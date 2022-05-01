Of The Most Popular Fashion On Amazon, Stylists Say These Are The Best Pieces To Add To Your Closet

If you’re someone with a natural eye for style, please know that I’m in awe (and slightly jealous) of you. For the rest of us, sometimes we need a little help. Seasons change, trends can move pretty fast, and unless you’re paying close attention, it’s easy to get overwhelmed by your options and feel behind (ahem). To that end, Bustle has consulted with some expert stylists to help narrow down the most popular fashion on Amazon to the very best pieces to add to your closet.

Record scratch — did I just say “popular fashion on Amazon?” Indeed I did. The retailer has everything from recognizable and prestige brands to budget-friendly newcomers. However, like many of their categories, Amazon Fashion is a wide and expansive place to be if you’re not sure what you’re searching for. Thankfully, the experts who shared their recommendations come from all over the US, with a range of experience and backgrounds in fashion and media. So, whether you lean toward more minimalist styles or prefer bold and bright styles, you’ll find pieces here that will work for you.

1 These Shoes That Fold Into An Included Bag For Easy Travel Silky Toes Women's Foldable Travel Ballet Flats Amazon $20 See On Amazon Looking for versatile, practical, and classically cute shoes? Consider these foldable ballet flats. Angel Neal, celebrity stylist and editor-in-chief and creative director for Disrupshion Magazine, says, “These are so necessary for date nights, fashion events, [or] work events. After a long day of wearing heels and looking cute, give yourself feet a break during your drive back home.” Available sizes: 5/6 — 10.5/11

Available colors and styles: 8

2 A Classic Button-Up That Can Be Styled In Countless Ways Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Long Sleeve Button Down Amazon $25 See On Amazon Neal says, “A white all-purpose button up that you can dress up or down. A go-to key item for any women's wardrobe.” You can tuck it into slacks for a polished, work-friendly outfit, knot it over shorts or a skirt for a casual coffee run, or keep it loose with leggings for a fresh yet casual vibe. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 13

3 A Pair Of Gorgeous Statement Earrings, Like This Set Made With Real Dried Flowers Amazon Collection Sterling Silver Pressed Flower Teardrop Earrings Amazon $32 See On Amazon “A statement earring” is another of Neal’s must-haves. These pressed flower teardrop earrings can zhuzh up an otherwise casual outfit (like with the above white button-up), or be the perfect detail to top off your formal wear for a more dressy occasion. They feature real flowers grown in Mexico and preserved in resin, so not only are they pretty, but the flowers are well-protected, too. Available sizes: One Size

Available colors and styles: 8

4 Some Colorful Pants That Add A Pop Of Color To Any Outfit GRACE KARIN Womens Casual High Waist Pencil Pants Amazon $33 See On Amazon Kimberly Mayhew, managing director of personal style consultants House of Colour, tells Bustle, “This year's color trends carry a feeling of warmth and excitement. Expect nothing less with the vibrant colors dominating upcoming spring and summer fashion including bold greens, reds, and periwinkle.” Case in point are these adorable high-waisted pants with an included bow belt; they’re perfect for work and play. Some of the styles feature ankle ties, too, and they’re even available in more cost-efficient sets of two and three. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 51

5 An Easy Breezy Dress In A Vibrant Color BTFBM Women's Summer Casual Beach Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon If you like to wear your bold and bright colors in dress form, then this casual t-shirt dress in periwinkle may strike your fancy. The ruching and tulip-style skirt give it a more fitted silhouette than similar styles, and you’ll feel just as great slipping it on with sandals for a perfect swimsuit cover-up, or adding leggings and a cardigan for a snazzy spring or fall ensemble. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 51

6 Another Color-Forward T-Shirt Dress Option — With Pockets BELAROI Women's Short Sleeve Swing Dress Amazon $17 See On Amazon What’s better than a light and airy t-shirt dress you can wear all day? A light and airy t-shirt dress you can wear all day with pockets. Another great choice if you opt to follow Mayhew’s advice to wear bright and bold colors, this short-sleeved and swingy dress will be a new fav. One buyer called it, “Fabulous and fashionable - this has got to be the best dress on the planet!” Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors and styles: 36

