Shopping

10 Must-Have Finds From The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Mark your calendars for August 19 with early access on August 4.

Archive Photos/Moviepix/Getty Images
By Avery Matera

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is here. Well, almost...it officially drops on August 19, with early access on August 4. But today, you’re getting a preview of what is to come. It’s the sale you’ve been waiting on.

The end-of-season has come with some deep discounts, which is just the thing you need to kick your hot-weather wardrobe out of its mid-season rut. The Nordstrom sale will feature more than 10,000 items for men, women, and children, including ready-to-wear, shoes, accessories, beauty, active, and home. AKA there’s nothing that’s exempt from the rare slash of prices.

Mark your calendars, though, and don’t wait long to shop the annual seasonal sale. While the prices are slashed until August 30, they go back up to full price on August 31.

You can shop trendy new items, wardrobe essentials, and seasonal favorites that rarely go on sale. From Kate Middleton's favorite Superga sneakers to Levi’s jeans, Madewell boho classics and Nike athletic wear, this is one sale you’re not going to want to miss. Ahead, find an early bird preview of everything you’re going to want to add to your cart, stat.

1

You can never have too many stripes in your wardrobe. This sweater would pair well with jeans and loafers.

2

Raw hem jeans are just the perfect amount of trendy and the perfect amount of classic.

3

Amp up your sneaker game with a platform version of a classic.

4

Go for a little distressing when shopping for your next pair of vintage Levi's.

5

Add some extra flair to your jeans by way of an exposed button fly.

6

Update your workout wardrobe with a brand-new pair of performance leggings from Nike.

7

The most timeless of sneakers that rarely go on sale. Until now.

8

Get ready for fall with a pair of lug sole booties.

9

Layering necklaces is an enduring trend, so it's time to add another one to the stack.

10

Designer sunnies are just the thing to complete your warm-weather look.