Of All The Trendy Clothes & Accessories On Amazon, Reviewers Say These Are Worth The Hype

Save your cash for the items that live up to the buzz.

Written by Veronika Kero
It’s possible to get stylish accessories and clothes that are just as high quality as they are trendy. Every piece on this list is a well-rated item that’s actually worth the hype surrounding it, letting you freshen up your wardrobe without worrying about wasting your hard-earned cash. The 45 affordable options listed below are all available on Amazon, so they’ll arrive at your doorstep in no time, so you can see what the buzz is about for yourself ASAP.

A Gold-Plated Anklet That Reviewers Wear In The Water

Available in three different lengths, you won’t have to worry about this 18-karat gold-plated anklet being too tight or too loose. It brings just the right amount of shine to any outfit and can dress up something that’s on the more casual side. Reviewers rave about its durability after wearing it in the shower, to the beach, and more. One fan wrote, “This item is great. I have showered with it on several times, still no tarnishing.”

One Reviewer Wrote: “This anklet is very pretty. It's lightweight, it is smooth and delicate feeling but also feels strong. [...] It fits perfectly and is beautiful. Looks expensive!” — Ella fan

  • Available sizes: 9 — 11 inches
  • Available colors: 1

These Polarized Sunglasses That Don’t Snag Hair

With screwless nose pads and padded ear tips, this pair of round sunglasses are as comfortable as they are stylish. They won’t pinch or snag hair but they will complete any outfit while also protecting your eyes. Their polarized lenses eliminate glare and block 99.99% of harmful UV rays.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I ordered these last summer and I still love these. For what you pay, it is a great buy! These are great and lightweight. Super cute and do not break easily!” — Gretchen

  • Available sizes: One size
  • Available colors: 7

A $10 Tote That Comes In More Than 145 Styles

Whether you need something to hold all your work essentials or tote all your stuff on a vacation, you can’t go wrong with this faux leather tote bag. Its large compartment can fit just about everything you could imagine while the interior side pocket will make it easier to find your small items. Plus, it has a magnetic closure and reinforced stitching at the handles.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I have 5 different colors of this bag from this seller. Made extremely well, looks stylish and looks great w/anything I wear. It can hold lots of weight too. I have used one as an extra travel bag on plane. Just the perfect bag. I’m ready for another color to add to my collection” — Carley

  • Available sizes: One size
  • Available colors/styles: 147

An 8-Pocket Felt Insert To Keep Your Bag Tidy

Not only will this bag organizer protect the lining of your purse but it’ll also save you a ton of time — no more rummaging through piles of makeup and papers to find what you need at the bottom. It has eight pockets and it has a detachable zippered section in the center. It’s made of smooth but sturdy felt and comes in a ton of sizes to fit different bags.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I should have bought this years ago! No more digging around in my handbag trying to find my keys, my credit card, my cell phone. Now everything is organized and easy to find! What a buy!” MsJackie2u

  • Available sizes: Medium — X-Large, including slender sizes
  • Available colors: 24

A Pair Of Adjustable Sandals With 50,000+ 5-Star Reviews

These sandals with a cork footbed have an outsole for major traction and their upper material is just as impressive. Made of genuine suede, their insole contours to your foot as they’re worn, creating a custom feel and fit. And to top it off, the straps are made of vegan materials and can be adjusted to comfortably hug your feet.

One Reviewer Wrote: “This is the third pair of these shoes I've owned. I wear them out. I live in the country and I'm very hard on my shoes. These last better than any sandals I've worn. I put this pair on today fresh out of the box, shopped for 4hrs with three kids. No blisters, no pain!” — Shauna Beatty

  • Available sizes: 6 — 12, including wide sizes
  • Available colors: 20

A Layered Initial Necklace With An Adjustable Length

This highly rated layered initial necklace comes with two-inch extenders for each of the two pieces that are included so you can customize exactly how it hangs and fits. Both are made of high-quality brass plated in 14-karat gold.

