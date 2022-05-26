I'm A Stylist & I Swear By These Cheap Clothes & Accessories On Amazon

I’m the type of girl who is constantly searching for Y2K-driven trends and innovative outfit ideas on Instagram and Tik Tok. Sure, it’s part of my job as a stylist, but I really do enjoy discovering new labels and lewks to try every season. That being said, however, those emerging small brands and the latest celebrity fashions can be expensive — which is seriously detrimental to my monthly budget. More often than not, I turn to Amazon to discover similar styles on the cheap.

Recently, I went on a truly epic deep dive for trendy pieces that were not only cute as hell but also wearable in many different circumstances. In the end, I found the absolute chicest styles ever, all for under $60 bucks — and I’m sharing them with you below. You’re welcome, besties.

1 The Chunky Gold Hoops That You’ll Wear Constantly PAVOI 14-Karat Gold Chunky Hoops Amazon $14 See On Amazon Attention: Don’t sleep on these PAVOI gold hoops. Not only are they an Amazon best-seller (with over 28,000 perfect five-star ratings and counting) but they also only cost $14 bucks, which is a downright steal considering the tip-top craftsmanship involved. Choose between four wearable sizes in yellow gold, rose gold, and white gold plated stainless steel. There are also vermeil options that cost $50, if you prefer investment pieces. "This is my third pair of Pavoi earrings. I wear them all the time and they never get discolored or hurt my ears," one repeat buyer remarked. Available sizes: 20 — 50 millimeters

Available colors: 6

2 A Matching Sweatsuit That Looks Like High-End Athleisure Linsery Hooded Tracksuit Amazon $44 See On Amazon Oversized athleisure pieces are an absolute must-have for any well-rounded modern wardrobe in my book. Whether you are lounging at home or heading to the airport, the key to looking put-together in sweats is finding yourself a matching version in an elevated hue. My favorite? Linsery’s hooded sweatshirt and jogger set in this muted moss green color. The cuffed bottoms have two side pockets for your phone or other essentials, which comes in handy if you’re just running out for a quick errand. The takeaway here? Cozy and cute has never looked this good — promise. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X

Available colors: 8

3 These Gold Layering Chains Look Like A High-End Vintage Find PAVOI 14-Karat Gold Layering Necklaces Amazon $15 See On Amazon All right, I’ve waxed rhapsodic about my love for layering gold necklaces a few times thus far in this article alone. If you don’t have a collection of stellar gold chains in your jewelry box, then behold this PAVOI layering necklace set. There are yellow gold, white gold, and rose gold variations offered in multiple types of chains — but I like this one because it comes with snake, curb link, and paper clip chains for a nice minimalist mix. A huge plus? Ummm, well, the $15 price tag certainly won’t break your bank account. “This is so pretty. I love the layered look in general but especially this one. You can dress it up or down and it just glistens in the light,” one shopper praised. Available sizes: 8

Available colors: 3

4 An Inexpensive Silky Scarf That’s Seriously So Versatile vimate Square Scarf Amazon $7 See On Amazon My #1 styling hack? Carrying vimate’s square scarf wherever I go. It adds a pop of color to your outfit if you opt to wear it as a necktie or handbag accessory. Better yet? It covers up greasy bedhead and looks incredible as a tube top with a maxi skirt or baggy mom jeans. See what I mean? Chic. Just note: It's actually a silky polyester rather than real silk, which drives the price down but doesn't lack quality. One shopper gushed that "this scarf is so beautiful,” while another was amazed to note how “it really has the texture you would expect from an expensive silk scarf.” Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 44

5 This Minimalist White Tee With Just The Right Amount Of Roominess Verdusa Oversized Tunic Tee Shirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon I am a “tiny and cropped” or “baggy AF” T-shirt kind of person — there is no in-between. This oversized T-shirt looks like the boyfriend-style cut you’d see a top brand sell for over $100 — except this one is only $23 bucks. (A major score, in my humble opinion.) Since it’s so wallet-friendly, might I suggest picking up the black and khaki options as well? You won’t be disappointed: The construction is top notch while its material has worn-in softness. “The white is very nice and not see-through. Enough stretch and it hangs well,” one customer wrote. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 16