7 This Low-Key Jumpsuit For When You Want To Feel Relaxed Yet Still Stylish PRETTYGARDEN Women's Loose Solid Off Shoulder Long Jumpsuit Amazon $28 See On Amazon According to Mayhew, “On the other end of the spectrum, minimalistic but luxury clothing pieces such as monochromatic co-ords or knits are expected to thrive in spring and summer.” If you’re a capsule wardrobe aficionado (or if you aspire to be), you may want to take note. Mayhew likes to implement this trend “into the wardrobe of any client who hesitates to embrace vibrant colors or as an easy way to implement timeless staple pieces.” This best-selling long jumpsuit is a great example of a chic yet relaxed monochromatic style you’ll find yourself reaching for constantly. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and styles: 31

8 A Monochromatic Two-Piece Set That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down Glamaker Women 2 Piece Outfit Set Amazon $28 See On Amazon If jumpsuits aren’t your jam, a two-piece shorts and tee set in a monochrome style is another way to be on-trend while on-the-go. You can opt for a set with a contrasting or matching belt, or one of the patterned styles if you want to make more of a splash. In addition to the bike shorts and tee, you’ll find sets with relaxed-fit shorts and cropped hoodies, and leggings with cropped jackets, too. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and styles: 21

9 A Pair Of Chunky Platform Sandals (That Happen To Come In A Variety Of Prints And Styles) Soda Open Toe Ankle Strap Espadrille Sandals Amazon $33 See On Amazon “Platform shoes have continued to see an increase in popularity the past few years and remained hot on the runway,” Mayhew tells Bustle. “This trend can add length and height, especially for a nighttime look, for applicable clients.” Case in point are these popular platform espadrille sandals which, according to buyers, are comfy enough to wear all day. Among the dozens of colors and patterns, you’ll find a variety of animal prints and solids, plus different strap styles, too. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors and styles: 63

10 Or Platform Tennies That Give You Style & Lift J. Adams Hero Platform Sneakers Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you like your platforms to be a bit more casual, then you’ll want to take a look at these platform sneakers. They come in fun and flashy styles, like rainbow glitter, silver matte, along with classic white and a chic dusty pink. Plus, you’ll find cushioning on the inside that makes them comfy for walking. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors and styles: 11

11 This Flowy & Flirty Pearl-Studded Top You Can Wear For Work & Play Milumia Women's Tie Neck Blouse Amazon $20 See On Amazon Have you heard of pearlcore? Mayhew explains, “The pearlcore trend is becoming popular with men and women as we see more celebrities and everyday people adding pearls to their wardrobes. You'll see the pearl continue to be added to other accessories like handbags, hair clips, and even gym shoes.” This tie-neck blouse is a great way to dip into the trend. The pearl beads are spaced out at just the perfect distance to not overwhelm the top, plus the elegant tie and lantern sleeves give it an extra air of polish. Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors and styles: 7

12 A Pretty & Practical Pearl Clutch That Looks Super Luxe UBORSE Pearl Clutch Bag Amazon $33 See On Amazon This chic pearl bag makes it easy to keep up with the pearlcore trend and keep essentials on hand. Plus, a pearly accessory such as this one is a great way to update any outfit. The handmade, fabric bag comes in five shapes with different pearl patterns, and two removable straps are included so you can wear it over your shoulder, on your wrist, or comfortably carry it. Available sizes: One Size

Available colors and styles: 5

13 An Extensive Set Of Pearl Hair Clips To Dress Up Your Favorite ‘Dos LAXIZAR Pearl Hair Clips (18 Pieces) Amazon $10 See On Amazon This 18-piece set of pearl hair clips gives you just the right amount of subtle bling to feel on-trend without being over the top. Each hair clip is unique, yet the set is still coordinated, so you can mix and match to your heart’s content. Even better, the set has over 3,000 happy reviews. Available sizes: One Size