One Reviewer Wrote: “This necklace is so amazing for the price. It’s crazy how affordable it is with such high quality. I’ve had it for five months and so far no tarnishing, not broken, durable, love it.” — Renee

  • Available sizes: One size
  • Available colors: 3 & 26 letters

These Waterproof Nipple Covers With A 4.6-Star Overall Rating

To avoid your bra completely ruining a look, pick up this set of nipple covers. They come in five different shades and they’re made of medical-grade silicone that creates a firm hold but peels off gently so that they can be reused — they can even withstand water and sweat. Plus, they have a smooth design that won’t show through tops and dresses.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I wear a lot of dresses and these definitely help give a seamless look and create a great shape. This is my second pair only because the others lasted for more that two years. No matter how cold they will not let your nips show. They even hold up on summer time, and as long as you keep them properly you will get your money’s worth.” — leilani reyes

  • Available sizes: Small and Large
  • Available colors: 5

A Stretchy Mesh Bodysuit Reviewers Say Is So Comfortable

Although reviewers may have initially been shocked at the size of this mesh bodysuit, they were impressed by its ability to stretch without feeling too tight. The skin-friendly material is soft, moisture-wicking, and made with 23% spandex that’s both breathable and durable. The thong bottom won’t show through pants and the adjustable straps allow you to control the fit. Plus, it has a hook-and-eye closure at the crotch so you can easily get it on and off.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I’m obsessed! It’s so comfy! It doesn’t ride up. I wore this on a night out and didn’t feel suctioned into it like I normally would with shapewear by the end of the night. I feel confident in my jeans again. The snap at the private parts was easy to do!” — Kailey saker

  • Available sizes: XXS — 5XL
  • Available colors: 9

These Adjustable, Waterproof Slides That Come In More Than 50 Colors

If you’re looking for a pair of slides that are comfortable enough to wear indoors but durable enough to wear outdoors, look no further. This pair is completely waterproof and has an anti-skid sole so that you stay dry and stable. Meanwhile, the foam upper is contoured for an ergonomic feel and will mold to the shape of your feet as you wear them. If you need more control over the fit, just adjust the top straps.

One Reviewer Wrote: “These sandals are so awesomely Comfortable! I wore them for a straight 2-days and could have worn longer! [...] I can’t remember when I’ve had a pair of shoes that fit so perfectly!! I love that I can wear these outside gardening and be a mess and filthy, then, hose them down and talk a walk around the sidewalk at the beach!” — Mary929W

  • Available sizes: 6 — 11
  • Available colors: 53

A Pair Of High-Waisted Running Shorts With Built-In Underwear

All activewear should be as comfortable as this pair of running shorts; their smooth and breathable material will feel great on the skin throughout even the longest workouts. And no matter what exercise you’re completing, the elastic waistband will keep them in place and the built-in underwear will keep you supported. Slide your essentials in either of the two zippered side pockets and you’ll be good to go.

One Reviewer Wrote: “[These] are the BEST running shorts! Super comfortable, they don’t ride up, they move with you, and are totally breathable.” — M. K. Merritt

  • Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large
  • Available colors: 32

This Stretchy, Supportive Swimsuit With A Retro Vibe

You’ll stand out in the crowd in this eye-catching one-piece swimsuit with a vintage design and gorgeous lace detailing. It has a plunging neckline that’s supported by padding and criss-cross straps in the back. And because it’s made of 20% spandex, it’s as comfortable as it is pretty.

One Reviewer Wrote: “This fits as expected and because of the straps and the deep V then it can work for so many body types. [...] this CUPSHE suit is thick enough that you don't have to worry about it ripping during water-sports or beach volleyball. It would also look very cute with jean-shorts.I am shocked--I still cannot believe how comfortable I feel in this.” — Les

  • Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large
  • Available colors: 16

A Sweet Sundress With Pockets Available In Lots Of Florals

Coming in over 40 different colors and patterns (including lots of pretty florals), this A-line dress will be one of those pieces that you add to your cart more than once. Its smooth material is only interrupted by subtle ruching on the bodice and gorgeous pleats throughout the bottom. It all comes together to create a look that can be dressed up or down.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I bought this for a wedding reception party and also for a nice summer dress or for date nights with my boyfriend! It fits so well and is comfortable and soft! I love the pockets!” — Elke Martin

  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large
  • Available colors: 43

This Ribbed Tank Top That Comes In Different Lengths

As affordable as it is, you won’t feel guilty about picking up this ribbed knit tank top in a few lengths and colors. Both the short and long options are great pieces to have in your wardrobe to match any pair of pants or skirt. With a ton of different solid colors to choose from, you’ll be able to complete any outfit in no time.

