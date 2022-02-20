Of All The Chic, Trendy Clothes On Amazon, These Have The Best Reviews

Several years. ago while watching Netflix’s Queer Eye, I learned of the term “hero pieces” from fashion expert Tan France. It’s a concept I’ve adopted into my own wardrobe and shopping habits ever since. Hero pieces are essentially the cherry on top that turn a good outfit into a great one. Maybe it’s an eye-catching jacket, a fabulous statement earring, or a dramatic shoe. They tend to be pieces that get a lot of mileage in your closet for that reason — they’re just so good, you want to wear them all the time.

Finding these hero pieces isn’t always easy, but luckily, Amazon makes the job a little easier. Throughout this list are some of the chicest, trendiest, highest-rated clothing, shoes, and accessories that the online retailer has to offer. And they may just become your new hero piece.

Maybe for you, it’s this chiffon maxi dress, or maybe it’s this wide brim fedora. But no matter what you’re sure to find a piece that works for you. And best of all — they all have great reviews, so you know that other Amazon customers love them too. Keep scrolling to see 45 of the cutest, on-trend pieces that the online retailer has to offer that may just become your new go-to's.

1 An Elegant Oversized Scarf That Comes In Dozens Of Colors Achillea Large Soft Pashmina Wrap Scarf Amazon $14 See On Amazon This oversized pashmina wrap scarf not only looks posh when layered over a long coat, but will help keep you warm until spring makes its arrival. When the weather is a touch warmer, this super-soft scarf with a subtle sheen is perfect to wear draped elegantly over your shoulders in air conditioned rooms or at an outdoor event, and with 45 different colors to choose from, it can go with practically anything. Available sizes: One Size

Available colors: 45

2 These Classic Ballet Flats That Happen To Be Super Comfortable Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat Amazon $22 See On Amazon Nearly 25,000 five-star reviewers agree that these ballet flats are as comfortable as they are cute. One even called them the “best budget flats yet,” noting that there was no break-in period and that they looked much more expensive than they actually are. The classic silhouette is perfect for work, dressy events, and casual wear, and they have so many colors, you’ll surely want a pair to go with every outfit. Available sizes: 5 – 15 Wide

Available styles: 35

3 This Wide Legged Jumpsuit With Beachy Vibes BUENOS NINOS V Neck Jumpsuit Amazon $27 See On Amazon The loose-fitting silhouette of this V-neck jumpsuit gives me all the tropical vibes, and is soft, lightweight, and breathable against the skin — perfect for a warm climate. Keep this jumpsuit in mind for your next vacay; the hippie-chic piece packs neatly in a suitcase, and you can wear it from the beach to the museum to a dinner out. Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large

Available styles: 44

4 This Fashionable Faux Leather Backpack With Tons Of Pockets Nevenka Leather Backpack Amazon $23 See On Amazon This faux leather backpack with adjustable shoulder straps is on-trend and roomy enough to carry all your everyday essentials for work or school without clashing with your outfit. Two pouches on the outside and a large center compartment that has four separate pockets and two zippered sections mean you can really pack this bag full. Meanwhile, the stylish gold hardware lets look your best even when you’re rushing from the train to your first meeting of the day, which is why it has 8,000 five-star reviews. Available colors: 12

5 This Knit Turtleneck Sweater Dress That Shows You Mean Business PrettyGuide Turtleneck Sweater Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon This turtleneck sweater dress will really make you look like you have your stuff together. The midi-length ribbed dress is form-fitting but not too tight and made from a thick, soft knit fabric that will keep you warm. Pair it with a simple necklace and a slicked-back ponytail for your next work presentation, and you’ve got a surefire recipe for confidence and impressing your boss. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available styles: 24

6 These Velvet Leggings That Are Cozy And Cute ALWAYS Casual Velvet Leggings Amazon $11 See On Amazon These super soft velvet leggings will be the first pants you reach for when you’re at home. The velour fabric is cozy and comfortable yet buttery soft. Meanwhile, the high-waisted cut and textured look are a little more elevated than your average athletic leggings, and they’re the perfect length, according to one reviewer. “I was very pleased with these leggings. They are super soft, comfortable and fit perfectly...Most velvet leggings are shorter than normal but these leggings actually cover my ankles (I hate it when my pant legs don't go all the way down below my ankles),” they wrote. “I would definitely recommend these super soft leggings to everyone and I think I'll be getting more in every color!” Available sizes: One Size – One Size Plus

