The Holy-Grail Foundation Sydney Sweeney Discovered On The Set Of Euphoria

In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favorite talents for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing and the MVPs (most valuable products) they can't live without. Here, actor Sydney Sweeney tells Bustle about the hack that helps her get a perfectly even sunless tan, her favorite beauty look from Euphoria’s second season, and more.

Getting a perfect, realistic-looking self-tan involves more than just using a good product. It takes some innovation as well. Just ask Euphoria star and SOL by Jergens’ newest ambassador, Sydney Sweeney. When asked what’s the secret to getting that streak-free glow, Sweeney says she does what every beauty lover is taught to do with self-tanner — but with a twist.

She exfoliates to prep the skin and puts on lotion the next day to extend the color. But her personal hack, which she says with a lot of pride, involves the use of a handy loofa stick. “I put the [tanning] mitt over [the loofa stick], and then I’m able to reach my back,” she tells me over Zoom. “I don’t miss any spots.”

2022 is already proving to be a big year for the actor. On top of her new partnership with the sun and body care brand, Sweeney’s character Cassie Howard played a very vital role in Euphoria’s triumphant season 2 return. While Cassie’s story arc frustrated many, Sweeney got to experiment with a lot of fun beauty looks throughout the eight-episode run.

She gives a special mention to the infamous “Oklahoma” look as one of the season’s best beauty transformations. (The drama of her imaginary bathroom breakdown was only outdone by her voluminous, sky-high hairstyle and gingham outfit.) But if she had to pick the one beauty look she loved filming in the most, she says it has to be when Cassie tried her best to physically become Maddy 2.0. “Cassie's entire process of turning into the girl of Nate’s dreams and trying to be [exactly like] Maddy was the funniest part,” she says.

Sweeney keeps her own makeup minimal, using just blush and mascara daily. It’s a completely different story when it comes to manicures. The actor has a deep affinity for cool nails, something that started way before working with celebrity nail artist Natalie Minerva. “I'm obsessed with fun nails; I change my nails like every two days,” she says. “It's something I've always loved. I remember in middle school, I used to sit on my bathroom floor with all of my little nail art and try to do my own nails before I went to school. I consider my nails another accessory.”

Now filming National Anthem (alongside pop star and About-Face founder Halsey), Sweeney dyed her hair this season’s hottest color, a copper-red hybrid, for the role. Naturally a brunette, she dyed her hair blonde to play Cassie — and the constant coloring taught her some important hair lessons.

“The first time I dyed my hair blonde, I cried my eyes out because my hair naturally was [long. When] I dyed my hair blonde, I didn't even cut it but it went up to my shoulders,” she says. “It's so weird; my nails grow super fast, but my hair doesn’t. It's been a battle of trying to get my hair to be healthy. I've been working on it [and] it's getting better.”

To keep her hair healthy, she uses a combination of masks and heat-protectant sprays. One of her most useful hair care tips, however, is being mindful about the water you’re using to lather up. “One of the biggest changes [to my hair routine] is this shower head [that I got from Amazon] that filters the water,” she says. “The water isn’t as harsh and there are not as many chemicals in it. That has changed everything.”

Proving to already be a human encyclopedia of cool beauty hacks, I had to ask about the best beauty advice she’s ever received — and her top tip is a classic. “Always wash your face,” she says. “No matter how tired you are [or] even if you fell asleep and then woke up in the middle of the night. Go wash your face.” To get a full rundown of her beauty routine, she shared five products she’s currently loving. Read on to see her all-star lineup.

Her Must-Have Tanning Product Sol by Jergens Water Mousse Target $22.99 See On Target “It's just the perfect color in a bottle. Whenever I'm on vacation, it makes me feel confident and makes me feel good about myself. I'm getting that tan without having to lay under the sun and hurt my skin and my body with all the UV rays.”

Her Go-To Blush Armani Beauty Neo Nude A-Line Liquid Blush Sephora $36 See On Sephora “I have been obsessed with this. It’s the most beautiful bottle. It’s like a liquid stain for your cheeks, and you can also use it on your lips if you wanted to. It’s amazing.”

Her Game-Changing Foundation Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation Sephora $65 See On Sephora “[This] has been a game-changer for me. Donni [Davy] used this on my face on Euphoria. I have really sensitive combination skin — I break out, get oily, and have cystic acne — and foundations are really heavy for me, so I don’t put [it] all over my face. I use it as if I was only using concealer.”

Her MVP Hair Hero Oribe Royal Blowout Heat Styling Spray Sephora $69 See On Sephora “[For] the movie that I'm doing right now, National Anthem, we have my hair in old-style curlers so it's just sitting in heat the whole time. I put heat protectant spray on it and make sure I’m conditioning the ends really well. Oribe has really great products [for that].”