Of The Most Popular Clothing Under $40 On Amazon, These Things Look The Best On

I used to be the type of person who kept clothes I didn’t love. Sure, the fit was a little off or the color wasn’t my favorite, but what if it grew on me? Or what if the return shipping costs as much as the dress itself? I’d stuff it in the back of my closet, tags still on, and it would stay there for months if not years. I’m happy to report that I am no longer that person — and there’s one reason: Amazon. More specifically, the huge selection of inexpensive, popular clothing available on Amazon.

Why did Amazon’s clothing change it all for me? For one, there are so many cuts, colors, sizes, and styles, I now officially know that I can find something (or a lot of things) that will look amazing on me — rather than settling for something I was just lukewarm about.

The other half of the equation was the quick, effortless returns. Once Amazon implemented its unpackaged return drop-offs at Kohl’s, I could relax knowing that if I wasn’t head-over-heels in love with an online purchase, it wouldn’t end up stuffed in the back of my closet. Instead, I could get my money back (and prevent clutter) without having to jump through hoops. You can make returns at many Whole Foods locations now, too.

If you’re looking to fill your wardrobe with only clothing you love, check out these Amazon favorites that look great on, yet cost less than $40. Thousands of shoppers can’t stop saying great things about them.

1 This Ruffle Top That Feels Like A T-Shirt, But Looks Way Cooler ROMWE Short Sleeve Ruffle Hem Top Amazon $28 See On Amazon It’s soft and lightweight like your favorite T-shirt, but according to reviewers, the ruffles on this ruffle hem top ensure that it’s “super cute” with leggings, jeans, shorts, or a pencil skirt. Thanks to its flared short sleeves and peplum style, it’s dressier than your average shirt, so you still look put-together — even though you feel comfortable and breezy all day. The best news? You can get it in tons of solid colors and fun prints. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

2 A Cult-Favorite Pair Of Stretchy Palazzo Pants SATINA Palazzo Pants Amazon $19 See On Amazon Flares are back, and more than 16,000 reviewers have given these $20 Palazzo pants a perfect five-star rating. “These are my happy pants,” wrote one “obsessed” reviewer. “They are BUTTERY soft, cozy and WARM but still breathable and not constrictive.” The high waistband and polyester-spandex material make them great for movement-intensive materials, but they also come in slacks-like patterns (including gray and plaid) that reviewers have worn to work. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

3 This Blouse That Looks More Expensive Than It Is Floerns High Neck Georgette Chiffon Blouse Amazon $27 See On Amazon Infuse your wardrobe with some bold, bright prints — or stick with something a little more subtle. Either way, this Floerns Georgette blouse has been called “absolutely stunning,” especially since it “looks more expensive than it is.” The mock neck and balloon sleeves manage to look elegant and trendy simultaneously, while the polyester material is flowy, breathable, and easy to tuck into skirts and pants. (Just plan to wear something underneath, since reviewers report that it’s a bit sheer.) Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

4 A Tulle Midi Skirt That’ll Elicit Tons Of Compliments SSPalu Tulle High Waist Midi Amazon $26 See On Amazon Pair this tulle skirt (available in over 40 designs) with a tank and flip flops in warm weather, and booties, leggings, and a sweater when the temperatures drop. While it’s an easy way to dress up any outfit, it’s also great for casual wear — especially since it’s soft with a versatile midi length and a stretchy, adaptive waistband. “It can be dressed up or down but either way it's gorgeous,” one reviewer wrote. “I've gotten so many compliments. Definitely glad I purchased this.” Available sizes: One Size — Plus Size C

5 These Practical Joggers That Are Super Comfortable, Too Libin Lightweight Quick Dry Cargo Joggers Amazon $32 See On Amazon Some wear them during travel or outdoor activities like hiking and camping — especially since the fabric is unfused with a UPF 50+ treatment to protect skin against the sun. A few healthcare workers have called them a great alternative to scrubs, since they’re lightweight, comfortable, water-resistant, and have five functional pockets. Some reviewers, however, wear these lightweight cargo joggers when they’re not going anywhere; that’s how comfy and breathable they are. Needless to say, they are incredibly versatile. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