One Reviewer Wrote: “A staple basic tank top. It absolutely was a great purchase. Doesn’t feel cheap and it’s not see through to me. I feel comfortable wearing it with or without a bra.” — Anahy r

  • Available sizes: X-Small — Large
  • Available colors: 35

These Adorable Hipster Panties With A 4.5-Star Overall Rating

Coming out to around $4 a pair, this five-pack of bikini panties with adorable lace trim is a no-brainer. Each is made of a soft and stretchy viscose-spandex blend that avoids bunching, cutting into the skin, or creating panty lines. Choose the solid color set shown or the leopard print option within the listing.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Seriously the best. Don’t ever stop making them. So comfortable, but also don’t show with tight jeans and leggings. You can wear them to work out without issues.” — E.E

  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large
  • Available colors: 2

A Pair Of $15 Retro Aviators That Are Polarized

Made with polarized lenses, these retro aviator sunglasses give you clearer vision (even in bright light), increased contrast, reduced glare, and even reduced eyestrain. They do this all while blocking 99.99% of harmful UVA and UVB rays and they add a cool but casual look to your style.

One Reviewer Wrote: “This truly makes a difference because they’re polarized. Great for driving because the glare is truly gone or for outside activities like the lake or beach. Love these and will be buying in all colors!” — SueEllen

  • Available sizes: One size
  • Available colors: 14

This Pack Of Adjustable Camisoles With 28,000+ 5-Star Reviews

This four-pack of slim-fit camisoles is sure to come in handy whether you intend to wear them on their own or underneath other clothing for additional coverage or warmth. They’re made of a jersey cotton blend that’s soft, lightweight, and essentially as comfortable as your favorite T-shirt. Choose between a ton of different neutral and bold color combinations.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I bought these to wear under other clothing so I am okay with no built in bra. Great value, nice material and well made. I would definitely buy these again and I love the color variety.” — wanda matiski

  • Available sizes: X-Small — 6X
  • Available colors: 29

A Seamless Bra That’s Moisture Wicking

If you're wearing comfortable clothing but what's underneath isn’t easy to move in, you still won't be comfy. This seamless bra is made of nylon and spandex, giving it a smooth finish that glides onto the body while offering support. And to keep it from digging into your shoulders and sides, the straps and bottom band are a bit wider than usual.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I've been searching for bras that not only fit but we're also comfortable. I love them! The wide straps stay on your shoulders...no more slipping down your arm. The bras are beyond comfortable. So much so that I went back and ordered two more!” — Kim

  • Available sizes: X-Large — 5X
  • Available colors: 5

This Versatile Square-Neck Top With Great Stretch

While this square-neck tank top is certainly cute enough to wear out for lunch, it’s also comfortable enough to wear during your next workout. It’s made with a touch of spandex that makes it easy to move in and soft. And because it’s cropped, it pairs well with high-waisted jeans or leggings.

One Reviewer Wrote: “It was just how all the other reviews say. Thick material (even the white) and fit well. I will buy it in other colors! Fit better than I expected.” — Jackie Zigman

  • Available sizes: X-Small — Large
  • Available colors: 22

Some Water-Resistant Sandals That Have Arch Support

When you have an adventurous day ahead of you but don’t necessarily feel like wearing sneakers, these water-resistant hiking sandals will come in handy. Their bottom sole is made of anti-slip rubber and molded to give you solid arch support. Their upper is made of soft nylon braided straps that will keep your feet in place without causing blisters.

One Reviewer Wrote: “It's so hard to find stylish women's sandals that offer support. I have joint and back problems, and these are saving me from the pain other shoes cause. Great for a sunny spring/summer day, pairs well with shorts or skirts. Very comfy.” — Amazon Customer

  • Available sizes: 5.5 — 11
  • Available colors: 7

A Pair Of Retro Sunglasses With Over 38,000 5-Star Reviews

These round sunglasses have a thicker border around each lens so you can show off the matte or shiny finishes. Even the lenses themselves come in stylish options like a gradient brown or glossy pink. While the metal frame is durable, it’s also flexible to keep them from snapping easily. And, of course, the UV400 protection will give you a clear view (and protection) in all kinds of weather conditions. Multipacks are also available in the listing.