Available styles: 33

7 A Timeless Wide Brim Hat That’s Made Of Wool Lanzom Felt Fedora Hat Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re dressed for the day but your outfit still feels like it’s missing something, try topping it off — literally — with this felt fedora hat. The ever-chic Panama style adds a bit of artsy flair to any look, and the breathable wool fabric keeps your head cool, which helped this hat get a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. It comes in a huge variety of shades, all of which have a thin accent belt in a complementary color. Available sizes: One Size

Available colors: 20

8 This Cozy Oversized Knit Sweater With Stylish Batwing Sleeves Mafulus Oversized Crewneck Sweater Amazon $40 See On Amazon This oversized crewneck makes a stylish addition to the repertoire: It has a relaxed fit through the torso and oversized batwing sleeves, knit from a cozy spun yarn. The round neck gives this sweater a classic look on top to balance out the trendier elements through the sleeves, and this thing is soft. How soft, you ask? “I have one question for you, future buyer: Do you want to take a trip to Snuggle City? Because this sweater is a one way ticket,” one reviewer wrote. One ticket, please! Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 22

9 A Monogrammed Necklace Set That Embraces The Gold Jewelry Trend M MOOHAM Dainty Layered Initial Necklaces Amazon $15 See On Amazon This set of dainty layered necklaces is perfect for accessorizing an everyday outfit. It comes with two 14K gold plated pieces that you can wear together or separately: A simple chunky 14-inch paperclip chain, and a thinner 16-inch paperclip chain with a hexagon charm, emblazoned with the initial of your choice. Simple gold jewelry is all the rage right now, so this set is an affordable way to jump on the trend. Available styles: 26

10 A Relaxed-Fit Plaid Shacket That’s Ideal For Layering Yeokou Plaid Button Down Shirt Jacket Amazon $30 See On Amazon This plaid button down shirt jacket could be just what you need to give an otherwise-casual look the oomph it needs. The brushed fleece fabric is the perfect weight for transitional weather, and is soft, cozy, and easy to style according to reviewers. The relaxed fit and turned-down collar, along with oversized buttons, add to the grungey look. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available styles: 11

11 A Knee-Length Cardigan That Gives All The Cozy Witch Vibes Amazon Essentials Lightweight Long-Sleeve Longer Length Cardigan Amazon $30 See On Amazon This longline cardigan is an effortlessly chic layering piece. Lightweight and reaching at about knee-length, it’s easy to throw on for function and fashion purposes. The simple cut, open front, and slightly longer sleeves all add to the look. One reviewer called it “long and sleek,” noting that the long length gave it “an artsy goth vibe that is striking in its simplicity.” Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available styles: 12

12 This Tie-Waist Dress With A Bold Statement Sleeve Tobrief Cotton Long-Sleeve Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon There’s so much to love about this cotton long-sleeved dress. The balloon sleeves, knotted tie waist, and sassy but not-too-revealing length make it appropriate for so many occasions, like holiday dinners, meeting the in-laws, or giving a presentation at work. Pair it with tall boots and tights during cooler months for warmth and fashion purposes like all of the five-star reviewers who are obsessed with this dress. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 31

13 These Lightweight Joggers That Can Go From The Gym To The Bar Libin Athletic Joggers Amazon $29 See On Amazon Yes, these sleek joggers are labeled as athleticwear, but they’re so sleek that no one will notice if you wear them outside of the gym. With four-way stretch nylon fabric and a mid-rise tapered cut, they can easily take you from morning yoga to afternoon errands to drinks with friends. Two deep side pockets and an elastic waistband make them comfortable and functional to wear all day. “The material is so slick yet so soft. They’re lightweight and super flexible. The pockets contain a black hole’s worth of room. I can’t emphasize enough how much I love these joggers!” one five-star reviewer raved. Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