Available colors and styles: 18 per set

14 A Short & Sweet Cardigan That Will Make It Feel Like Instant Spring Urban CoCo Women's Cropped Cardigan Amazon $26 See On Amazon A cropped cardigan is a great transition piece, says Jodie Filogomo, founder of Jodie's Touch of Style. She tells Bustle, “One of the spring trends that I have been talking about with my readers is the shorter, cropped cardigans. I think it's a nice change from the longer ones especially since the weather is warming up. And they are truly ageless!” This adorable choice has a neckline, button-front, and versatile 3/4-length sleeves. The possibilities for styling are nearly endless, but it looks especially great with a high-waisted skirt. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 21

15 Or A Cute & Cropped Cardigan With An Open Front AusLook 3/4 Sleeve Lightweight Cardigan Shrug Amazon $24 See On Amazon Another great choice for the cropped cardigan trend is this lightweight shrug version. The open front is sans buttons, giving you a more relaxed look, plus the fabric is breathable and stretchy and promises to be super-soft. One buyer summed it up, “I love this cute little cardigan, especially in the warmer months when you need a little coverage. Great material and will definitely purchase more.” Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large

Available colors and styles: 9

16 A Poplin Dress For An Effortlessly Chic Warm-Weather Look WAYF Women's Plaza Cut Out Tiered Maxi Dress Amazon $148 See On Amazon “Cotton poplin dresses are on trend for spring and summer 2022,” says Erica Ball, professional stylist and the creator of Erica Ball Style. “They are comfortable, easy to wear, and look chic with simple accessories and sandals. One of my favorites is from WAYF available in black and white on Amazon here. I love that this dress has understated side cut-outs which is another on-trend detail to elevate a basic dress.” Whether you choose white or black, this is a seriously chic and versatile wardrobe investment. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors and styles: 2

17 Another Summery Style That You Can Wear From The Beach To The Bar Floerns Summer Boho A Line Long Maxi Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon Here’s another choice for a cotton maxi dress, sans cutouts, and a bit budget-friendlier. The ribbon straps, tiered skirt, and pattern choices that include florals and gingham patterns give it a vintage vibe while still chic and on-trend. Plus, some styles have a line of buttons, and there are midi-length choices, too. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors and styles: 25

18 A Sleek One-Shoulder Top That You Can Pair With Nearly Any Bottoms Floerns One Shoulder Long Sleeve Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon Another favorite of Erica Ball’s, this one-shoulder top is contemporary and chic. When tucked in, it rivals a bodysuit in its sleekness, or you can wear it out for a more casual look. Plus, it’s stretchy and reversible, so you can wear it with either shoulder out (or covered). One buyer especially raved about how comfortable is. “Material feels amazing! There’s a perfect blend of materials to allow for comfortable stretch.” Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors and styles: 11

19 This Luxe Handbag That Celebs Have Been Spotted Holding JW PEI Gabbi Vegan Leather Pouch Bag Amazon $68 See On Amazon Portland-based stylist and founder of Built Gracefully, Grace Thomas, gushes about this JW Pei handbag. “This bag is an absolute must buy and comes in every color of the rainbow! Made from vegan leather, the construction of this handbag is top notch, and the material is so soft you'll find yourself thinking it's real leather.” Even better, it’s equal parts form and function. Thomas adds that it’s “[t]he perfect size to fit your cards, phone, keys, lipstick and a mask ... Not to mention, this bag has been seen on some of our favorite celebrities like Megan Fox and Hailey Bieber.” Available sizes: One Size

Available colors and styles: 10

20 Another Elegant Handbag Choice That’s More Wallet-Friendly The Drop Women's Addison Top Handle Bag Amazon $40 See On Amazon This budget-friendly handbag has many of the same features as the JW Pei version but at a lower price point. It comes in similar bright colors, and has room for enough basics to get through a night out or morning of errands. One buyer endorsed it with, “Love this little versatile bag. Get compliments every time I use it.” Available sizes: One Size

