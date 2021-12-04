Out Of Amazon's Most Popular Cheap Fashion Pieces, These 45 Look The Most Expensive

Gone are the days of spending hours sifting through department store racks, searching for that gem of a clothing piece — one that’s stylish, versatile, and reasonably priced. Nowadays, when we need to find the perfect dress, layering piece, or accessory, all we need to do is hop on our laptops. Amazon is filled with high-quality fashion pieces that look expensive, but are actually quite budget-friendly.

Need an elegant dress you can wear to cocktail parties, weddings, and holiday functions? Check out this romantic V-neck mini dress with ruffled sleeves, or this fit-and-flare dress that comes in all sorts of patterns — it even has pockets. And don’t forget to accessorize; these dainty rose-shaped stud earrings complement any outfit, and this paperclip chain necklace adds a personal touch with its monogrammed charm.

You’ll also find plenty of casual picks on here, which are perfect for days spent running errands and hanging out at home. This lightweight crew-neck sweater looks good with just about anything, and I can guarantee you’ll want to live in these high-waisted yoga leggings — they’re just that soft. Or, if you want the feel of leggings but the appearance of denim, there’s even a pair of jeggings waiting for you.

Whether you’re looking to add a few pieces to your outfit rotation, or completely update your wardrobe, you’ll find plenty of stylish, affordable clothing pieces on Amazon that will have you dressing to impress.

1 This Sleek Mock Turtleneck That’s A Closet Staple Wosalba Mock Turtleneck Amazon $25 See On Amazon Made of a soft rayon-spandex material, this long-sleeve mock turtleneck top creates a sleek silhouette. Wear it on its own, or layer it underneath a sweater, jacket, or even a dress. Available in tons of jewel tones, stripes, and a leopard print, the turtleneck is lightweight and non-bulky. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors and styles: 29

2 A Swingy Dress With A Boat Neckline Amazon Essentials Boatneck Swing Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Fitted throughout up top and flowy at the bottom, this swing dress can be worn so many different ways. With a chic boat neckline and three-quarter-length sleeves, the viscose-elastane garment falls to an above-the-knee hem. Whether you wear it with heels, flats, or sneakers, you’ll look effortlessly stylish. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 7

3 This Elegant Robe Made From Luxe Satin BABEYOND Satin Robe Amazon $30 See On Amazon Luxuriously soft, this satin robe feels like real silk, but won’t break the bank. With roomy sleeves and a sash belt, the robe can be worn over loungewear or simply by itself. An elegant floral pattern adorns the fabric, making you feel like royalty. Choose from several gorgeous shades, like turquoise, emerald green, and eggplant. Available colors and styles: 18

4 A Lightweight Crew-Neck Sweater With A Tailored Look Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crew-Neck Sweater Amazon $23 See On Amazon A simple tailored sweater never goes out of style, and this one comes in more than 40 colors and styles. Made from a soft cotton-modal-polyester yarn, the lightweight sweater can be paired with jeans, skirts, leggings, and more. Available in neutral solids and chic stripes, this crew-neck garment will quickly enter your wardrobe rotation. Available sizes: 3X-Small Slim — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 41

5 The Ruffled V-Neck Mini Dress With A Romantic Vibe Dokotoo Deep V-Neck Ruffle Mini Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Feel like the lead in your own rom-com when you wear this ruffled long-sleeve dress. With a deep V-neckline and a tiered design, the mini dress creates a flouncy silhouette that’s perfect for date nights, brunch, and cocktail parties. Add a necklace and a pair of heels, and you’ve got an utterly charming ensemble. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 14

6 This Faux Leather Belt With A Groovy Buckle Earnda Leather Belt Amazon $15 See On Amazon The double-O ring buckle on this faux leather belt gives it a cool ‘70s-inspired touch. Choose from neutral shades like black and brown, or switch it up with a funky leopard or snakeskin print. Since you can pair it with jeans, shorts, skirts, and dresses, this belt will get plenty of use all year round. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 11

