Mark your calendars, call out of work, and text your mom, because Nordstrom’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are only days away. The retailer is kicking off the markdowns early, with sales starting on November 18 (read: a week before traditional Black Friday sales begin). The Cyber Monday sales follow close behind, starting November 28 (not early, unfortunately).

That being said, if braving the crazed post-turkey crowds sounds literally terrible, no worries. You can get the same discounts from the comfort of your couch, while digesting your third slice of pumpkin pie (optional, but recommended). Customers can expect discounts on brands like Tory Burch, UGG, Free People, Marc Jacobs, Coach, Vince, and so many more.

Nordstrom is also offering beauty and skincare sales, with 30% off select items from Anastasia Beverly Hills, 50% of select items from Kiehl’s, and 25% off select fragrances from Malin + Goetz. So if you’re grabbing gifts for the fam, you may as well stock up on some of your favs while you’re at it — it makes both logical and financial sense.

Naturally, Nordstrom Rack is offering deals, as well. Shoppers can get up to 70% off on brands like Nike, Kate Spade, Sam Edelman, Eileen Fisher, Steve Madden, Levi’s, Ted Baker, Rebecca Minkoff, and Bobbi Brown. The sale starts November 24 at 9 p.m. ET and ends on November 26 at 8 a.m. ET.

Until then, shop some of Nordstrom’s current sale items ahead.