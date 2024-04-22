Olivia Rodrigo is truly the pop-punk icon of her generation. When she’s not performing her angsty hits on her Guts Tour, she makes surprise appearances at Coachella to sing with No Doubt (in a Gwen Stefani-inspired outfit, no less). The cool-girl edge is in her DNA.

Even when she’s off-stage and off-duty, her punky sensibilities are always present. Over the weekend, for example, she took her edgy aesthetic to the beach and looked like a pop-punk princess.

Olivia’s Gingham Bikini

On Sunday, Rodrigo traded car rides to Malibu for walking barefoot at the beach in an itty-bitty printed bikini. Playing into the coquette craze, she chose a blue gingham suit covered in dainty red rosettes with red sunglasses to match.

Though you’d typically expect flip-flops for a beach excursion, Rodrigo stuck to her aesthetic and wore classic black Chuck Taylors.

The bikini comes from Guizio’s collaboration with Frankies Bikinis and, though the top is unavailable, her bottoms are currently on sale for $54. (If you want the same print, there’s still a corset-style top in the same gingham number.)

Her Blood Red Swimsuit

Rodrigo loves incorporating a pop of red into her looks, especially after releasing her hit single “Vampire.” In her first bikini look, reds were simply an accent designed to compliment the blue checks. Her second swim look, however, leaned more into the crimson palette. She accessorized her scarlet bikini with a black MoMA baseball cap and another pop of gingham — this time, a simple tote.

More Looks From Her Photo Dump

The final look in Rodrigo’s Instagram post was also emblematic of her style. She paired a dainty polka dot mini dress with unexpected accessories, like lace-up caramel combat boots and a chunky JW Anderson bumper bag, which costs a whopping $1,150.

It’s gonna be a pop-punk summer.