Olivia Rodrigo may have officially wrapped her GUTS Tour, but that doesn’t mean she’s not down to surprise her Livies with more pop-up concerts. The “good 4 u” songstress did just that on Thursday, Oct. 23, when she mounted a one-night-only intimate performance in New York in partnership with American Express at the Park Avenue Armory.

The rules of the night were different. To snag tickets, VIP guests and fans who were Amex Platinum and Business Platinum cardholders had to go on a scavenger hunt throughout the city, piecing together clues that directed them to a secret link where they could purchase seats. Naturally, the intimate event had a slightly different setlist, though she did sing her hits like “deja vu,” “drivers license,” and “vampire”. She applied the same unconventional logic to her style game. Instead of rocking her usual punk number, she traded her Dr. Martens combat boots for dainty it girl ballet flats.

Olivia’s Bedazzled Dress

While her onstage uniform is typically edgy — consisting of leather undies, grommet-covered bodycon dresses, and fishnet stockings — Rodrigo opted for a look that was much softer and feminine — even a bit younger. She wore a silk babydoll dress in a vivid chartreuse. The lingerie-style mini, which featured a subtle empire waist, had a see-through chiffon overlay awash with floral-shaped embroideries.

Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images

The HSMTMTS alum is used to performing in arenas globally. And for massive venues like that, stars often need to wear bedazzled numbers to be seen by their audiences, especially those high up in the nosebleeds. With a much smaller venue last night, she didn’t need to go hard with the sparkle, but she did anyway.

Her Schoolgirl Spin

Adding a more saccharine touch, the “traitor” singer channeled the preppy, schoolgirl styling. She wore Miu Miu’s cult-favorite ballet flats. Her choice was an olive green pair with a contrasting pink elastic strap. Though her colorway is currently unavailable, the style also comes in blue, brown, red, pink, and black, for those interested. Just be warned, they do cost a cool $1,050.

Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images

For another layer of academia, she styled her ballerinas with white knee-high socks, a staple in prep school uniforms.

She’s a Miu Miu girl now.