6 This It-Girl Hair Accessory In One Budget Multipack JANFUN Flower Claw Clips (8-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon These are my absolute favorite claw clips — ever. First off, they're floral shaped, and adorable as can be. I use them to toss my hair up at the pool or beach on days when I am trying to protect my strands from salt or chlorine. Plus, you get eight of them in an array of bright matte colors that are an instant mood-lifter. If you have long, thick hair like me, these are literally so double-duty that you won’t have any issues with slippage or re-securing them throughout the day. One shopper confirmed there was "no headache or pull," while another added that they were indeed as "sturdy" as I mentioned. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X

Available colors: 28

7 The Oversized Blazer That Transforms You Into A Street Style Star Grlasen Oversized Blazer Amazon Additional colors available, Size S-XXL $54 See On Amazon This ’80s-inspired Grlasen blazer looks like something Kylie Jenner would wear by an edgy emerging designer. The oversized shape makes it look hella high-end and elegant (despite being a polyester, viscose, and spandex blend) that can be rocked with the athleisure staples already in your wardrobes — as demonstrated here with a cropped tank and bike shorts, for example — or over a slip dress for a fancy night out. How haute, right? A bunch of customers commented in the reviews that the quality was high although it did arrive a bit wrinkled, but it was nothing a quick steam couldn’t fix. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

8 The Hyper-Fashionable Baguette You Can Carry From Day To Night JW PEI Eva Shoulder Handbag Amazon $39 See On Amazon Finding versatile bags that can be worn with everything from casual clothes to nighttime ensembles is no easy feat. My suggestion? JW PEI’s shoulder bag fits the bill to a tee. It has that coveted '90s baguette shape that fits more than it looks, in an embossed vegan leather that looks expensive and luxurious. (And almost sorta kinda resembles a By Far bag that’s beloved both by the Jenners and Bella Hadid). " This falls into the small purse category, but there’s still ample space inside. Can fit my phone, lip gloss, mascara, blush, brow pencil, bill folder, keys, even my small battery powered fan and I’ll still have space left," one shopper praised of its carrying capacity. Available sizes: One (shown)

Available colors: 12

9 The Ultimate Reusable Shopper By A Cult-Favorite Brand BAGGU Standard Reusable Shopping Bag (3-Pack) Amazon $36 See On Amazon Fun fact about me: I never leave the house without a BAGGU— and I’m not shy about my fandom, either. Whether I'm heading to Whole Foods, the dry cleaners, or to the local beach (via subway, no less), these sturdy nylon carryalls have got me covered and are guaranteed for 50 pounds of goods — or even more, in my experience. Not to mention, they’re eco-friendly and machine washable for nonstop freshness. "I am obsessed with Baggu bags! Wish I could buy them all," one shopper confessed. The feeling is mutual! Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 34

10 This Quirky Beaded Phone Lanyard For Nonstop Smiles Wherever You Go ISYSUII Beaded Mobile Phone Lanyard Amazon $8 See On Amazon How freakin’ presh is this ISYSUII phone lanyard? It brings all-around good vibes with me even on the gloomiest of grey days thanks to its smiley face beads. I love that my phone never gets lost in my massive tote bags anymore — all because of this bright beaded $7 accessory. Another happy highlight? The brand sends you the absolute cutest floral keychain with every purchase, so you can add some sunshine to your car or house keys. “I’m in love,” another shopper seconded, noting that “It’s pretty sturdy & very convenient.” Available sizes: One (shown)

Available colors: One (shown)