6 This Chunky Cableknit Sweater That Might Just Become Your “New Favorite” Dokotoo Balloon Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $34 See On Amazon Customers have called this chunky sweater their “new favorite” and say they “want to get one in every color!” Even though the cotton-acrylic yarn is thick and the silhouette is oversized, its shorter hem won’t swallow up the rest of your outfit. Other stylish features include its turtleneck, cable-knit pattern, balloon sleeves, and dozens of color options, all of which have helped this sweater to rack up over 7,500 reviews. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

7 My Go-To Cold-Weather Dress (That I Have In 3 Colors) PRETTYGARDEN Tie Waist Knit Cocktail Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Once temperatures start to drop, I immediately reach for this tie-waist dress — which I have in three different colors, by the way. I love it because it’s stylish thanks to its lantern sleeves and short silhouette, but it still doesn’t compromise on comfort; the rayon fabric is soft, warm, and stretchy, while the tie waist allows me to customize the fit and tightness. It’s also easy to pair with leggings and boots for casual outings, or stockings and heels for dressier ones. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

8 A Vintage-Inspired Cardigan That’s Shockingly Cheap SySea Open Front Faux Fur Cardigan Amazon $34 See On Amazon Given its all-over faux-fur tassels, people might just think you paid a few hundred for this vintage-inspired shaggy cardigan. But, most colors and sizes cost less than $35. (It’s also machine-washable and can be tumble-dried on low — another nice surprise.) Reviewers have called it “super cute” and “so much fun,” but recommend that you size up since it doesn’t have any stretch. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

9 A Dressy Upgrade From Your Standard Tanks Bingerlily Flowy Tank Amazon $21 See On Amazon If you love tank tops, you’re not alone. Nothing beats the soft material and versatile fit — except maybe this flowy crewneck tank. It’s also sleeveless and made from a buttery, breathable polyester-rayon blend, but the two tiers of ruffles on the bottom add a little something extra to your outfits. Reviewers “wear [it] with leggings or skinny jeans” but will also “wear it under a cardigan or blazer” for a warmer, more professional look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

10 This Classic Crewneck Sweatshirt That’s Lightweight & Comfy Bingerlily Long Sleeve Crew Neck Sweatshirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon One reviewer raved that this long-sleeve crew neck was the “perfect lightweight sweatshirt” and that they’ll be buying “more in different colors.” Since it’s made from a mix of cotton, polyester, and spandex, the material is breathable, stretchy, soft, and easy to care for. While it’s plenty comfortable enough for workouts and lounging, the classic look and stylish colors might just find their way into your everyday outfits, too. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

11 This Sherpa Pullover Reviewers Don’t Want To Take Off — Even For Bed MEROKEETY Sherpa Pullover Amazon $30 See On Amazon Fans are having a hard time taking this Sherpa fleece sweatshirt off; not literally, granted the pullover design features a functional half zipper — but the plush, cozy material is so comfortable, some even find themselves sleeping in it. Others have called it a “must-buy” if you’re always cold or if you work outside. The solid colors have a timeless look, but it also comes in color-block or animal print options. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

12 Some Classic Cotton Panties With 40,000+ Reviews That Are A Steal Amazon Essentials Cotton High Leg Brief Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you’re wondering how these Amazon Essentials cotton briefs racked up over 41,000 reviews and an average 4.5-star rating, it’s because they’re “as good as [department store underwear] at a fraction of the price.” They’re made from 95% cotton with 5% spandex for stretch, and their high cut, tag-free design translates to secure, all-day comfort. They also come in a huge selection of multipacks with all different colors and patterns, so you can find a set that suits you. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X Plus

13 The Perfect Sweater For When You Wish You Could Stay In Bed MEROKEETY Pullover Sweater Amazon $35 See On Amazon Thanks to its wide cuffs, draped fit, dropped shoulders, detailed crewneck, and emphasized side slits, this pullover sweater “looks more high-end” than you’d expect for the price — but that’s not the only reason reviewers say it’s their “new favorite sweater.” It’s also oversized, super comfy, and has a “nice soft texture.” As a result, it’s perfect for those long, chilly days when you have to look put-together, but you’d rather be in bed. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

14 These Lace Bralettes That I Wear Multiple Times A Week Duufin Padded Lace Bralettes (5 Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon I wear these lace bralettes multiple times a week and for various activities. Without the removable padding, they’re comfortable enough to sleep in (and I often do), but I wear them with their pads underneath my everyday outfits when I need a little more support. The lace is pretty, yet soft and stretchy, and since they come in a huge selection of colors for a great price, I’m always tempted to add more to my wardrobe. Available sizes: Small-Medium — Large-X-Large

