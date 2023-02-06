Olivia Rodrigo's Pre-Grammys Look Was All About The Butt Slit

When Olivia Rodrigo sang “jealousy, jealousy,” she lamented how others get “all the things” she dreams of, including “cool vintage clothes.” But at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammys Gala, it seems, the pop star finally got what she wanted.

On Saturday evening, Rodrigo stepped out to celebrate the 65th annual award show in an archival dress by the late Paco Rabanne. Her look stood as a powerful tribute, as the famed designed passed away just one day before.

The mini dress featured a mock turtleneck and a sleeveless cut, with a shiny patent leather finish. Despite the glossy sheen, the dress looked tame at first glance. But just a little twirl revealed double slits up the side of the skirt, providing a wonderfully cheeky fashion moment.

The “good 4 u” singer paired her polished ensemble with chunky peep-toe platforms in a matching shade of burgundy. To complete the early-2000s vision, her hair was slicked back with two long tendrils in the front (a favorite of the era).

Rodrigo followed this daring pre-Grammys look with yet another spicy serve. At the actual Grammys ceremony the following day, she donned a vibey slip dress by Miu Miu that playfully showed off her undies. All this to say, looks were served.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images