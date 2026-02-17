New York Fashion Week’s Fall/Winter 2026 season wasn’t the only buzzy event in recent days. One of the ~hottest~ destinations was in one of the coldest cities, several states away — in Aspen, Colorado. From Feb. 12 through 15, music and culture’s it girls partied with NYLON for the magazine’s Residency at The Snow Lodge.

NYLON is famed for its fun, in-demand fêtes with ultra-exclusive guest lists, and this recent event was no different. On the music front, each night had scheduled raves with beats by DJs Alex Wann, Kitty Cash, Tinx, and Kaz James.

The fashion was also well-represented by ASOS, which hooked guests up with a pop-up in the The St. Regis lobby. Attendees were treated to a selection of snow-appropriate wardrobe options, along with cups of hot chocolate. Apart from shopping opportunities, activations throughout the four-day event were aplenty, thanks to the likes of Polymarket (and its yurt) and Bloom (and its hydration station).

A guest shopping at the ASOS pop-up. Marc Patrick/BFA.com The ASOS pop-up offering a wide après ski selection. Marc Patrick/BFA.com Kitty Cash on deck. Marc Patrick/BFA.com Guests keeping warm by a bonfire. Marc Patrick/BFA.com 1 / 4

The most exciting part of any NYLON party — in this fashion girl’s humble opinion — is seeing what everybody wore. And this particular residency proved to be a masterclass in interpreting the après-ski aesthetic with effortless, cool girl sensibilities. Bethenny Frankel, for example, gave the alpine chic look an edgy twist in leather, while Tinx added Western flair to ski bunny staples.

Ahead, you’ll see some of the chicest attendees at NYLON’s Residency at The Snow Lodge, and the looks that’ll leave you wanting to book your own Aspen trip, stat.

Bethenny Frankel

Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Per the Real Housewives of New York City alum’s playbook, staying stylish while keeping warm includes pairing a knitted cream sweater with edgy leather pants, and throwing on fuzzy touches like a hooded jacket and knee-high boots. It’s a cocktail of textures.

Tinx

Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Tinx went for a two-toned chocolate brown leather coat with a fuzzy lapel and cuffs, which she accessorized with a blue cowboy hat.

Kitty Cash

Marc Patrick/BFA.com

The après-ski color palette typically revolves around wintry whites and light neutrals. DJ Kitty Cash, however, went the opposite route in a black top and teeny shorts, a fiery red fur-lined coat, and high-shine gold boots.

Kit Keenan

Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Leave it to Bachelor alum Kit Keenan, who also happens to be designer Cynthia Rowley’s daughter, to elevate casual flared jeans with a brown fur coat and a matching cowboy hat.

Juliette Porter

Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Reality TV star Juliette Porter also leaned into the Western alpine combo with a luxe fur coat, black jumpsuit, a greige cowboy hat, and a statement belt.

Alyssa Lynch

Marc Patrick/BFA.com

Actress Alyssa Lynch kept it simple in all-black pairing jeans with a fringed suede jacket.

Rocky Barnes

Marc Patrick/BFA.com

OG fashion influencer Rocky Barnes said all-white is no longer the exclusive après-ski dress code in an all-pink look, featuring a turtleneck, puffer coat, pants, gloves, and headband. The look could give Elle Woods a run for her money.