11 This French-Girl Floral Dress With Darling Puff Sleeves Floerns Puff Sleeve Midi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon If you’re a Reformation fan at heart but can’t afford the brand’s high-priced floral dresses, Floerns makes this puff-sleeved midi dress that's a fabulous alternative. The showstopper’s square neckline and tie keyhole is a blessing for cleavage without showing too much of it, while the high slit adds appeal to an otherwise demure vintage style. "Fit like a glove. Love the way it cinches the waist and accentuates the bust. Perfect Sunday brunch dress!" one shopper wrote. Cottagecore vibes for the win. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 5

12 A Turtleneck That Stays Tucked At All Times REORIA Turtleneck Bodysuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon The scrunchy bunchiness of an un-tucked top is irritating, especially when you don’t have the time or privacy to fix it. That’s why REORIA’s turtleneck bodysuit is the wardrobe hack that you need in your life ASAP, because it lies smooth no matter what. Made from cotton and spandex for both breathability and stretchiness, this onesie adds instant sleekness and professionalism to your outfit. Pair this baby with the above nipped trousers — and presto: You mean business. "The turtleneck part is so comfortable and doesn't feel like it's squeezing my neck," one shopper remarked. Another swore that "this is the best bodysuit I’ve found by far and beats out super expensive ones from any name brands I’ve tried." Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

13 The Retro-Looking Trousers That Are Perfectly Pleated Tronjori Wide Leg Trousers Amazon $36 See On Amazon If doing a vintage deep dive for the perfect pair of nipped-waist pleated trousers doesn’t seem like your idea of a good time, skip the trip and purchase these Tronjori pants instead. You get the same old-school '40s palazzo style without any suspicious stains or musty smells from a bygone era. They have a slightly cropped fit and even come with options for a shorter length, which I love considering I’m only 5’ 1”. If you’re tall, though, they’ll be ankle-length to show off your favorite shoes like the photograph. "Cute flowy palazzos! No stretch but there's enough fabric that as long as the waist fits you're likely fine. I'm happy with the cut and length, will definitely show underwear lines if you're not careful but ultimately gave me the look I wanted,” a fan remarked. Available sizes: X-Small Short — 2X

Available colors: 33

14 A Classic Leather Belt That Looks Good With Everything In Your Arsenal VONSELY Gold Buckle Leather Belts Amazon $15 See On Amazon As you probably know by now, I love trendy pieces that pack a punch. However, mixing in the classics can be a nice balance for work or other professional settings — and VONSELY’s gold buckle leather belt is a lifesaver for me. Not only is it genuine leather but the high-quality gold buckle is also reminiscent of high-end department stores offerings. Even better? It costs $15 with Prime shipping. "Soft, supple, and attractive. Comes in a lovely, lined gift box. Included are tools for shortening the belt if necessary, and a cute little key ring with nail clippers. Quite a bargain for such a high end belt. Deserves more than 5 stars,” a shopper gushed. Available sizes: 24 — 41 inches

Available colors: One (shown)

15 An Oversized Button-Down Shirt Dress With Endless Styling Possibilities Auxo Shirt Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon The classic button-down shirt can feel a little stiff, but this 100% cotton tunic is casual yet cool in my book. It has flared 3/4 sleeves, a high-low hemline, and an effortless silhouette that can be worn as a dress or a top depending on your mood. Seriously, imagine all the different ways you can rock this, too: It looks unreal with boots, sneakers, heels, or flip-flops — not to mention, you can wear it either belted or unbelted. It’ll serve as a chill beach cover-up, or it can be paired with leggings, jean shorts — you name it. “I wore it my ENTIRE vacation! Seriously no need to pack anything else to wear to the beach. You can dress it up or down,” one fan pointed out. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X

Available colors: 28

16 This $8 Shell Choker Necklace For Coconut Girl Vibes Year ‘Round CENAPOG Cowrie Shell Choker Amazon $8 See On Amazon The puka shell choker might conjure up early 2000s childhood memories — at least, it does for me. So, obviously, I am a big fan of the trendy revival it's experiencing of late. This $8 version is handmade from natural shells and looks phenomenal layered with all of your gold chains — both vintage and new — 365 days per year. "It is adjustable so you can make it fit the smallest neck ever or the largest. it is so comfortable and cute," one shopper pointed out. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: One (shown)