Available styles: 10

14 These Faux Fur Sandals That Are Cozy & On-Trend FITORY Faux Fur Cork Slide Sandals Amazon $29 See On Amazon To say I’m obsessed with these faux fur cork slide sandals would be an understatement. The double-strap, open-toe sandals have the comfort and coziness of slippers, but have a hard outsole that make them cute and practical enough to wear outside of the house too. The sole and adjustable straps are completely covered with plush faux fur, and the cork footbed offers premium arch support for tired feet. Available sizes: 6 – 11

Available styles: 7

15 A 2-Pack Of Belts That Make Any Outfit Look Instantly More Put Together Women Faux Leather Belt with Double O-Ring Buckle (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Good belts are shockingly hard to come by in my experience, but luckily, Amazon makes it easy with this duo of faux leather double O-ring belts in complementary colors. A best seller on the retailer, these belts are an easy way to spice up any outfit and complement your other accessories. It even comes with a tool to make additional holes, so you can get exactly the right fit. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available styles: 12

16 These Skinny Jeans That Nearly 100,000 People Are Obsessed With Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Pull-on Skinny Jeans Amazon $18 See On Amazon You may just hit the jackpot with these Levi pull-on skinny jeans. Boasting a whopping 99,000 five-star reviews, these mid-rise jeans are super stretchy, with contrast stitching and a snug fit that doesn’t lose its shape throughout the day. “Literally ditching every other pair of jeans I have and stocking my entire wardrobe with these,” one reviewer proclaimed. “These jeans make me look even better than I did before I grew another human being.” If that’s not high praise, I don’t know what is. Available sizes: 2 – 28

Available colors: 21

17 This Ruffled Chiffon Dress That’s So Dreamy ETCYY Off The Shoulder Maxi Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon You’ll be ready to party in this floaty off the shoulder maxi dress. This conservative yet fun dress has lightweight layers of textured chiffon without being see-through, which is a real win. Swingy layers of fabric give this calf-length dress plenty of movement — just go ahead and twirl. “This dress is SO CUTE! It is the perfect summer dress for special events. It is light & airy. I was worried the ruffles would make me look larger than I am but it is surprisingly so flattering!” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

Available styles: 27

18 A Pair Of Blingy Earrings That Hug Your Earlobes PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Huggies Amazon $14 See On Amazon These 14K gold plated cuff huggies are simple and on-trend, adorned with cubic zirconia gems on the front side. At just under half an inch in diameter, the dainty earrings fit closely around your lobe or cartilage, giving your ears a subtle touch of glamour, which is why they have 23,000 five-star reviews. Available in yellow, white, and rose gold, these earrings are hypoallergenic with a stainless steel post. Available colors: 3

19 This Wedding-Ready Maxi Dress With Pockets HAOMEILI Long Sleeve Maxi Dress with Pockets Amazon $22 See On Amazon Sophisticated and soft to the touch, this long sleeve maxi dress has a place in every wardrobe. Complete with pockets and a deep V neckline, this garment fits snugly through the torso with a wider, ankle-length skirt, making it a comfortable option that also looks really polished. Many of the customers who bought this dress wore it to a wedding or another formal occasion, and reported that it was both elegant and comfortable to wear. Available sizes: Large Plus – 5X-Large Plus

Available styles: 16

20 A Small Heart Necklace That You Can Customize With An Initial Fettero Tiny Gold Initial Heart Necklace Amazon $11 See On Amazon I’m a sucker for dainty gold jewelry, and this tiny gold heart necklace is no exception. The miniature heart charm is customizable with a letter, so you can wear yours or a loved one’s first initial around your neck, making this a great memento. The 14K gold plated necklace comes on a 13.8-inch chain with an extension, sitting nicely at the base of your neck for wearing on its on or layering with another longer necklace, which is why it has nearly 20,000 five-star reviews. Available styles: 54

