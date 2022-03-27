Hollywood’s biggest night has finally arrived, and with it, all the glitz, glamour, and gorgeous gowns (of course).

The Oscars red carpet is always a treat for lovers of both film and fashion alike, and this year was no exception. Despite controversy regarding both the timing of the carpet and the show itself, plenty of stars still showed up and showed out on the carpet in their Sunday (very) best. And, when you consider the absolute best dressed at the 2022 Oscars, it’s clear that A-listers didn’t hold back.

Jessica Chastain went full old Hollywood glamour in gold and purple Gucci, while presenter Lily James fully nailed her first Oscars red carpet in a gorgeous pink Versace gown with princesscore vibes. Kirsten Dunst stunned in an on-trend red ruffled look, while Licorice Pizza star Alana Haim looked lovely in Louis Vuitton.

From pale pink to ruffled red and so many sparkles, there were plenty of winners to see... even before the ceremony started. It’s clear that after a few less than ideal years for live events, stars were ready to turn it all the way up in 2022.

Ahead, a look at all of the best-dressed celebs at the 2022 Oscars.

Lily James

The Pam and Tommy star looked plucked from a ’90s fairytale in a pale pink, Versace gown with a thigh high slit and pink platforms.

Zuri Hall

Zuri Hall went for high-low, floral romance — and knocked it out of the park.

Jessica Chastain in Gucci

The Eyes of Tammy Faye star is nominated for her role as Tammy Faye, but she already won the best dressed category.

Lupita Nyong’o in Prada

Presented Lupita Nyong’o sparkled in Gold Prada.

Alana Haim in Louis Vuitton

Sparkles were a theme on the red carpet this year, and Licorice Pizza’s Alana Haim was delightfully on trend.

Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten Dunst followed another trend of the evening in this ruffled, red, strapless gown.

Ariana Debose

West Side Story star Ariana Debose gave another lady in red moment — with a modern twist. This two piece with pants and a cape is everything.

Nicole Kidman in Armani

Nicole Kidman, nominated for her role in Being the Ricardos, looked absolutely stunning in a fully custom (down to the color of the silk!) Armani gown.

Zendaya in Valentino

As usual, Zendaya rocked the red carpet. This time, in a Valentino two-piece long sleeve micro crop top and sequin skirt moment.

Megan Thee Stallion

The Sweetest Pie singer cut off a fashion-forward slice in this blue, ruffled, strapless gown.