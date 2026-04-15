Not all designer collaborations are created equal — but when signature elements, wearability, and price points align, even fashion editors go feral. Such was the case on April 15, when Old Navy dropped its second-ever designer collab with Christopher John Rogers, following its major coup with Anna Sui last October.

Rogers was an instant industry fave when he debuted in 2018. By 2021, the Brooklyn-based creative had already nabbed the prestigious CFDA American Womenswear Designer of the Year award. Now, by partnering with a retail juggernaut like Old Navy, he’s making his designs much more accessible, expanding his cult following in a whole new way.

The 43-piece collection — which features American classics such as funkified denims, rugby shirts, and utility pants — highlights the designer’s signature maximalist ethos. (Think: Polka dots! Stripes! Rainbow hues!) Accessories are also in the mix, with versatile scarves and tote bags. It’s CJR’s joyful, uber-saturated take on Americana.

Another bonus? The pieces also represent some of 2026’s major trends: academia-core, sportif, and color-maxxing. So, it shouldn’t be a surprise that Bustle’s fashion editors acted fast and snapped up some Old Navy x CJR products for themselves. Read on for their thoughts and styling inspo.

Academia-Core

Selwyn Tungol

“I’ve always been a fan of Christopher John Rogers, and I love how his collaboration with Old Navy allows so many more people to experience his brand. CJR is known for bold prints and vibrant stripes, which immediately drew me to the rugby polo tops and the polka dot skirt. Lately, I’ve been challenging myself to step outside of my comfort zone and experiment more with my personal style, and this collaboration felt like the perfect opportunity.

“I chose to pair the dark blue rugby polo with the green polka dot skirt because they’re pieces I wouldn’t typically have in my closet, but I loved how the colors and patterns played off each other in a way that felt both elevated and casual. I finished the look with simple, strappy open-toe heels to keep it balanced. Next time, I’d experiment even more by styling the skirt with a layered double polo moment, perhaps a striped polo underneath, to push the look further.” — Ashirah Curry, associate market editor

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Sportif Chic

Selwyn Tungol

“I can’t resist a tracksuit. So while I intentionally stayed within my comfort zone when selecting the jacket and pants, I gave it an elevated sporty update that transitions seamlessly from work to evening.

“I paired the set with a darling white tank, featuring red embroidery. It felt like the perfect moment to highlight the CJR monogram detail. For a subtle pop of color, I added a black silky scarf with rainbow stripes around my waist, which brought just the right amount of visual interest. To finish the look, I slipped into a croc-embossed heel. The added height instantly made me feel chic in the sporty ensemble. Each item works effortlessly on its own with my wardrobe, but together they create a cohesive and playful look, which makes it all the more fun when playing dress up.” — Noelia Rojas-West, fashion market assistant

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Color-Maxxing

Selwyn Tungol

“In true CJR spirit, I leaned into color-maxxing, and I’m happy to report that playing with shades in this bold way is the solution to my neutrals rut. I paired a two-toned pink rugby shirt (oversized for an effortless vibe) with denims in a gorgeous chartreuse hue. Honestly, obsessed with both and can easily imagine mixing and matching them with the rest of my wardrobe’s contents.

“I also couldn’t resist getting the matching chartreuse denim jacket and can’t wait to rock a monochromatic moment. It’s one of the things I love about the collection: some pieces are already pre-matched to take the guesswork out of styling.” — Alyssa Lapid, fashion writer

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Photographs by: Selwyn Tungol