17 These High-Waisted Cargo Jeans For A Trendy Alternative To Skinnies ICNGLKSND High-Waisted Wide Leg Jeans Amazon $27 See On Amazon Okay, I’ll admit it: I am that person who wears a crop top and baggy pants on a regular basis. (Another revelation for you: I wouldn’t be caught dead in skinny jeans. Eek!) My Amazon pick? These ICNGLKSND cargo jeans have that nipped-in lewk with a baggy leg and pockets galore. "Had these for MONTHS now and they're still going strong love them very much," one shopper wrote. Choose between a bunch of different washes and styles, including a preppier khaki and a Hot Topic-inspired emo pair. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 19

18 Another Satin Mini Skirt In Classic Hues Floerns Satin Mini Skirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you were feeling the satin mini skirt above but didn’t see your size, no problem. Here’s a plus-sized mini skirt by Floerns in a similar satiny material. Available in black and champagne colorways, the skirt has an A-line flouncy fit with a back zipper, so there's plenty of room to its body-loving fit. "I am size 14 in jeans and a 2x fits perfectly. Don’t wear it on windy days though," one shopper warned. Noted! Available sizes: Large — 5X

Available colors: 2

19 Some Curve-Hugging Flared Trousers That Make Legs Look Miles Long Cemi Ceri High-Waisted Dress Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon I’m on the petite side, which means that I am 1. Always at my tailor, and 2. Trying to elongate my silhouette without hobbling around on five-inch platform heels. That's why these Cemi Ceri crepe scuba pants are a game-changer in my world. They fit snugly through the thighs and bum, hugging your figure to the nines. But the ultra-high elastic waist and flared design delivers a supermodel legline that goes on forever. Another highlight? "They don’t wrinkle" and are "really easy to travel with," according to one shopper. Available sizes: Small — 5X

Available colors: 25

20 The Floral Dress You’ll Wear All Season MakeMeChic Puff Sleeve Mini Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon This MakeMeChic dress is the on-trend floral mini dress you need in your life. You have puffed sleeves, a shirred waist, and the flared skirt that give it nostalgic appeal and combine to create the prettiest shape without going the body-con route. Rock this frock during the day with white canvas kicks, or strappy sandals for a dressier occasion. Pick between this beautiful dusty blue or a navy butterfly print if that’s more your speed. Available sizes: Large — 4X

Available colors: 2

21 This Fuzzy Loungewear Set Is The SKIMS Lookalike You Didn’t Know You Needed Fixmatti Fuzzy 3-Piece Lounge Set Amazon $50 See On Amazon SKIMS? On Amazon? Not quite — but it might as well be. This fuzzy three-piece loungewear set looks similar to the styles that Kim Kardashian promotes on her Instagram stories — except it’s much more wallet-friendly. It comes with a cropped camisole, wide-leg pants, and a long, open-front cardigan that’s stretchy, comfy, and cute as heck — what more could you ask for, really? “It fits well, very flattering with just the right amount of stretch,” one shopper wrote. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 26

22 The Nostalgic Punk Girl Accessory That’s Making A Major Comeback XZQTIVE Double Grommet Belt Amazon $13 See On Amazon Boasting an impressive 4.6-star average and over 4,000 five stars, this double-grommet faux leather belt is another late ‘90s and early ‘00s throwback accessory that’s back in the limelight — and I am SO here for it. Pair it with cargo pants or mom jeans and a cropped sweater for major cuteness. "The leather on this belt feels really nice and high quality. The holes in the belt double as a spot for the belt prongs to go through so no matter what size you get it’ll fit," as one customer noted. Available sizes: 22 — 53 inches