15 This Cozy Plaid Topper That’s Equal Parts Shirt & Jacket AUTOMET Casual Plaid Shacket Amazon $36 See On Amazon It’s currently a number-one best-seller in button-downs, and it’s easy to see why: This casual plaid shacket (meaning it’s equal parts shirt and jacket) is “cute” and “comfortable,” according to reviewers. Its fuzzy mid-weight fabric allows you to wear it alone or layer it over another shirt, plus you can buy it in over 20 plaid colors. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

16 These Stretchy Dress Pants That You Can Wear All Day Long Cemi Ceri Dress Pants Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re in the market for dress pants that are equal parts comfortable and stylish, look no further than these Cemi Ceri pants. The high waist, flared legs, and gorgeous color options have earned them plenty of attention from TikTok and Instagram influencers, and reviewers confirm that they’re stretchy and extremely comfortable, too: “I lead all day seminars, and these pants were comfortable the entire time,” one wrote. Available sizes: Small — 5X

17 Or These Under-$20 Leggings That Rival Lululemon SATINA High-Waisted Leggings Amazon $18 See On Amazon “These leggings are the closest thing I’ve found to Lululemon,” one reviewer wrote, while another raved that they actually “prefer them” to the high-end brand. What makes them so great? The material is buttery soft and stretchy while remaining opaque (yes, even during squats), plus their high waist and functional pockets make them both comfy and practical. All of that for under $20 — no wonder they’ve racked up over 85,000 reviews. Available sizes: One Size — One Size Plus

18 This Flowy Tunic Top That Has It All — Including Pockets Shiaili Long Tunic Amazon $22 See On Amazon Judging by its 4.6-star overall rating, this tunic top has it all: skin-friendly cotton, a comfortable flowy fit, a chiffon extended hem for a layered look — and yes, even hidden pockets. Throw in the fact that it comes in 12 easy-to-match colors, and suddenly it makes sense that reviewers are saying things like, “I am IN LOVE with this shirt” and “I could happily wear one of these tops every single day!” It’s marketed for wear alongside leggings, but according to buyers, it's versatile enough that it “looks nice dressed-up with work pants, too.” Available sizes: 1X — 5X

19 A Basic Cardigan That Makes Any Outfit Look More Polished Amazon Essentials Lightweight Cardigan Amazon $27 See On Amazon A basic cardigan is surprisingly hard to find — especially when you’re looking for one that combines quality and affordability. Luckily, the Amazon Essentials lightweight cardigan comes in tons of colors, all made from a cotton-modal-polyester blend yarn that’s “so soft.” Its scoop crewneck looks great buttoned or open, while the silhouette is tight-fitting enough to appear polished but flexible enough for comfort. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

20 These “Holy Grail” Levi Jeans With A Relaxed Straight Leg Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans Amazon $35 See On Amazon “I do not believe it. I finally found a pair of high waisted straight legs that fit,” one reviewer wrote about these Levi's Ribcage Straight ankle jeans. “I seriously am obsessed with these jeans,” another buyer raved. “They are my holy grail.” The 99% cotton and higher waist provide structure around the hips and butt, but the legs remain loose for freedom of movement and a more relaxed look. They come in standard washes, like indigo and navy, or you can get them in bolder shades, like Tan Stonewash and Poppy. Available sizes: 24 — 39

21 A Sleek Turtleneck Bodysuit That Never Comes Untucked Mangopop Bodysuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon I have about four Mangopop bodysuits in my wardrobe, and I reach for every single one of them on a regular basis. Why? They’re stretchy yet structured and cute yet comfortable — plus they never come untucked from my skirts or jeans. This mock turtleneck bodysuit is great for colder weather thanks to its long sleeves and high neck. Best of all, since it secures under the crotch with snaps, your back stays warm despite any chilly breezes. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

22 These Pull-On Pants That “Look Nice, But Feel Like Pajamas” Amazon Essentials Pull-On Knit Jegging Amazon $24 See On Amazon Depending on the pattern you choose, these Amazon Essentials jeggings could easily pass for jeans or slacks. (After all, they have the belt loops and the faux fly.) In actuality, though, they pull right over your hips with their stretchy, knit-cotton material, so there’s no uncomfortable button or waistband digging into your tummy all day. Reviewers report that they can wear them to work or out on the town, and since they “look nice but feel like pajamas,” they’re getting the best of both worlds. Available sizes: X-Small Short — 6X Long