One Reviewer Wrote: “These are my favorite pair of sunglasses. [...] It’s very lightweight and fashionable. It works well with any outfit. [...] They do not leave a mark on my nose like other ones do. Their customer service is also very helpful and quick!” — Nathan Cunningham

  • Available sizes: One size
  • Available colors: 32

A Lightweight Sling Bag That Comes In Over 100 Colors

With two zippered pockets and multiple card slots inside, this faux leather sling bag with a 4.6-star overall rating makes it easy to stay organized on the go. Plus, its strap can extend from 23 to 46 inches. In the listing, you can choose from over 100 colors and patterns, as well as models with a clear touchscreen-viewing panel.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Ordered a couple of different colors and couldn't be happier with them. So convenient to carry the basics (phone, chapstick, credit cards, sunglasses) into an event and have both hands free.” — Beth G

  • Available sizes: One size
  • Available colors: 114

This Pack Of Seamless Tank Tops For Lounging & Working Out

Made from a nylon and spandex blend, each of the pieces in this three-pack of cropped tank tops is as breathable as they are stretchy. The ribbed knit material is soft and can be paired with jeans for a day out with friends or leggings for a quick sweat session.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I am obsessed with these. I have them in 6 colors! Perfect dupe for the brand name ones and a fraction of the price. Great quality. So cute!” — epdannelly

  • Available sizes: X-Small — Large
  • Available colors: 61

These Chic Hoops That Are Much Lighter Than They Look

Reviewers love these chunky gold hoop earrings not only for their resemblance to a much higher-priced pair but also for their quality. They’re made of copper and are gold plated, which keeps them from rusting and irritating sensitive ears. While they deliver a bold and beautiful look, they’re actually pretty lightweight.

One Reviewer Wrote: “They are so chic and very gorgeous in person. Super lightweight and comfortable. I wore them for 12 hours yesterday and forgot I had them on. Love them!” — Lalalalizzy

  • Available sizes: One size
  • Available colors: 11

This Foldable Hat With An Adjustable Strap

Made of 90% breatheable straw material, this Panama hat will keep your head cool even under the brightest sun. The internal band is adjustable to better fit your head and it’s also super easy to pack; it can be folded without causing any damage. Plus, it has an adjustable strap to keep it from flying off.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I needed a hat that could be packed, and needed one with a strap. I love that the strap is removable on this one, since I don’t need the strap all the time. [...] I was worried what would happen when I rolled it up into my carry on, but it looked perfect when I took it out of my bag at my destination.” — D. Blum

  • Available sizes: One size
  • Available colors: 22

These Opaque Biker Shorts With 57,000+ 5-Star Reviews

Whether you’re at the gym or running errands around town, these high-waisted biker shorts will keep you cool and comfortable throughout the day. They’re made with four-way stretch to give you a complete range of motion and wick away sweat thanks to their breathable material. But don’t worry, the thick fabric isn’t see-through. And to make them even more convenient, they have two side pockets.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I really wanted a pair that had pockets and was a reasonable price. These are perfect. There is also no front seam which is even better! They also do not hug your waist too much and still stay up.” — Tatyana E.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large
  • Available colors: 35

These Comfy Slippers With Non-Slip Soles

It’s obvious why these are called cloud slippers. Their thick soles give you nearly 2 inches of height and cushion every step to absorb shock. The slippers are covered in textured grooves with a diamond-shaped design that prevents slipping. Reviewers report they felt safe wearing them in wet conditions.

One Reviewer Wrote: “These are soooo comfortable! I live in them around the house, or when out running errands. Great value for the money.” — J. S. Phoenix

  • Available sizes: 5.5 — 16
  • Available colors: 19

These Stretchy Palazzo Pants That Are So Versatile

Once you feel how soft and smooth these palazzo pants are, you won’t be sure whether you want to reserve them for nights out or days in the gym. Style them with heels and a crop top for a night of dancing or sneakers and a crewneck when it’s time to lounge. They have an elastic waistband that won’t cut into your sides and sits higher than usual.

One Reviewer Wrote: “These are my favorite pants right now! I just ordered my 3rd pair. I got paint on the first pair, and I now have two others so I can rotate through them more often. They are my go-to for comfort, whether I'm staying in or going out.” — Jenn M.

  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 15

A Wire-Free Bra That’s Seamless For Maximum Comfort

With a hook-and-eye closure in the back, this wire-free bra is so comfortable thanks to its seamless design. Made of nylon and spandex, the piece will be luxuriously soft on the skin as it offers support. Slightly thicker shoulder straps ensure they don’t dig in.