7 A Poplin Button-Down That’s Crisp & Classic Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Button-Down Poplin Shirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon This button-down poplin shirt has the crisp look of a dress shirt, with a slightly relaxed fit that also lends itself to more casual wear. Available in solid colors, subtle pinstripes, and rustic gingham, the versatile shirt can be worn with dress pants or jeans. Plus, the cotton poplin material has a worn-in feel the first time you put it on. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9

8 This Pleated Midi Skirt With A Whimsical Floral Print EXLURA Pleated Midi Swing Skirt Amazon $30 See On Amazon Add a touch of whimsy to your wardrobe with this pleated midi skirt that has an adorable mini floral print. The elastic waistband sits at the natural waist, flowing down to a calf-length hem. Also available in polka dot and leopard-print patterns, you can pair it with just about anything for a casual look that’s also perfect for work. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

9 The Chic Satin Scarf With So Many Uses FONYVE Silk Scarf Amazon $11 See On Amazon You’ll find a million uses for this satin scarf; wear it around your neck, place it in your hair à la Audrey Hepburn, or tie it around your purse — the possibilities are endless. There’s a myriad of colors and patterns to choose from, including elegant florals, fun paisley prints, and retro-inspired polka dots. Available colors and styles: 45

10 Some Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings You Can Wear With Anything PAVOI 14-Karat Gold-Plated Chunky Hoop Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon Plated in real 14-karat gold, these chunky hoop earrings look good with anything. They come in rose gold, yellow gold, and white gold finishes, as well as different sizes, so you can pick the ones that suit your style best. The stainless steel posts won’t irritate sensitive ears, making them perfect for everyday wear. Available sizes: 4

Available colors: 3

11 These Dainty Rose-Shaped Stud Earrings AllenCOCO 18-Karat Gold-Plated Rose Studs Amazon $13 See On Amazon Sweet and elegant, these rose-shaped stud earrings are perfect for both casual and formal ensembles. Plated in real 18-karat gold, the lightweight studs are comfortable for all-day wear. “I bought these earrings for myself. I absolutely LOVE them!! They are just the right size, not too small, not heavy, and not too big,” one reviewer raved. Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 6

12 A Wire-Free Bra That’s Super Comfy & Stretchy Hanes SmoothTec ComfortFlex Fit Wire-Free Bra Amazon $13 See On Amazon Made from super stretchy polyester-spandex material, this seamless V-neck bra offers flexible support without an uncomfortable underwire. A hook closure in the back provides a secure fit, while the wide straps provide ample support. The moisture-wicking fabric is quick to dry, so you’ll feel cool and fresh all day long. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 5

13 The Stretchy High-Waisted Yoga Leggings That Are So Soft HeyNuts Hawthorn High-Waisted Yoga Pants Amazon $26 See On Amazon Great for working out, running errands, or simply hanging around the house, these high-waisted leggings are made of a buttery soft polyester-spandex fabric. They won’t become see-through no matter which way you stretch, making them great for yoga. Besides black, they come in tons of cool colors that will bring your workout attire to the next level. Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 17

14 A Close-Fit Cardigan That’s Simple & Timeless Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crew-Neck Cardigan Amazon $25 See On Amazon Is there anything more classic than a lightweight crew-neck cardigan? This one offers a close fit that looks put together, whether you pair it with a cami, button-down, or dress. Plus, it comes in a wide range of colors, so you can go low-key with neutrals like navy or oatmeal, or add some fun color with shades like lime green or coral. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 27

15 This Cotton Bathrobe That Comes In Tons Of Patterns Hotouch Lightweight Cotton Bathrobe Amazon $29 See On Amazon With three-quarter-length sleeves and a tie-belt, this cotton bathrobe is great for slipping into at bedtime or wearing around the house. Lightweight and comfy, it’s perfect for all-season wear and comes in a ton of different colors and patterns. Whether you opt for a classic solid color, flirty floral, or sassy leopard print, you really can’t go wrong. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 32

16 A Wool Skirt That Comes In So Many Plaids IDEALSANXUN High-Waisted Skirt Amazon $33 See On Amazon Made from a wool blend, this plaid midi skirt looks great with a sweater or turtleneck, and when the weather gets warmer, pairs well with a graphic tee. An elastic waist at the back makes this skirt easy to pull on and off, while two sturdy side pockets provide the perfect place for stashing small essentials. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 32

