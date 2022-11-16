Old Navy is the king of holiday sales. Their stocking stuffers and last-minute gift sets are unmatched, and if you’re looking for matching pajamas for the whole family, they always come in clutch. They always have great deals, but on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the retailer goes above and beyond.

This year, Old Navy is set to launch Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales that are worth marking on your calendar. With deals like $5 pajama pants, up to 60% off during Black Friday, and 50% off through Cyber Monday, you can knock everyone off of your list in one fell swoop. New level of holiday shopping unlocked.

The Black Friday sales officially kick off on November 24 online and November 25 in-store (godspeed, if that’s your jam). Cyber Monday deals continue from November 26-28 online, with sales on activewear, denim, outerwear, and more.

If you just can’t wait until then, Old Navy is way ahead of you. You can start shopping the Black Friday sneak peak sale now, with 50% off of select items. (No judgement if everything you buy ends up in your closet.)

Take a look through ten items to start adding to your cart before the sales kickoff.

Everyone needs that one statement blazer, and this relaxed silhouette is just the one.

Don’t sleep on Old Navy for dressy options! Case in point: This velvet mini dress.

Okay but who doesn’t love a corny holiday sweater? Even better, you can get one for the whole family (already thinking about this pet sweater for my cat).

Joggers are one of my favorite comfy pieces, because I can wear them to bed or to the bodega.

A puffer coat is a winter must-have — this cropped version feels fashion-forward.

The denim at Old Navy is top tier, with tall and petite options, as well as one of the largest size ranges on the market.

I have been obsessed with shackets this fall. They’re the perfect in-between outerwear for a warm fall day.

Old Navy is the OG when it comes to pajama sets. Shop this pair for $20 now.

My fall-to-winter wardrobe transition always includes cozy socks. And yes, they’re always festive.

Leggings with pockets. I repeat: Leggings. With. Pockets.