One Reviewer Wrote: “This has been hands down the best fitting bra I have ever purchased. Better than any department store or specialty boutique store. It has the perfect support, ideal lining, the straps never dig in and there is never any spilling on the side.” — KP

  • Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large
  • Available colors: 16

This Sleeveless Jumpsuit That Comes In Over 40 Styles

For the days when you don’t have the time or energy to think too much about what you’re wearing but still want to look presentable, this sleeveless jumpsuit is the way to go. It has a loose fit that’s perfect for hotter days. By pairing it with the right boots and cardigan, it can work well in the cooler months as well, and it comes in over 40 colors and patterns.

One Reviewer Wrote: “The material is soft and light. So versatile! Definitely getting in more colors.” — Stephanie Bodge

  • Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large
  • Available colors: 43

A Breathable Kimono That Can Be Used As A Beach Coverup

Made of sheer and airy chiffon, this open-front kimono is just the thing to throw on when you want to add style but not weight. You’ll still feel as light as ever after slipping into its beautiful design. Use it as a beach coverup or to add some oomph to a simple tank top.

One Reviewer Wrote: “There is nothing to dislike about this kimono. The fabric is sheer, the colors are bright and it is, indeed, very feminine. I am extremely happy with this purchase. I also know that I will get lots of compliments when I wear it!” — Linda Lou

  • Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large
  • Available colors: 47

These Comfy Boat Shoes That Weigh Just 5 Ounces

These slip-on shoes combine a super flexible outsole, elastic laces, and cotton canvas upper, making them incredibly comfortable. They weigh just five ounces, making them great for travel as well. They come in an incredible 80 different styles within the listing.

One Reviewer Wrote: “When it comes to these shoes, style and comfort are best friends! I have never owned a pair of shoes that fit my feet better than these. They are barefoot shoes that allow your toes to spread the way they need to, making it the next best thing to walking barefoot.” — Layne Henderson

  • Available sizes: 2 — 11
  • Available colors: 80

Some Chic, Durable Sunglasses That Cost Less Than $7 Per Pair

To give a slight nod to the fashion icons of the 90’s, rock these rectangle sunglasses the next time you leave the house. You can choose between a singular pair or a two-pack so that you’re prepared for any outfit that’s missing a bit of sun protection. They’re made of lightweight plastic material and the lenses are coated with UV protection.

One Reviewer Wrote: “These glasses are perfect for any day! I bought them in 2021 and they are still going strong! Great quality!!” — Arely

  • Available sizes: One size
  • Available colors: 30

These Buttery-Soft Leggings Available In 3 Lengths & 75 Colors

You won’t have any problems getting through your workout in these cross-waist leggings made with four-way stretch. It has soft fabric that remains completely opaque no matter what move you’re doing and wicks away moisture so you can stay cool and dry. The wide crossed waistband keeps them from rolling down.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Loved them so much that this was my second pair. The fit is snug, but the crossover waistband keeps them from binding.” — Casey

  • Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large
  • Available colors: 75

A Popular Fanny Pack That’s Water-Resistant

Being hands-free is easy with this belt bag that will quickly become a staple in your wardrobe. It’s made of durable fabric that makes it water resistant and durable. Pack in your daily essentials when commuting to work or use it to store snacks when hiking.

One Reviewer Wrote: “This bag is a great buy. I purchased it for an international vacation because I knew I’d be doing a lot of walking and wanted a convenient, secure way to carry my phone, money, etc. [...] Beyond this, it’s got a lot of useful compartments, is comfortable to wear, has enough space for essentials, and it is an attractive, quality bag.” — ajb522

  • Available sizes: One size
  • Available colors: 33

This Jersey Knit Mini Dress With Side Pockets

This mini dress is made of jersey knit material that will flow in the wind and brush softly against the skin. It also has adjustable spaghetti straps and even two side pockets so you can keep your small valuables close by even without having to carry a purse.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I love this dress! Looks just like the picture. Colors are vibrant, material is soft and has a little stretch and it fit perfect!” — Jody

