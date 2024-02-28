As Paris Fashion Week continues to unfold, more stars are flocking to the French capital. On Tuesday, Feb. 27, the majority convened at Saint Laurent’s Fall/Winter 2024 show — and for good reason.

The French label’s runway was rife with its signature sophisticated workwear. Pussy bow blouses, pencil skirts, and boxy power suits all punctuated the show. This season, however, most of the traditionally corpcore items featured a striking NSFW twist: they were crafted from the sheerest possible fabrics. Delicate chiffon tops freed nipples, while diaphanous pencil skirts stylishly exposed undies.

Saint Laurent’s front row, however, rivaled their catwalk in style power. A-list fashion girls including Zoë Kravitz, Lily Collins, and Kate Moss, were as captivating as the models on the catwalk. One front-row star, in particular, stood out in her chicness: Olivia Wilde.

Olivia’s Chic Utilitarian Look

The Don’t Worry Darling director has made few public appearances this year, stepping out for the first time in 2024 at PFW. Naturally, she dressed to impress, effectively mimicking the revealing styles sent down the runway.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Wilde was the embodiment of the Saint Laurent woman. She posed in front of the YSL logo wearing a black, see-through bodysuit that was totally backless. The actor tucked her top neatly into a high-waist pencil skirt — in contrast to the sheer piece, her skirt was much more utilitarian.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Props To Her Leather Accessories

Wilde stayed faithful to her monochromatic look in varying shades of chocolate brown. However, she kept things interesting by playing with textures via posh leather accessories.

She wore a mix of pieces: patent slingbacks and matte leather opera gloves. Her belt matched the buckle details on her gloves, while the gold hardware coordinated with her chunky gold choker. To tie everything together, Wilde topped off her look with aviator sunglasses with (surprise, surprise) brown-tinted lenses.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Put this woman on the runway.