17 This Basic & Versatile Tee With A Subtle V-Neck JUST MY SIZE Plus-Size V-Neck Tee Amazon $9 See On Amazon A wardrobe staple, this long-sleeve tee has a subtle V-neck and a close fit that allows for easy layering. Made from 100% cotton, the shirt is soft and breathable, and at such an affordable price, you can stock up on multiple colors — including black, white, pink, and purple. Available sizes: X-Large— 5X-Large

Available colors: 7

18 These Cuff Earrings Made With Sparkly Cubic Zirconia PAVOI 14-Karat Gold-Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings $14 See On Amazon These cuff earrings are made with cubic zirconia, which gives them the appearance of diamond earrings — at just a fraction of the price. They’re available in three different finishes — yellow gold, rose gold, and white gold. Stainless steel posts make these earrings gentle on sensitive ears. Available colors: 3

19 This Swingy Pleated Skirt With Retro Flair Kate Kasin Pleated A-Line Swing Skirt Amazon $34 See On Amazon Add a touch of retro flair to your wardrobe with this pleated A-line skirt that swoops down to a calf-length hem. Pair it with a belt, a graphic tee, and combat boots for a casual look, or combine it with a sleek turtleneck, tights, and flats for something more ballet-inspired. It’s available in over 50 colors and styles, so you can pick the color or pattern that suits your style best. Available sizes: X-Small— XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 52

20 A Totally Chic Turtleneck Swing Dress KEEDONE Turtleneck T-Shirt Dresses Amazon $29 See On Amazon This long-sleeve T-shirt dress is elevated by the addition of a turtleneck, creating a chic silhouette that can be dressed up or down for any occasion. In the colder months, you can layer it with a scarf, tights, and riding boots. Or, if the weather is warmer, all you need to do is add a pair of flats and a necklace. Available sizes: Small— XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 12

21 This Delicate Chain Necklace With A Monogrammed Charm M MOOHAM Dainty Layered Initial Necklace Amazon $15 See On Amazon With a double paperclip chain, this 14-karat gold-plated necklace creates a subtle, layered look. A delicate charm features a single initial — all 26 letters are available — giving this necklace a personal touch. At such an affordable price, you can pick a couple different designs and gift them to your family and friends for Christmas, birthdays, or just because. Available styles: 26

22 The Faux Leather Tote That Comes In 100+ Colors Dreubea Faux Leather Tote Amazon $16 See On Amazon Perhaps the hardest part of buying this faux leather tote bag? Picking out which color you like the best. There are over 100 colors and styles to choose from, and at such a cost-effective price, you might just need to buy two. The shoulder bag is large enough to carry a tablet, phone, keys, makeup, wallet, books, and other essentials. Available colors and styles: 100+

23 A Wool Panama Hat That Goes With Everything Lisianthus Classic Wool Hat Amazon $19 See On Amazon Made from a soft wool-polyester blend with a leather belt detail, this classic Panama hat is incredibly versatile and comes in so many fun colors. “Love this hat SO much!! It’s adjustable, lightweight, adorable and goes with everything! Every. Thing. It perks up any outfit, I get compliments every time I wear it,” one reviewer raved. Available colors: 23

24 This Soft Oversized Scarf That Feels Just Like Cashmere MaaMgic Pashmina Wrap Scarf Amazon $17 See On Amazon This soft pashmina-style scarf has the same luxurious feel of cashmere — at just a fraction of the price. Available in subtle neutrals like camel and beige, as well as rich shades like royal blue and emerald green, this oversized scarf is finished with a chic fringe that adds to the fabric’s drapey quality. Available colors: 16

25 This Turtleneck Bodysuit That Makes A Great Layering Piece MANGOPOP Mock Turtle Bodysuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon Smooth and streamlined, this mock turtleneck bodysuit can be layered underneath a sweater or jacket — or you can wear it on its own with wide-leg pants. Besides solid colors, there are also plenty of fun florals and animal prints to pick from. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 25