  • Available sizes: Small — 2X
  • Available colors: 38

These Budget-Friendly Hypoallergenic Hoops Also Available In Silver

If constantly lose earrings or want to switch up your style every day, this six-pack of gold hoops will be a great addition to your collection. All are fabulous in their own way with slight differences (like a twist design or rectangular shape) to make them stand out from one another. They feature hypoallergenic 14-karat gold plating and are lead- and nickel-free. They’re also available in a silver finish within the listing.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I love the way some of the earrings clip in and it doesn't hurt the back of your ears. It is so easy to put on and easy to take off.” — Natasha Baichu

  • Available sizes: One size
  • Available colors: 2

These Platform Sandals Reviewers Wear To The Beach, Walking, & Hiking

These platform sandals feature soft elastic straps that keep the foot in place but are gentle on the skin and a padded insole. The contoured footbed helps alleviate the shock of each step and because the outsole is made with both rubber and cork, they have anti-slip traction.

One Reviewer Wrote: “It’s hard to find shoes that are comfortable and cute at the same time. This pair is both. Ready for the beach, hiking or just a walk, they are super cute!” — Amazon Customer

  • Available sizes: 5.5 — 11
  • Available colors: 5

This Stretchy Maxi Dress That’s Just $25

For just $25, you can grab this slinky dress that’s worthy of being shown off at even the fanciest of events. Its stretchy blend of materials makes it much more comfortable than your typical floor-length gown and any of the gorgeous 11 color options will have you feeling red carpet-ready.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Love love this dress. It is form fitting and fit me quite well. It is very long. Perfect for heels. When I had to put on some flats, I fold the mid section just slightly below the [chest] and I pinned it with a cute brooch. So cute.” — Gigi Forde

  • Available sizes: XX-Small Petite — X-Large
  • Available colors: 11

A Silky Elastic Skirt That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down

As fancy as it may look, this satin midi skirt is actually super comfortable thanks to its elastic waistband. It easily slips on and brings a beautiful sheen to every outfit. Style it with pumps for a night out or sneakers for an activity-packed day.

One Reviewer Wrote: “There are so many different things to wear with this dress. I can definitely pair this with a graphic t-shirt and Chelsea boots or sneakers, a tank top with sandals, a sweater with boots... the possibilities are endless. I love the fabric.” — Heather

  • Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
  • Available colors: 8

These Cropped Yoga Pants That Won’t Stretch Out Over The Day

No matter how many wash cycles they go through, these cropped yoga pants will not lose their fit-and-flare shape. Their premium fabric is made with four-way stretch that makes them great for both working out and lounging in. They feature two side pockets and come in eight colors including bright pink and denim blue.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Love love love these pants! So comfortable. Good to where around the house, and can easily be dressed up with a blouse to run an errand around town. Bought a second pair a day later!” — LY

  • Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large
  • Available colors: 8

A Lightweight Bucket Hat To Match Every Outfit

For both sun protection and style, this bucket hat has everything you need. It’s made of 100% brushed cotton that is available in over 40 colors, ranging from a pastel yellow to a bright teal; there’s an option to go with every outfit so that you can be trendy at all times.

One Reviewer Wrote: “The material is light, soft cotton. The rim is long enough to shade your face from the sun. The best part is that it has a little tie inside the hat that you can adjust.” — Violet

  • Available sizes: One size
  • Available colors: 44

These Straight-Leg Jeans With Just The Right Amount Of Stretch

These straight-leg jeans are not the stiff pairs that you may be used to. Their straight-leg design is made with a great amount of stretch so that you can look fashionable and be comfortable, too. They come in a few different washes and have nearly 18,000 five-star reviews.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I got these on a whim and was so happy that they far exceeded my comfort expectations. There was plenty of give and stretch where needed, but not so much that they get that baggy-knee situation after sitting for too long.” — Meg

  • Available sizes: 2 — 22, including short, medium, and long sizes
  • Available colors: 5

A Button-Up Cardigan Reviewers Say Feels Like Cashmere

With a close-but-comfortable fit, this crewneck cardigan is soft but durable enough to withstand everyday wear. It has earned a 4.5-star overall rating on Amazon and in addition to neutrals like ecru and black, it’s available in lots of pretty colors like dark green, coral pink, and sage green heather.

One Reviewer Wrote: “This sweater feels like cashmere but a bit lighter weight & warmth - great summer [evening] sweater.” — Pat

  • Available sizes: X-Small — 6X
  • Available colors: 28