21 A 2-Pack Of T-Shirts That You Can Wear With Literally Everything Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Short-Sleeve T-Shirt (2- Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Stock up on basics with this two-pack of classic fit short-sleeve T-shirts. The hip-length shirts have a slim but not too tight fit, constructed from lightweight jersey cotton that’s comfortable and easy to care for, which is why they have more than 21,000 five-star reviews. Many of the available options come with one patterned and one solid shirt in complementary colors so you can buy your fav. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available styles: 42

22 A V-Neck Cardigan That Comes In Dozens Of Colors Grace Karin Long Sleeve Button Down V Neck Cardigan Amazon $25 See On Amazon This V-neck cardigan proves that button ups aren’t just for business. This lightweight, stylish cardigan looks great on its on or layered over a tank or shirt, and can be worn year-round with pants or a skirt. Available in over 40 different colors and patterns, reviewers are obsessed with the hues. “I bought one cardigan and was so impressed by how soft, warm, and vibrant the color was that I bought three more and the pictures do not do the colors justice. When I say vibrant I mean the colors are super deep rich and quality looking,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

Available colors: 44

23 This Long Tunic Top That’s Oh-So-Comfortable & Cute LARACE V-Neck T-Shirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon Reviewers absolutely love this V-neck tunic T-shirt. It’s soft and flowy, with a slightly longer length than your average tee and a fashionably curved hem. Buyers note this style is can easily be dressed up or down as needed, which is what makes it so appealing. Available sizes: Small – 5X

Available styles: 41

24 These Straight Leg Jeans With An Elastic Waistband Lee Flex Motion Regular Fit Straight Leg Jean Amazon $33 See On Amazon A straight leg jean, like these Lee jeans, is one of the most reliable pieces you can own. They sit just below the waist with a simple, non-tapered cut that you can pair with almost any top or shoe. The elastic waistband is also a key feature reviewers rave about. “These feel heavy and sturdy while still giving stretch,” one reviewer wrote. “They are perfect for a business casual look, or Thanksgiving at your SO’s grandparents’ house, or a meeting with your grad school thesis advisor who you want to take you seriously without them also thinking you’re uptight.” Available sizes: 0 – 28 Long

Available colors: 11

25 A Simple, Adaptable Swing Dress That’s Soft To The Touch Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Scoopneck Swing Dress Amazon $19 See On Amazon Add this short sleeve scoopneck swing dress to your closet if you’re looking for a versatile and flattering everyday dress. The draped jersey fabric has a subtle A-line cut, and is ridiculously soft to the touch without being static-y. “Absolutely in love with this dress. The high quality, soft, stretchy fabric is cut just right so that the dress hangs in a way that is non-clingy,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available styles: 15

26 This Leopard Print Midi Skirt With A Satin Feel Soowalaoo High Waist Leopard Midi Satin Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you’re looking to mix up your weekend uniform, try this high waist leopard print midi skirt. Silky and stylish, this skirt has so many stying possibilities for errands, brunch, the farmers market, or parties. The sleek silhouette has an elastic waistband, and fits close to the body without being skin tight, making it a comfortable yet cool option. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

27 These Timeless Hoop Earrings With 26,000 Five-Star Reviews PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Lightweight Open Hoops Amazon $14 See On Amazon A pair of thick gold plated open hoops are often the first piece of jewelry I reach for. They add a certain timeless elegance to any look, and they’re an easy way to appear dressed up even when the rest of your ensemble is relatively casual. These lightweight hoops are hypoallergenic with a stainless steel post, so you can feel comfortable wearing them without fear of your earlobes turning green. Available sizes: 20.0 Millimeters – 50.0 Millimeters

Available colors: 3

28 An Easy-To-Wear Mock Neck Sweater That’s Super Versatile Amazon Essentials Lightweight Long-Sleeve Mockneck Sweater Amazon $23 See On Amazon You can never go wrong with a sweater, especially this lightweight long-sleeve mockneck sweater. It’s made from a super-soft cotton blend, and currently boasts a 4.5-star rating among reviewers. The close-but-comfortable fit is perfect for layering — go for a grungy look with a graphic tee, or try a blazer on a colder day. Available sizes: X-Small – 6X

