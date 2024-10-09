Pamela Anderson just served up one of her most powerful looks yet, hitting the red carpet at the Glamour 2024 Women of the Year Awards in a breathtaking mint-green cape gown. The floor-length dress, adorned with sparkling embellishments, brought a sense of Old Hollywood glamour and was a statement piece in itself: The sheer, jewel-encrusted neckline added just the right amount of sparkle, allowing the rest of the look to remain sleek and minimal.

But it was her makeup-free face that, once again, stole the show — and is just the latest example of Anderson embracing her natural beauty more confidently than ever.

A Barefaced Beauty Moment

Anderson’s all-natural look felt like the ultimate act of confidence in a world where full glam is typically the red carpet standard.

Pamela’s Barefaced Movement

Anderson’s known for taking minimalistic approach to her glam, as she’s been leaning into a makeup-free aesthetic over the past year or so, including at an appearance at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year.

She also continued the makeup-free trend at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival.

Get Anderson’s Look

If you’re looking to channel Anderson’s simple yet striking look, start with clean, minimalist lines in your wardrobe. Her caped gown added drama, but the sleek silhouette kept the overall look elegant. And when it comes to beauty, let your skin do the talking: Skip the heavy makeup, and focus on skin care products like moisturizers and serums that’ll give you a fresh, glowing complexion and allow your natural features to shine through.

Pamela Anderson continues to rewrite the rules of red carpet fashion, and her latest look is a prime example of her evolving style. From going makeup-free to wearing a caped gown, she’s once again proving why she’s a timeless icon — and why sometimes, less is truly more.