26 A Free-Spirited Midi Skirt With A Scarf Print Floerns Pleated Scarf Print Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon Airy and comfy, this polyester midi skirt allows you to express your inner flower child. An elastic waistband creates a non-constricting fit, while the pleats in the fabric create a flowy silhouette that falls all the way past your knees. Besides this eclectic scarf print, the skirt also comes in florals, dots, and leopard print. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 9

27 The Relaxed Blouse With Lacy Balloon Sleeves MIHOLL Long-Sleeve Lace Blouse Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether you wear it with jeans, leggings, or slacks, this long-sleeve blouse will make a statement. The slightly dramatic balloon sleeves are made from lace, flowing out from your shoulders and cinching in at the wrists. A hint of spandex adds some stretch to the polyester fabric, creating a relaxed, comfortable fit throughout. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 30

28 This Swing Dress With Fluttery Ruffle Sleeves Nemidor Plus-Size Ruffle-Sleeve Swing Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon A cut above your average swing dress, this one has gorgeous ruffled sleeves that fall right above your elbows. The pull-on jersey-knit dress has a round neckline and an above-the-knee hem, with deep side pockets that hold your small essentials. Choose from classic solids, retro polka dots, and elegant floral prints. Available sizes: 14 Plus— 26 Plus

Available colors and styles: 12

29 These Soft Palazzo Pants That Are A Fun Twist On Leggings SATINA Palazzo Pants Amazon $19 See On Amazon Perfect for yoga, dance class, or simply lounging around the house, these palazzo pants have a high waistline and a flare leg. The polyester-spandex fabric is buttery soft — the kind of material you want to wear all the time. Besides sleek black, the pants are also available in bold prints that would look amazing at a music festival. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and styles: 16

30 A Fit & Flare Midi Dress That Comes In Adorable Patterns Nemidor Plus-Size Flare Midi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Polka dots, florals, and plaids, oh my! This fit-and-flare dress comes in so many different patterns — there’s truly something for everyone. The fabric is soft and lightweight, draping from the slightly fitted bodice down to flowy calf-length hem. Pockets on either side add a playful touch to the short-sleeve garment. Available sizes: 14 Plus— 26 Plus

Available colors and styles: 39

31 This Small Faux Leather Backpack That’s Not At All Bulky Nevenka Backpack Amazon $23 See On Amazon With just enough room to fit your daily essentials, this small faux leather backpack is so helpful while traveling — not to mention, you’ll look totally chic while carrying it. With adjustable shoulder straps and gold zipper details, this simple backpack has a streamlined design that goes with any outfit. Pick from white, brown, burgundy, lavender, and more. Available colors: 12

32 These Leggings That Look Like Real Denim No Nonsense Classic Indigo Denim Jean Leggings Amazon $18 See On Amazon You shouldn’t have to sacrifice comfort in exchange for the tailored look of skinny jeans. These cotton-polyester leggings are blended with spandex, giving them an ultra-stretchy feel. With a realistic-looking denim texture in multiple washes, the soft leggings will fool anyone into thinking you’re wearing actual jeans. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 7

33 A Dainty Necklace With A Cubic Zirconia Crystal PAVOI 14-Karat Gold-Plated Swarovski Crystal Solitaire Necklace Amazon $13 See On Amazon While diamonds may be a girl’s best friend, cubic zirconia is your wallet’s best friend — and it has the same gorgeous sparkle. The 14-karat gold-plated chain necklace is light and elegant, with a 2-inch extender that lets you adjust the length. To complete the pendant, a cubic zirconia crystal is set in gold-plated prongs. Choose from yellow gold, white gold, and rose gold color schemes. Available colors: 3

34 This Lightweight Cardigan With A Deep V-Neck Amazon Essentials Lightweight V-Neck Cardigan Amazon $23 See On Amazon With a plunging neckline, this cardigan can be worn on its own or layered over tanks and tees. Made from a cotton-modal-polyester yarn, the lightweight button-front cardigan is great for chilly offices or breezy weather. It comes in every color of the rainbow, so you have plenty of style options. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 28