Available colors and styles: 7

21 An Adorable Pair Of Sandals That Will Have You Rushing For A Pedicure The Drop Women's Avery Square Toe Two Strap High Heeled Sandal Amazon $50 See On Amazon Thomas tells Bustle, “Amazon's in-house line 'The Drop' has become a fan favorite, designing trendy basics as well as collaborations with some of your favorite influencers.” Case in point are these square toe sandals with a 3-inch heel, “which makes them a great choice for those long days or summer events. Offered in a variety of colors and materials, you'll be able to find the perfect match for your look.” Available sizes: 5-12

Available colors and styles: 18

22 Another Great Sandal With A Block Heel & Ankle Straps Ankis Open Toe Low Heeled Sandal Amazon $32 See On Amazon If a 3-inch heel isn’t your cup of tea, this 2.25-inch low-heeled sandal is just as cute but keeps you a bit closer to the ground. The neutral color offerings are also super versatile for spring and summer, making it the ideal shoe to have on hand if you’re attending any weddings, barbecues, or outdoor events. Plus, the adjustable ankle strap keeps this sandal securely on your feet. Available sizes: 5.5 — 10

Available colors and styles: 6

23 A Pair Of Chunky Platform Sneakers That Will Put A Bounce In Your Step... LUCKY-STEP Fashion Leather Women Sneakers Amazon $31 See On Amazon “My top spring trend: PLATFORMS!” says Michael Freeby, model/photographer/stylist, and host of podcasts First Lady Style and Future Fashion Icons. Freeby encourages people of all heights to consider it the trend. “Whatever you’re wearing make it a platform! Platform boots! Platform sneakers! Platform sandals! I feel like platforms are universally flattering. For shorter people it gives them height. For tall people such as myself…it gives height.” Available sizes: 6 — 10

Available colors and styles: 2

24 ...Or These Mary Jane-Style Platform Pumps For A Fun & Flirty Touch CYNLLIO Platform Ankle Strap Mary Jane Pumps Amazon $33 See On Amazon Another option to follow Freeby’s advice and embrace the platform trend are these adorable platform Mary Jane pumps. All of the nine available styles are black with variations between strap size, strap amount, and shiny or matte choices. Buyers rave about their comfort and lightness, and gave other potential shoppers a heads-up to size up and be mindful that some of the strap buckles are for show. Available sizes: 5 — 10

Available colors and styles: 9

25 A Pair (Or Pairs) Of Colorful Tights To Channel The ‘80s Silky Toes Women's Opaque Microfiber Tights Amazon $16 See On Amazon “Eighties styles seem to be trending, and what better tribute than colored tights?” asks Freeby, and gotta admit, he’s got a point. “Wear under short shorts, wear as pants(!), wear total 80s style under a leotard or one-piece swimsuit. Even add a fanny pack or some cool sunglasses!” You can buy this pair on its own or in sets of two pairs. And, mixed in among the bright and solid colors, you’ll find a black-and-white striped option, too. Available sizes: 00-0 Plus — 7-8 Plus

Available colors and styles: 15

26 A Set Of Retro Sunglasses That Also Bring A Pop Of ‘80s Flair Retro Rewind Translucent Frame 80s Sunglasses Amazon $13 See On Amazon Block the sun and channel the ‘80s with a pair of bright mirrored sunglasses. With nearly 30 styles to choose from, you’ll be able to find color combos that aren’t readily available elsewhere — like translucent orange frames with a green mirrored lens, or translucent green frames with a yellow mirrored lens. No matter which set you choose, you’ll bring a pop of color and personality wherever you go. Available sizes: One Size

Available colors and styles: 28

27 This Silky Button-Up That Stuns On Its Own Or As A Layering Piece The Drop Women's @Lucyswhims Long Sleeve Button Down Amazon $50 See On Amazon This silky button down is a favorite of Chicago-based wardrobe stylist, creative director, and plus-size influencer, Lauren Ashley, also founder of Lauren Ashley Style. She dubs it, “My absolute go-to layering piece.” Among the many places to wear it, she notes that it can be perfect for brunch, lounges, and on date night, and that it serves as a great transitional piece for different climates and travel. “That’s important for me because I live in Chicago and can easily pack this for a dinner night in Miami,” she says. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X-Plus

