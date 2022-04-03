We won’t know if Olivia Rodrigo wins a Grammy (or seven) until the end of tonight’s ceremony, but the “good 4 u” singer has already won herself a top spot on this year’s best dressed list.

This is the 19-year-old’s first time ever attending the Grammy Awards, but the seven-time Grammy-nominated singer absolutely nailed her red-carpet ensemble. Rodrigo sauntered onto the red-carpet serving serious pop-punk princess vibes. She posed for cameras wearing Y2K-era chokers, lengthy black gloves, and a perfectly fitted, custom Vivienne Westwood Couture gown.

The skin-tight LBD was embellished with glitzy pink rhinestones in the pattern of a woman’s silhouette, complete with crystallized cleavage that matches the star’s sparkling necklaces.

Beyond Rodrigo’s iconic look, her contributions as a musician are legendary. A frontrunner in over half a dozen categories, it’s easy to forget that the teen is technically a newcomer to the industry. As of right now, Rodrigo is nominated for the following titles: Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Oh, and did I mention that Rodrigo is also performing tonight?! All I can say is... Good 4 u, girl!

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images