35 The Floor-Length Dress For Formal Occasions POSESHE Solid V-Neck Plus-Size Evening Dress Amazon $38 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a dress that cleans up nicely without breaking the bank, this is a great option. With a plunging V-neckline and long sleeves, the flowy dress falls all the way down to your ankles. Available in rich solid colors as well as eye-catching florals, this evening gown looks marvelous with heels and a clutch. Available sizes: Large — 5X-Large

Available colors and styles: 20

36 Some Classic Bootcut Jeans With A Worn-In Look Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Bootcut Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon Forget about spending months breaking in a new pair of jeans — this pair has a pre-faded look and is comfortable from the moment you put them on. With a mid-rise waistband, the denim has a hint of elastane, adding just the right amount of stretch for all-day wear. Available sizes: 2 — 20

Available colors: 2

37 A Zippered Crossbody Bag That Holds All Your Essentials FashionPuzzle Triple-Zip Crossbody Bag Amazon $19 See On Amazon With a zippered main pouch and two zippered side pockets, this crossbody purse keeps all of your small essentials safe and sound. Made from faux leather, the small bag has an adjustable shoulder strap with a gold buckle detail. Whether you pick a neutral tan, cool blue, or eye-catching fuchsia color, you really can’t go wrong. Available colors: 25

38 These Skinny Jeans With A Cult Following Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Modern Skinny Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon Levi Strauss has built a solid fanbase over the decades, and their modern skinny jeans have a bit of a cult following. The denim is blended with elastane, creating a snug but stretchy fit all over. More than 31,000 customers have given these jeans a five-star rating on Amazon, praising their ultra-comfy feel. Available sizes: 2 — 28

Available colors: 11

39 This Floral Midi Dress That’s Vintage-Inspired Simple Flavor Floral Vintage Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon If you want to give a nod to the 1950s, this vintage-inspired midi dress will do the trick. Available in a wide array of refined floral prints, the whimsical dress features a formfitting bodice and an A-line skirt with a midi-length hem. A round neck and three-quarter-length sleeves complete the look, along with two side pockets that hold your small items. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 18

40 Some Square Sunglasses That Look Effortlessly Cool SOJOS Classic Square Polarized Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon Not only do these square glasses look cool, they also protect your eyes with polarized lenses and UV400 coating. Made from lightweight, durable plastic, the frames have a classic, angular shape. Choose from matte, tortoiseshell, and transparent designs. Available colors and styles: 13

41 A Flowy Top With A Chiffon Hem & Pockets Shiaili Plus-Size Tunic Amazon $21 See On Amazon This long-sleeve tunic top is elevated by a chiffon hem, so you can dress it up or down for any occasion. The cotton-spandex material is breathable and stretchy, keeping you comfortable all day long. As an added bonus, two hidden side pockets sit at the hips, allowing you to stash a smartphone or wallet. Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large

Available colors: 11

42 This Easygoing Tunic Dress You Can Dress Up Or Down Amoretu Summer Tunic Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Wear this relaxed tunic dress with sandals and a floppy hat, and you’re ready for the beach, but pair it with a statement necklace and heels, and you’re all set for a cocktail party. With subtle lantern sleeves and an above-the-knee hem, this V-neck dress will instantly make its way into your outfit rotation. Not to mention, it comes in tons of bold, artful prints. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 33

43 These Trouser Pants With A Dramatic Wide Leg Tronjori Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants Amazon $36 See On Amazon These high-waisted trouser pants have a dramatic wide leg that makes them equal parts dressy and comfortable. “These pants as so comfortable and flowy! I stepped outside of my usual skinny jean outfit to try this style - and I never want to take them off!” one reviewer raved. Use them to jazz up your work ensemble, or add a cute blouse for a nighttime-ready outfit. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 26

44 A Halter-Neck Bodysuit That Can Be Styled A Million Ways ReoRia Halter-Neck Bodysuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon Stretchy and sleek, this halter-neck bodysuit is made from a polyester-spandex blend that hugs your body, and it comes in more than a dozen colors, like pink, army green, and basic black. Pair it with wide-leg trousers, skirts, shorts, jeans... the possibilities are endless. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13