It's easy to impulse buy on Amazon, especially when you have perks like free one-day shipping and returns. But one new expansion will make buying on Amazon even easier, thanks to its convenience. Staring July, Kohl's will accept Amazon returns at all brick and mortar locations. That means you can just nip by the mall to return the bathing suit that didn't work or the rug that didn't quite fit, and leave the shipping all to Kohl's.

On April 23, Kohl's announced in a press release that all store locations will accept “free, convenient and unpackaged returns for Amazon customers” starting this July. This partnership was made in an effort to boost foot traffic in Kohl's.

"This new service is another example of how Kohl’s is delivering innovation to drive traffic to our stores and bring more relevance to our customers," Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer, said in the press release. You might be coming into the store to return a bag, but notice a blender on sale on your way to the returns desk.

If you live in Chicago, Milwaukee, and Los Angeles, then you will know that this returns partnership already exists in select locations. According to the press release, Amazon and Kohl's piloted the returns program in these three cities in 2017, making the experiment two years old. Seeing its success, Amazon agreed to expand the program to more than 1,150 locations across 48 states.

Kohl's will accept your Amazon items at its return desk without the box or label, giving you a whole new level of convenience and service. You no longer have to worry about packaging your returns for shipping, and making the annoying trip to the post office. You just drop it off at Kohl's, and the department store will do the packaging and shipping for you, all for free.

“Amazon and Kohl’s have a shared passion in providing outstanding customer service, and this unique partnership combines Kohl’s strong nationwide store footprint and omnichannel capabilities with Amazon’s reach and customer loyalty," Gass said in the release.

Taking the integration a step further, Kohl’s also announced that it will intermingle with Amazon even further by carrying Amazon products in more than 200 stores. This isn't the first interesting collaboration that Kohl's has signed up for this year. The department store recently collaborated with discount grocer Aldi, bringing groceries to your mall shopping experience.

Rather than closing stores, Kohl's has been shrinking its locations. According to Fortune, in an effort to make use of the dead space Kohl's is no longer using in its building, the department store has decided to partner with Aldi and bring groceries to five to 10 of its stores. This will also help to crossover some foot traffic, where grocery shoppers might wander into Kohl's main store to see what's on sale.

In addition to interesting company crossover programs, Kohl's has also amped up its fashion collections. Lauren Conrad's line has been at Kohl's since 2009, and the Simply Vera Vera Wang line has been part of the roster since 2007. This year, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's label, Elizabeth and James, will also join the team. There are apparently a lot of new innovations and shake-ups at Kohl's this year, but this Amazon returns service might just be the best.