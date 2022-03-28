Celebrity Style
The glamour of it all...
Kevin Mazur/VF22/WireImage/Getty Images
Though Sunday’s main event was the 2022 Academy Awards, there’s always more to come — at least as far as fashion is concerned. Celebrities, like Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Serena Williams, pulled out all the stops at the after parties. Here are TK of the best looks.
Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Zendaya changed between the show and the party, borrowing from the boys at the late-night event. She wore a black, double-breasted suit, complete with a bright pink collared shirt, longline jacket, and flared trousers from Sportmax.