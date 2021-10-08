Ohros’ Close To Home Candle Collection Smells Good & Does Good

This week we’re highlighting a South London-based, independent brand Ohros and the collaboration they’ve just launched with British Red Cross. This week, Ohros is premiering a collection of hand poured, soy-wax candles, with scents designed by Asiyo, Barbra, and Yousif – three young refugees who are currently supported by British Red Cross services in London.

Called “Close to Home”, all three scented candles were inspired by moments and memories that felt close to Asiyo, Barbra and Yousif. “Fresh Lemongrass”, with notes of eucalyptus, rosemary, and lavender reminded Yousif of drinking fresh lemon juice in Sudan; “Sweet Vanilla” with notes of amber and bergamot is designed by Barbra recreate the joy of eating a deliciously sweet cake from her childhood in Uganda; and “Spicy Orange” with notes of cranberry, cinnamon, and frankincense reminds Asiyo of the fragrant orange trees from her home country of Somalia.

Also launching in fragrance this week, Alexandra Kay’s Pure Essential Oil Blends encourage moments of peace throughout the day. Three “me time” scents include Smile, an uplifting essential oil blend to revitalise the mind and boost happiness, Relax, a comforting pure essential oil blend to help you relax and unwind, and Sleep, a calming evening blend of pure essential oils to prepare you for a restful sleep.

In haircare, BaByliss has bought into the portable hair care trend that is sweeping through the industry at the moment with a cordless Hot Brush curling tong that makes on-the-go styling a doddle. Warning: may cause uncontrollably lustrous locks. Plus Bouclème has introduced a new misting tool. In skincare, we have a cleanser, a tinted moisturiser, and a body polish and, in make-up, there’s a lush new eye shadow palette arriving on BEAUTY BAY.

Keep reading to find out more about these products, including where to shop them.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle UK's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.