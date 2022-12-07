Since her split from Harry Styles made headlines last month, Olivia Wilde’s red carpet fashion choices have only gotten spicier. The latest example: A sheer, nipple-baring dress she wore to the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday night.

The Don’t Worry Darling director and actress — who picked up a People’s Choice Award for her buzzed-about film starring Styles and Florence Pugh — wore a black lace Dior dress from the brand’s Resort 2023 collection. The floor-length gown was completely see-through and boasted a low-low back supported by the teeniest of spaghetti straps.

Beneath the gothic, lingerie-inspired dress, Wilde donned high-waist black panties, but went bare on top, covering with nothing more than a thin layer of sheer lace. A chunky, utility-inspired leather belt cinched the gown at the waist, pulling the provocative ensemble together seamlessly. Her feet were strapped into black stillettos and her hands were empty — likely to free them up for that shiny new trophy.

Though Wilde may not be implementing Princess Diana’s “revenge dress” theory intentionally, the outcome is the same. The actress looks incredible and I’d bet my sad desk lunch that Styles is staring at his phone right now, regretting every choice that led him to this place. Regardless, she dazzled at the award show. Like, um...Harry who?

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images