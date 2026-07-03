Bringing The Heat
Celebs At NYLON’s Surf Lodge Residency Served Major Summer Style Inspo
Bailee Madison, Salome Fernandez, and more guests defined warm-weather chic at Night 1 of the Hamptons-based Fourth of July party.
by Alyssa Lapid
BFA for NYLON
It’s Fourth of July weekend — that means NYLON is back at The Surf Lodge. For the third year in a row, the mag is taking over the Hamptons hotspot from July 2-4 for a residency that marries world-class music, Pinterest-worthy style, and peak It girl energy.
BFA for NYLON
Heatwave in New York? No problem. On Night 1, guests cooled down with exclusive drinks and curated experiences from Starbucks.
Bailee Madison and Salome Fernandez posing with Starbucks drinks and a barista. / BFA for NYLON
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