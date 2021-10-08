Beauty

Ohros’ Close To Home Candle Collection Smells Good & Does Good

Plus, seven other beauty announcements to look out for this week.

By Orla Pentelow

This week we’re highlighting a South London-based, independent brand Ohros and the collaboration they’ve just launched with British Red Cross. This week, Ohros is premiering a collection of hand poured, soy-wax candles, with scents designed by Asiyo, Barbra, and Yousif – three young refugees who are currently supported by British Red Cross services in London.

Called “Close to Home”, all three scented candles were inspired by moments and memories that felt close to Asiyo, Barbra and Yousif. “Fresh Lemongrass”, with notes of eucalyptus, rosemary, and lavender reminded Yousif of drinking fresh lemon juice in Sudan; “Sweet Vanilla” with notes of amber and bergamot is designed by Barbra recreate the joy of eating a deliciously sweet cake from her childhood in Uganda; and “Spicy Orange” with notes of cranberry, cinnamon, and frankincense reminds Asiyo of the fragrant orange trees from her home country of Somalia.

Also launching in fragrance this week, Alexandra Kay’s Pure Essential Oil Blends encourage moments of peace throughout the day. Three “me time” scents include Smile, an uplifting essential oil blend to revitalise the mind and boost happiness, Relax, a comforting pure essential oil blend to help you relax and unwind, and Sleep, a calming evening blend of pure essential oils to prepare you for a restful sleep.

In haircare, BaByliss has bought into the portable hair care trend that is sweeping through the industry at the moment with a cordless Hot Brush curling tong that makes on-the-go styling a doddle. Warning: may cause uncontrollably lustrous locks. Plus Bouclème has introduced a new misting tool. In skincare, we have a cleanser, a tinted moisturiser, and a body polish and, in make-up, there’s a lush new eye shadow palette arriving on BEAUTY BAY.

Keep reading to find out more about these products, including where to shop them.

Ohros "Close To Home" Candle
British Red Cross
Proud vegan candle-maker Georgia, founder of her independent brand Ohros, told her Instagram followers she was “honoured” to take part in this project with the British Red Cross to create a collection of hand-poured soy wax candles in three fragrances. The trio of scents were designed by three refugees who have been helped by the Red Cross’ services through a workshop with Ohros. With all profits going straight towards refugee services, the beautifully packaged glass candle jars burn for 30 hours and make the ideal Christmas gift.
Orinrin Cleansing Balm
Líha
From the Yoruba word for moisture, Líha’s Orinrin Cleansing Balm is packed full of ingredients that do just that. Cocoa seed butter, an anti-inflammatory loaded with fatty acids, and oat lipid, a rich, naturally occurring oil, both soothe and hydrate the skin without overloading it or making it greasy. Use as a daily cleanser to remove makeup and residue, or layer on skin for an indulgent massage and moisturising mask.
BaByliss Cordless Curling Tong
LookFantastic
Lightweight and travel-friendly, BaByliss’ ‘9000’ curling tong boasts a cordless design for high-performance styling and top ups on the go. The 25mm barrel heats to three different temperature settings – 160°C, 170°C, 180°C – so you can select the right heat for your locks This means you can create flawless curls in a matter of minutes without sacrificing the quality of your hair by selecting the right heat for your locks. The ceramic coating adds an extra layer of protection for your hair, resulting in smooth, glossy waves every time. The styler takes just three hours to charge and includes a number of safety features (including sleep mode and auto-safety shut off) you would expect from one of the biggest hair care brands.
Body Polish
79 Lux
Skin a little dry? Let’s fix that in the most luxe way possible. 79 Lux’s Ultra Smoothing Polish is a luxurious exfoliator that combines mineral rich Himalayan Salt and glycolic rich Sugar with essential oils to smooth and soothe the skin. Squalene and rose hydrate and nourish, while grape seed and jasmine repair and increase cellular turnover. Of course it’s rose-gold hue and delicious scent makes the experience all the more uplifting.
The Golden Age Palette
Beauty Bay
Beauty Bay has launched The Golden Age palette just in time for party season. Nine essential nude and eye-catching golden shades all wrapped up in a travel-friendly compact, perfect for an all-in-one bronzed smoky eye and top ups on the go. The vegan and cruelty-free shades are created in Beauty Bay’s signature pigmented formula for a party-proof finish that will last from desk to dancefloor.
Tinted Moisturiser
Authored
YouTube-sensation-turned-actor-turned-entrepreneur Tanya Burr has put her expert knowledge of all things beauty to the test in creating her own cruelty-free makeup line since she left the video platform. Authored, currently a range of four gender-fluid products that cover the “bases”, is a product of Burr’s extensive experience as one of the “original” UK-based beauty vloggers, and her time working at a makeup counter. The vegan collection not only features an inclusive range of 12 shades, but it's beautiful packaging is planet friendly, too, made from recyclable cardboard and aluminium.
Flairosol Mist Spray Bottle
Bouclème
From the French boucler which means, you guessed it, curly, Bouclème aims to hydrate, nourish, and protect curly girl locks. Its latest launch, however, isn’t a product in its usual sense, but a styling tool. It’s “Flairosol” Mist Spray Bottle provides a continuous, ultra-fine mist to hydrate hair without drenching it. Bouclème suggests filling it with your own spritz by “mixing water with your favourite styler”.