Available colors: 7

23 The Most Adorable Camisole That Brings Back Noughties Vibes MakeMeChic Lace Trim Crop Top Amazon $16 See On Amazon A lace-trimmed camisole is such a throwback 2000s staple for me. (I have nostalgic memories of begging my mom to buy me every color at Limited Too as a preteen.) This MakeMeChic cropped cami is perfect to wear solo in the summertime with a midi skirt or layered casually under a low-cut blouse all year long. It also works for people with larger chests, and the cropped fit is ideal for smaller frames as well. "Perfect y2k cami. Im a 36D and it fits great," one shopper agreed. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X

Available colors: 8

24 The Platonic Ideal Of A Crewneck Tee (That You’ll Order On Repeat) Amazon Essentials Crew-Neck T-Shirt Amazon $15 See On Amazon All right, let’s get real: Not everyone is into extra-cropped or extra-baggy styles like me. In that case, Amazon Essentials makes the perfect crew-neck tee for a timeless look that never goes out of style. A big plus? It only costs $15, so you can wear it around the clock for months on end and then just replace your tees when needed — with speedy Amazon Prime shipping, if you’re a member. Peek through the reviews and you’ll see shoppers raving about how “the quality and softness of the shirt is far beyond my expectations,” and that it “doesn’t fade or pill easily even with frequent washes.” (What more could you want in a T-shirt?) Available sizes: 1X — 6X

Available colors: 7

25 Some Rimless Sunnies That Deliver Big Paris Hilton Energy The Fresh Semi-Rimless Rectangular Sunglasses Amazon $14 See On Amazon Give your outfits an instant cool factor with these semi-rimless shades. Available in countless colorways and three sizes, these wallet-friendly sunglasses are currently all the rage on Instagram and Tik Tok — and look like the spitting image of a vintage Chanel pair I own from the early aughts. They're both trendy and functional, protecting your precious peepers from 99.9% of both UVA and UVB radiation. “I got tons of complements on these glasses,” wrote one shopper, suggesting that “if you are going for a y2k aesthetic then these are perfect.” That’s hot. Available sizes: 51 — 58 millimeters

Available colors: 20

26 The Cozy Shrug You Need For Air-Conditioned Offices & Restaurants SheIn Open Front Crop Cardigan Amazon $30 See On Amazon Real talk: Summertime can be sweaty, but it also can be chilly. If the AC is currently blasting in every indoor establishment, you need a sweet little shrug you can throw on at a moment's notice without lugging around extra bulk in the sweltering heat. The solution? Throw this Sheln open-front bolero over your sundress or tank — it feels like comfortable sweatshirt sleeves, by the way — and voilà! You won't get goosebumps anywhere, anytime. Just leave it in your car or tote bag. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 3

27 An Everyday Canvas Sneaker That’s Light Yet Supportive Amazon Essentials Shelly Sneaker Amazon $20 See On Amazon Breathable cotton canvas sneakers are totally underrated in my book — and this Amazon Essentials pair is the ultimate casual shoe, especially for city folks. If you live in a walkable urban area, open-toed sandals might be a no-go, depending on how dirty the streets are. Major ick. So, consider these white kicks as an alternative that are airy, supportive, and easy to wash when they get soot on them. “These have a little arch support and the heel area is padded," one shopper added, which is ideal if you’re running errands or enjoying a day out with friends. Available sizes: 6 — 12

Available colors: White

28 The Midi Slip Dress That’s A No-Brainer After Dark The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress Amazon $50 See On Amazon Some going-out looks show a little skin, but it’s also understandable that you don’t want to be practically naked in the street. The Drop’s silky midi slip dress has got you covered in this instance. I featured it in black, because you can't go wrong with a classic, but I personally love the "fire orange" hue. (Just close your eyes and picture it with a glowing tan. Swoon.) This is an ideal transitional piece, as well. You can sport it with a chunky cardigan (or even a T-shirt underneath) and some boots in the fall and spring. “Ugh I LOVE this dress!!! You can dress this up or down...It’s a great addition to my closet,” one shopper wrote. Samesies. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 20