Available styles: 22

29 This Small Crossbody Bag That Fits All Your Essentials Triple Zip Small Crossbody Bag Amazon $20 See On Amazon I’m a big believer in carrying small purses only, but I often find myself shoving them full to the brim of my daily essentials. This triple zip crossbody bag might just be the perfect size. With a roomy interior and multiple pockets, you can safely and stylishly stow everything you need. It has an adjustable shoulder strap with gold hardware, and all colors come with an adorable striped interior, which I love because it makes it easy for the contents inside to stand out. Available colors: 30

30 These Skinny Jeans That Surpass Expectations For Fit & Comfort Lee Plus Size Sculpting Slim Fit Skinny Leg Pull on Jean Amazon $24 See On Amazon Skinny jeans remain an essential for a reason: They’re easy to wear, and can easily balance out a looser or more detailed top. These slim fit skinny jeans by Lee are a cute and affordable choice: They’re mid-rise with an elastic waistband, along with stretchy, curve-hugging cotton fabric. Reviewers report they’re super comfortable to wear: One even said “I never knew jeans could feel so amazing and look so good.” Available sizes: 16 – 30 Long

Available colors: 4

31 These Slip On Sandals That Look Bougie Yet Are So Cheap Litfun Platform Pillow Sandals Amazon $25 See On Amazon You’ll love these minimalist platform pillow sandals for both practical and fashionable purposes. The slides are made with a thick non-slip sole that feels like walking on a “solid marshmallows,” according to one reviewer, offering you plenty of ergonomic support and a super trendy look. Available sizes: 5.5-6.5 Women/4-5 Men – 12-13 Women/10.5-11.5 Men

Available colors: 9

32 This Vintage-Inspired Dress With Puffy Sleeves & Princess Vibes R.Vivimos Half Sleeve Cotton Ruffled Vintage Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon This half sleeve cotton ruffled dress giving serious Bridgerton-meets-21st-century feels. An elasticized bodice, square neckline with a frill and bow detail, and puffy sleeves are only the beginning of this dreamy dress. The full skirt that brushes the floor is the icing on the cake of this romantic garment. Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

Available colors: 15

33 A Pair Of Cozy AF Faux Fur Slippers For Around The House Style Parlovable Faux Fur Slippers Amazon $17 See On Amazon Once you get your hands — or rather, your feet — on these open-toe faux fur slippers, you’ll wonder where they’ve been all your life. If you love the coziness and bougie-ness of fuzzy slippers but hate overheating, they’re the answer, according to 18,000 five-star reviews. A cross band design makes them easy to slip on and off, and you can easily layer with socks on a particularly cold day. Made from eco-friendly faux rabbit fur with a non-skid bottom and a memory foam sole, they’ll give tired feet some TLC in style. Available sizes: 5-6 – 9-10

Available styles: 11

34 This Lightweight Sun Dress That Is A Must-Have For Warm Days POPYOUNG Short Sleeve Shift Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon Nearly 18,000 five-star reviewers are in love with this short sleeve swing dress, which is a classic style you can easily wear almost anywhere. The roomy A-line shape offers plenty of versatility and movement, whether you choose to belt it at the waist or wear it freely. “A summer must,” one reviewer called it. “The fabric is super soft and going through the wash twice now, it has kept its shape, color, and feel.” Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large

Available styles: 49

35 This Racerback Bodysuit For An Easy Tucked-In Look ReoRia Sleeveless Racer Back Bodysuit Amazon $26 See On Amazon I’m a big fan of bodysuits; they just look so much more sleek and put-together than tees or tanks. This best-selling sleeveless racerback bodysuit is no exception: It’s curve-hugging and gives any outfit a smooth base layer. The tank silhouette gives an effortlessly cool look, and it’s easy to cover with a blazer or jacket for a little more coverage and modesty. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 13

36 This Ruffled Off Shoulder Maxi With Soft, Breathable Fabric THANTH Off The Shoulder Ruffle Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon You’ll bring the wow factor wherever you go in this off shoulder ruffle dress. It really has it all: An elegant design, soft and breathable fabric, and two leg-baring slits up the sides. “Super cute, flattering, and true to size,” one reviewer wrote. “I like that it can be dressed up or down.” Available sizes: Small – X-Large