23 Or These Cult-Favorite Pull-On Jeans With 80,000+ Reviews Levi Strauss & Co Skinny Jeans Amazon $14 See On Amazon Alternatively, there are these cult-favorite pull-on skinny jeans from Levi Strauss & Co., to which reviewers are saying “shut up and take my money.” They’ve racked up over 80,000 reviews because the cotton looks and feels like comfy denim, but there are no zippers, clasps, or buttons; instead, they have plenty of stretch throughout the legs and an elastic waistband, so they pull on like leggings and move with you all day long. Choose from tons of washes and in three inseams. Available sizes: 2 — 28 Plus

24 An “Incredibly Soft” Sweater That “Goes With Everything” Amazon Essentials Crewneck Sweater Amazon $29 See On Amazon Grab this Amazon Essentials crewneck sweater in over 20 colors, all for a great price. The cotton-blend fabric “feels so incredibly soft” against your skin — but the relaxed fit and stretchy material also make it great for layering over button-downs or under jackets. What’s more, reviewers report that it “goes with everything” and works for “all seasons,” so it’ll be a piece you find yourself reaching for regularly year-round. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

25 Some Extra-Warm Joggers Made From Cotton-Terry Fleece Amazon Essentials Fleece Joggers Amazon $18 See On Amazon Why are these Amazon Essentials joggers so popular that they have more than 30,000 reviews? They’re “super comfy” at a very “reasonable price,” according to buyers. What’s more, “They are nice looking — good enough to wear to run to the grocery — and really high quality.” Finally, you can get them in dozens upon dozens of colors, all of them made from primarily cotton-terry fleece with functional pockets. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

26 This Classic Button-Down You Can Wear Multiple Different Ways Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Button-Down Poplin Shirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether tied, tucked in, let loose, buttoned up, or worn open, this Amazon Essentials Poplin shirt is a “really good quality shirt,” one reviewer wrote. “Did not lose shape, nor shrink after machine wash. Easy to iron.” It’s made from 100% imported cotton for a lived-in feel, while its tailored shape is loose enough for easy movement but fitted enough for professionalism. The white is timeless, but you can get it in plenty of other patterns, too. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

27 This Wrinkle-Resistant Dress You’ll Wear Everywhere Amoretu Tunic Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon When it comes to this tunic dress, the possibilities are endless. Pair it with sneakers or sandals for a casual look. Throw on some heels and you could get away with wearing it to a wedding or a fancy party. Its long sleeves and classic V-neck make it suitable for work or layering alongside cold-weather accessories. Its durable, wrinkle-resistant fabric means it’s ideal for travel, too. Throw in the fact that it’s available in rows upon rows of colors and patterns, and there’s virtually nothing this dress can’t handle. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

28 These Best-Selling Pants For A Dressy Look With Minimal Effort Tronjori Palazzo Pants Amazon $35 See On Amazon Currently a number-one best-seller in casual pants and capris, these Palazzo pants have reviewers raving. “These pants fit so well, they are comfortable, and so stylish. It is a staple in my closet now,” one wrote. The extra-wide legs and elasticized waistband make them feel like sweats, but the pleats, belt loops, and slant-side pockets ensure a dressy look for work, job interviews, weddings, or showers. They even come in a shorter inseam option for petites. Available sizes: X-Small Short — XX-Large Short

29 These Basic Tanks For An Amazing Price Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Tank (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Some people wear them as-is with jeans, shorts, or leggings, while others layer them underneath cardigans, blazers, and sheer blouses. Either way, you can never have enough tank tops, and these ones from Amazon Essentials are a great value given their rib-knit stretch fabric and slightly tailored silhouette. For a very basic look, you can opt for two white tanks, but for a little more style, this two-pack comes in tons of other colors and patterns. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

30 These Joggers That You Can Lounge Around In Or Dress Up For Work Dokootoo Joggers Amazon $27 See On Amazon “These joggers are incredibly soft and comfortable! They are perfect for the weekend lounging or running errands,” one reviewer wrote. That said, their cropped, slitted ankle cuffs and functional pockets also make them great for dressier occasions: “They are SO cute with heels,” another raved, while a third wrote, “dressy enough for me to wear to work and look professional.” Finally, they come in just about any color you could ever want. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