29 The Always-Sultry String Bikini Available In Over 100 Colorways SOLY HUX Triangle Tie Bikini Set Amazon $23 See On Amazon Despite what naysayers might imply, you can never go wrong with a string bikini no matter your shape. And, this SOLY HUX one is so affordable and comes in a such wide variety of colorways that were made for both the print lovers and solid-color stans alike. I personally always gravitate towards bold and sassy patterns that remind me of the Caribbean, so naturally this neon floral bikini feels like it was made for me. Cut from the classic polyester-spandex swimsuit fabric you know and love, the set consists of a skimpy triangle top and string tie bottoms. (So expect some cheekiness.) Might I suggest buying the rimless sunnies I mentioned above to go with it? #Obsessed. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 120

30 This Sugar-Sweet Satin Mini In Throwback Prints LYANER Satin Mini Skirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not sure if this LYANER floral-printed mini skirt is giving me Delia’s or Limited Too energy — but, either way, it’s precious. Fabricated with polyester, cotton, and spandex, this silky satin feels heavenly on the skin and is light as a feather. The length is, yes, mini, but it's not short-short if you know what I mean (as in, your bum won't be hanging out like some styles). "For all my thicc beauties out there, This skirt is super cute and fits me so good!" one shopper revealed, suggesting that “the material is thin but not see through” If this pretty pattern of blooms isn’t your cup of tea, there are plainer options and a quirky cow print that’s fun. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 22

31 A Super-Duper Chic Sweats Option That Comes In Elevated Sizing IyMoo Solid Sweatsuit Set Amazon $49 See On Amazon If you don’t like your sweats too baggy, that’s totally understandable. And if you’re dedicated enough to rock constant trends, this is an amazing option for you. IyMoo’s sweatsuit set is a bit more tailored and still has that same elevated edge as the option above thanks to its sleek matching colorways. It comes with a crewneck with exaggerated sleeves and tapered joggers that hug the body. You might even want to consider grabbing some heels and a little shoulder bag and hitting the town in this baby. “Very comfortable and perfect fit. Love that the fabric is thick,” one shopper revealed. “Runs small but if you want it fitted this outfit delivers body yoddie! Lots of compliments,” another fan raved. Available sizes: X-Large — 5X

Available colors: 6

32 These Stylish Strappy Sandals With A Low Heel That Were Just Made For Dancing The Drop Amelie Strappy Square Toe Heeled Sandal Amazon $50 See On Amazon Your search for the perfect low heel is over. The Drop’s strappy square-toe sandals are a ‘90s dream come true and easy to walk around in. (And stable enough that you can even bust a move at a wedding or party without hurting your feet.) "These shoes were amazing. I wore them as a bridesmaid and was able to dance comfortably all night," one reviewer confirmed. The polyurethane leather uppers come in an array of colors, including this infinitely wearable tan color, along with pink, lime, and white. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 7

33 The Ribbed Racerback Tank You’ll Practically Live In Artfish Rib Knit Tank Top Amazon $15 See On Amazon What’s the one item I can’t live without? Easy — this Artfish ribbed-knit tank tops the list, of course. I wear these snug-fitting tanks around the clock, and that's not an exaggeration. I wear them to bed, under my sweaters, over a bikini, or simply solo with some nipped-waist trousers and sneakers for a casual day out. "The fabric is stretchy and thin and doesn't make me think "oh, this is cheap," wrote one shopper, suggesting that "the texture feels comparable to men's ribbed tanks." Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 29

34 These Linen-Blend Pants For Après Beach Activities Roxy Oceanside Pant Amazon $40 See On Amazon I don’t know about you, but these Roxy pants give me Blue Crush vibes — meaning I heart. Featuring a drawstring waistline and flared leg, these low-risers are made with a linen and viscose blend that’s light, airy, and relaxed. “I was recently in Mexico and was eaten alive by mosquitoes. The first thing I did when I got home was order these pants,” one reviewer swore, suggesting that “If you live in a warmer climate and are a mom-to-be, I highly suggest these as maternity wear.” Slip them on after surfing or sport ‘em with a white racerback tank and flip-flops for a beachy-chic ensemble. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 15

35 An Ultra-Classic Tank That Won’t Show Bra Straps Amazon Essentials Plus Size Tank Top Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you have a thing — a pet peeve, if you will — about bra straps peeking out, you’re not alone! That’s why this Amazon Essentials tank top is for you! Cut from the most buttery blend of cotton, modal and elastane, it still gives you the same casual appearance of the cropped racerback tank above, but the wide traditional straps let you wear your everyday bra without attempting makeshift alterations with a safety pin. (Been there, done that.) “This tank top is the most amazingly soft tank I have ever owned. It feels so good on,” one happy customer marveled. Available sizes: 1X — 6X

Available colors: 20

36 A Super-Soft Bodysuit That You’ll Wear On Repeat SlowTime Turtleneck Bodysuit Amazon $19 See On Amazon Need a different size? Here’s another turtle bodysuit option that goes up to 6X. Cut from a durable combination of poly and spandex, this flexible one-piece molds to your curves without suffocating them. The double-snap crotch closure makes bathroom breaks and end-of-day removal as easy as pie. Don't like a turtleneck? This bodysuit also comes in an O-neck option and a style that zips down into a V-neck. Available sizes: X-Large — 6X

Available colors: 18

37 These Designer-Worthy Loafers With A Thick Lug Sole TINSTREE Classic Chain Loafer Amazon $54 See On Amazon If you’re eyeing the chunky leather loafers at Gucci and Prada but aren’t rolling in dough like a celeb — and who is?! — then these TINSTREE loafers are the next-best thing. Offered in five colorways that look big money, these edgy shoes are a suitable choice for work or play. They have a polyurethane upper with a chain detail across the top of the foot, along with a thick rubber outsole that grips the ground as you walk. “The platform is just high enough to be trendy but low enough to be worn in a business or business casual setting," one shopper noted. "They do not look cheap at all and I feel comfortable wearing them to work as well as in the cute trendy casual way." Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 6

38 Slouchy Socks For An Easy-To-Wear Statement Accessory AWS Slouch Cotton Socks Amazon $11 See On Amazon Believe it or not, these AWS chunky white socks are my secret style weapon. Here’s why: There's a definite '80s and early '90s cool factor when you slip these cotton cuties on with dad sneakers or chunky loafers. They also prevent the back of your shoe rubbing against your heels and keep your tootsies cozy around the clock — not to mention, they won’t ride down on you. “The slouch on the leg is the perfect amount of slouch and will hold up,” one shopper promised. I like to wear mine with a matching short set or minidresses. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 35

39 A T-Shirt & Bike Shorts Straight Out Of Billie Eilish’s Playbook AXOSY Tunic Top And Biker Shorts Set Amazon $29 See On Amazon Nothing fills me with joy like wearing super-comfortable loungewear outfits that look put-together for daily life. Honestly, that's why this AXOSY short-sleeved T-shirt tunic and biker short set is practically my errands BFF with a pair of white sneakers. “Feels great on and the shorts give that secure feeling so you're never worried about being revealed,” one customer pointed out. Channel the likes of Billie Eilish or Kim Kardashian, depending on your personal style, by swapping out chunky kicks for some cage heels. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 10

40 Another Pair Of Linen Pants That’ll Only Get Softer With Time Amazon Essentials Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Pant Amazon $29 See On Amazon In case you missed it: Linen pants are seriously all that. Amazon Essentials makes this breezy drawstring version (which is blended with a little cotton, too) for plus sizes that are slightly cropped with a roomy wide leg design... And pockets! "These are very light, comfortable pants. They are perfect for lounging at the pool or for dressier times,” one shopper noted. Available sizes: 1X — 6X

Available colors: 5