Available styles: 19

37 A Cable Knit Sweater That Keeps Things Cozy & Classic Amazon Essentials Fisherman Cable Long-Sleeve Crewneck Sweater Amazon $22 See On Amazon Lean into the prep school vibes in this fisherman crewneck sweater. The thick, cable-knit fabric is made of 100% cotton, and reviewers report that it’s ridiculously comfortable and looks way more expensive than its price tag would suggest. “I love the feel and rich lines,” one wrote. “Such a pretty sweater and I intend to purchase other colors soon.” Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available styles: 21

38 A Drapey Cardigan That Makes A Perfect Indoor Layer Shiaili Cardigan Amazon $22 See On Amazon If the office air conditioning is turned up just a little too high, this open-front cardigan is the perfect coverup to keep at your desk. It might just be the Goldilocks of cardigans: Not too heavy but not too light, not too fitted but not too loose. It drapes nicely and has a longer-than-average length – about mid-thigh, which is why it has a super high 4.6-star rating on Amazon. Available sizes: 1X – 5X

Available colors: 8

39 This Long Sleeve Maxi Dress With A Touch Of Stretch & Pockets DEARCASE Long Sleeve Maxi Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon “I love that dress you’re wearing!” is what your friends and coworkers will say when you show up in this long sleeve maxi. “Thanks! It has pockets!” is probably how you’ll respond. With an empire waist and elegant draping through the skirt, this dress boasts a 4.5-star rating on over 20,000 reviews. People love the fit and how breathable and soft the fabric is. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available styles: 44

40 An Elegant Patterned Satin Scarf With A 4.7 -Star Rating corciova Square Satin Scarf Amazon $9 See On Amazon This stunning satin scarf is the perfect accessory simply for its versatility. Tie it around your head as a scarf à la an elegant ‘50s movie star, fold and knot it around your neck to add flair to your ‘fit, or tie it around the handle of your purse or suitcase while traveling. It measures 35 by 35 inches, and is made from a silky satin fabric emblazoned with an intricate, eye-catching pattern. Available styles: 42

41 The Little Dress That Will Become Most Versatile Thing You Own BEAGIMEG Basic Tank Bodycon Dress Amazon $19 See On Amazon Little dresses like this tank bodycon dress are never a bad investment because there are so many ways to wear them. With strappy stilettos, this curve-hugging dress makes a splash at the club, but with a blazer, you can make it professional too. Some reviewers love it as a maternity dress because it has plenty of stretch, so you know it’s super comfortable to wear. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

Available colors: 17

42 A Pastel Short Sleeve Sweater With Sweet Details Foshow Puff Short Sleeve Sweaters Amazon $29 See On Amazon Get the feel of a T-shirt with the look of a blouse in this puff short sleeve sweater. Eyelet hollows throughout, along with lantern sleeves and a ribbed hem and neckline, all elevate this frock. “This is an awesome short sleeve sweater for spring time! Just right to wear with jeans to be casual or with slacks for business,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

Available colors: 44

43 A Casual Swing Dress That Has Tons Of Styling Options ZENNILO Loose Fit Casual Swing T-Shirt Dress with Pockets Amazon $25 See On Amazon What’s the scoop? — other than the neckline on this loose fit swing dress, of course. The A-line silhouette gives this dress some flowy movement, and it’s complete with long and short sleeve variations as well as pockets. It may even be a good luck charm: One reviewer wore it to a job interview and wrote “Dressed it up some easily and it was very comfortable!” (Oh, and she got the job!) Available sizes: Small – 5X

Available styles: 64

44 A Best-Selling Leggings & Sports Bra Set That’s Instagram Worthy FAFOFA 2 Piece Workout Set Amazon $36 See On Amazon Hit the gym and feel good doing it in this athleisure-chic two-piece workout set. Complete with a sassy notched sport bra top and high-waisted leggings, this set is tight-fitting to stay in place no matter how many squats or sun salutations you’re doing. The stretchy nylon and spandex material is both breathable and moisture-wicking, and the leggings have just enough compression to hold you in without holding you back. Available sizes: X-Small – Large

Available colors: 13