Shopping
10 Must-Have Finds From The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
Mark your calendars for August 19 with early access on August 4.
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is here. Well, almost...it officially drops on August 19, with early access on August 4. But today, you’re getting a preview of what is to come. It’s the sale you’ve been waiting on.
The end-of-season has come with some deep discounts, which is just the thing you need to kick your hot-weather wardrobe out of its mid-season rut. The Nordstrom sale will feature more than 10,000 items for men, women, and children, including ready-to-wear, shoes, accessories, beauty, active, and home. AKA there’s nothing that’s exempt from the rare slash of prices.
Mark your calendars, though, and don’t wait long to shop the annual seasonal sale. While the prices are slashed until August 30, they go back up to full price on August 31.
You can shop trendy new items, wardrobe essentials, and seasonal favorites that rarely go on sale. From Kate Middleton's favorite Superga sneakers to Levi’s jeans, Madewell boho classics and Nike athletic wear, this is one sale you’re not going to want to miss. Ahead, find an early bird preview of everything you’re going to want to add to your cart, stat.