31 This Mock-Neck Ruffled Dress That Buyers Are “Obsessed” With Floerns Long Sleeve Mock Neck Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Buyers are “obsessed” with this Floerns mock-neck dress, and it’s easy to see why: Its high neckline and long sleeves offer plenty of coverage, but it’s still fun and trendy thanks to the eye-catching prints, cinched balloon sleeves, and multi-tiered ruffle skirt. “Fits like a glove and very comfortable. I've never gotten more compliments on a dress,” one reviewer raved. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

32 A Zip-Neck Pullover That’s Internet Famous Trendy Queen Oversized Half Zip Pullover Amazon $29 See On Amazon This oversized half-zip pullover from Trendy Queen is in fact very trendy, according to past reviewers. “I saw this sweater on TikTok and had to buy,” one wrote, while another said, “Honestly I might just go back and buy this sweater in every color.” That’s largely due to its thick, comfy fleece and stylish collared design, but despite its low price, some reviewers also say the quality is comparable to name brands: “I have a couple of Nike half zips that are made similar and this one is actually a little better quality!” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

33 This Oversized Sweater That Still Looks Put-Together LILLUSORY Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $40 See On Amazon The oversized look can come off as put-together — if you have the right elements. Take this turtleneck sweater, for example. Its classic color options, batwing sleeves, and cowl neck all look surprisingly elevated (some reviewers even wear it to work), but it’s still soft, roomy, and comfortable. “This was a truly exceptional buy for me! From the quality, the design, the color, the fit and the price! I received this yesterday and wore it to work today and received several compliments.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

34 An Affordable Denim Jacket That’s “Well Worth” The Price dollhouse Dark Denim Jacket Amazon $27 See On Amazon According to reviewers, this denim jacket has worked its way into many an outfit, including over dresses, alongside jeans, and paired with leggings. The 69% cotton is sturdy while remaining soft, and the pockets (both on the sides and on the chest) are actually functional, so you can keep your essentials nearby. “Worth it!” one customer wrote. “Looks great and feels great. Cannot wait to wear it out.” Available sizes: 1X — 4X

35 This Versatile Swing Dress For Your Capsule Wardrobe Amazon Essentials Swing Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon Looking for something versatile and comfy for your capsule wardrobe? This swing dress from Amazon Essentials goes with everything. It’s made from 95% viscose for a luxe jersey feel, and its boat neckline and three-quarter-length sleeves mean it’s elevated enough for work, but stylish enough for parties, daytime outings, and dates. Reviewers have also said that it’s a “great travel dress” since it’s stretchy and can be paired with any shoe. Available sizes: Small — 6X

36 An Affordable Alternative To That Leopard Skirt Soowalaoo Leopard Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon A similar-looking designer skirt has been all over Instagram lately, but this leopard midi skirt costs way less — despite the fact that it’s a “great dupe” made from “very nice” satin fabric. The high-waisted silhouette reaches to the calf, so you can pair it with flip-flops and booties alike. Since the waistband is elasticized, it’s easy to find a comfortable fit, even when you’re tucking in your tanks or sweaters. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

37 This Practical Wardrobe Staple For Any Season Or Occasion BELAROI Tunic Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon It’s lightweight and flowy enough for summer, but super easy to layer and accessorize (with leggings, boots, cardigans, and scarves) once winter rolls along. Needless to say, this casual T-shirt tunic dress is one that fans find themselves reaching for over and over again — especially since it comes in tons of colors and patterns. It’s also “very versatile and can be dressed up or down,” making it a staple in any practical wardrobe. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

38 Some Panties That Look Like Designer Lingerie, But Cost Way Less Barbra Lingerie Light Control Lace Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Looking for lingerie that could pass for designer, but without the high price tag? “These panties are so comfy, pretty, soft and do not show any lines under leggings. Not scratchy either,” one reviewer raved. “I was very surprised how nice these are. I couldn't have gotten anything better if I had an associate helping me in a store.” They offer moderate coverage thanks to their high waist and nylon-spandex design, but the lace legs add flexibility and sexy flair. Best of all, they come in a five-pack for under $30. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus