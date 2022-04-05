Olivia Rodrigo is giving me fashion “deja vu” in the best way possible.

The “Sour” singer — who took home three Grammys during the ceremony this weekend — also wins the award for most iconic after party.

After it was reported that Rodrigo, who is under 21, was not permitted to attend some Grammys events in Las Vegas due to her age, the 19-year-old more than made up for it. She hosted her own “baby’s first Grammys” party with a post-show bash attended and DJed by the Y2K queen herself, Paris Hilton.

Rodrigo and Hilton sang along to Hilton’s iconic ‘00s “Stars are Blind” in outfits fit for the era. Hilton wore a green, sparkly Dundas minidress, while Rodrigo looked dressed for prom 2001.

The pop star sported essentially every staple of Y2K fashion. Her turquoise dress featured a high-low hem, a plunging neckline, and of course, the must have-embellishment for early-2000s dressing — a rhinestone butterfly, placed at the center of the dress.

Even the banner behind the DJ booth (a projection straight out of your 6th grade math class) followed dutifully along with the “Sour” Prom / ’00s aesthetic, decorated with smiley face, strawberry and butterfly emoticons.

Rodrigo may have been born in 2003, but she’s got the throwback look down.