Available colors and styles: 9

28 These Statement-Making Sunglasses That You’ll Reach For Even On Cloudy Days SOJOS Oversized Square Cateye Polarized Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon Ashley notes that staple sunglasses, like these oversized sunnies, “really brings a ‘coolness’ to any look. These are a favorite accessory of mine because of the ombré tortoise pattern. It really adds a touch of detail to these clean trendy frames. They also come in colors that suit any fashion girl.” Plus, they do more than just look cute; they have UV Protection coating, too. Dibs on the black and marble set. Available sizes: One Size

Available colors and styles: 8

29 A Set Of Delicate Gold Chains For Your Neck & Wrist Reoxvo Gold Necklace & Bracelet Set Amazon $15 See On Amazon “Gold chain necklaces really elevate a look,” says Ashley. If you don’t know where to start when it comes to wearing multiple accessories, she’s got you. “Try layering with a classic pendant or ‘Letter’ necklace for a chic more personalized look.” This set comes as a necklace and bracelet combo, or you can opt for single gold chains in a variety of thicknesses and styles. Available colors and styles: 7

30 A Fun & Flirty Floral Pattern That You Can Find On Dresses, Tops, Skirts, & More Floerns Boho Floral Print Off Shoulder Split Dress Amazon $38 See On Amazon Kim Hancher, style coach, gives you permission to go with florals for spring. She says, “Anything in Ditsy Print floral ... It's fresh and current and really fun to pattern mix with. It also doesn't feel as overwhelming as a bold floral. It’s easier for most people to wear.” What counts as a ditsy floral? The consensus is that it’s an all-over print with smaller buds and flowers that don’t appear in any particular pattern, just like this best-selling off-the-shoulder dress. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Plus

Available colors and styles: 40

31 These Elegant & Charming Wide-Legged Pants That Are So Roomy Tronjori High Waist Wide Leg Pants Amazon $34 See On Amazon If you’ve been less than thrilled about transitioning back to hard pants and business attire, these wide leg dress pants may be the solution. Hancher says, “This is such a fun take on a corporate staple clothing item. This more casual way of wearing dress pants really shows how much more relaxed we are these days without the need to wear sweatpants 24/7.” With nearly 30 styles available, there are plenty of colors to choose from to get you from brunch to the boardroom. Available sizes: X-Small — 2X

Available colors and styles: 28

32 This Pair Of Cargo Joggers With Roomy Pockets Libin Women's Cargo Joggers Amazon $33 See On Amazon Wardrobe stylist from NYC and founder of Project Bee wardrobe consulting, BeverlyO says, “One thing I love getting from Amazon is my athleisure wear and great accessories. ... [like] cargo joggers that I can pair with a tennis sneaker or a jumpsuit that can be done with a strappy heel and blazer or casual sandal.” These best-sellers are another great option if you’re not a fan of structured or snug pants, plus they’re water-resistant and have versatile pockets to boot. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and styles: 12

33 The Pretty & Practical Scarf That Gives You A Ton Of Possibilities QBSM Womens Satin Scarf Amazon $8 See On Amazon “As for accessories,” BeverlyO says, “I love playing around with printed silk scarfs that I can wrap around my ponytail or weave into a side braid!” Versatile scarves like this one can also be tied to handbag, worn like a neckerchief, and knotted in tons of different ways. Grab one to match your favorite outfit, or pick a contrasting color for a pop of pizzazz. Available sizes: One Size

Available colors and styles: 43

34 These Classic Jeans From An Environmentally-Savvy Amazon Line Amazon Aware Women's Abbreviated Straight Leg Jean Amazon $45 See On Amazon If sustainability is priority for you, you’re not alone. “I'm thrilled that Amazon launched their sustainable collection of basics called Amazon Aware, especially as I often have clients say they want to shop more sustainably, but they don't want to always spend the prices that tend to come with that,” says Liz Teich, NY-based stylist. “These jeans from the collection are only $45, are perfectly on trend and I'm blown away by the quality! They're surprisingly soft and stretchy (size down because of that), so I've recommended them to people that have an aversion to hard pants [...]” This pair is made of recycled denim and certified carbon neutral. Available sizes: 0 — 26

Available colors and styles: 2