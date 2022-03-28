Beauty
The epic makeup moments just kept comin’.
Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Vanity Fair’s storied Oscars celebration is not only the go-to for celebs after the ceremony every year, it’s also the place for gorgeous beauty moments. From Sydney Sweeney’s bangs to Zendaya’s eyeshadow, here are the best hair and makeup looks from the Oscars 2022 after party.
Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The winner for Best Actress in a Leading Role let her hair down from her high ponytail and sported a luscious blowout to celebrate.