Beauty

The Best Beauty Looks From 2022’s Oscars After Party

The epic makeup moments just kept comin’.

At the Oscars 2022 Vanity Fair after party, Zendaya had one of the best makeup looks.
By Audrey Noble

Vanity Fair’s storied Oscars celebration is not only the go-to for celebs after the ceremony every year, it’s also the place for gorgeous beauty moments. From Sydney Sweeney’s bangs to Zendaya’s eyeshadow, here are the best hair and makeup looks from the Oscars 2022 after party.

Jessica Chastain’s Blowout

The winner for Best Actress in a Leading Role let her hair down from her high ponytail and sported a luscious blowout to celebrate.

