Demi Boot Jeans Nordstrom $128 $85 See on Nordstrom Add some extra flair to your jeans by way of an exposed button fly.

6 Nike One Lux 7/8 Tights Nordstrom $90 $60 See on Nordstrom Update your workout wardrobe with a brand-new pair of performance leggings from Nike.

7 Adidas Stan Smith Sneaker Nordstrom $90 $50 See on Nordstrom The most timeless of sneakers that rarely go on sale. Until now.

8 Tory Burch Leigh Lug Sole Bootie Nordstrom $398 $250 See on Nordstrom Get ready for fall with a pair of lug sole booties.

9 Gorjana Shimmer Mini Bar Necklace Nordstrom $60 $36 See on Nordstrom Layering necklaces is an enduring trend, so it's time to add another one to the stack.