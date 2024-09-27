Just like that, fashion month is in its final stretch in Paris after weeks spent in New York City, London, and Milan. Of course, each major city has had some gorgeous beauty moments to coincide with the spring and summer 2025 garments.

Kicking things off in NYC, the models were spotted in decidedly laidback makeup and hair looks, like terracotta-toned blush shades, softly tousled 1970s-esque hairdos, and lavender-tinted halo under eyes. In London, the designers honored a history of rocker-chic grunge, with metal studded hair ribbons, deep lip colors, and cool-toned smoky eyes aplenty. The vibes were very playful in Milan, as colorful wigs, mod-style body polka dots, and ultra-long blunt bangs took centerstage.

All of that to say: Leave it to Paris to truly take its beauty trends to the next level, with out-there glam and hairstyles that are shutting down the fashionable month with a bang — featuring metallic cat eyes, the edgiest bangs you’ve ever seen, and more.

For the ultimate inspiration, scroll through the top beauty moments from Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025.

1. Edgy Reverse Cut-Out Bangs

Beloved for their garments’ artistic shapes and couture vibes, Mugler decided to make just as much of a statement with the models’ hairdos. Their face-covering fringe looked like backwards curtain bangs and ultra-sharp angles with a V-shaped cut out that exposed their noses. Even Cardi B, who was seated front row, came through with the same ’do.

2. Total ’90s Glamour

Casablanca took some serious inspo from ’90s-era makeup trends, painting models’ lips with dark chocolate liner and their eyes with cool-toned gray hues. Also notable? The pencil-thin brows.

3. Chic Slicked-Back Buns

Slicked-back buns are no stranger to the runway — though at Schiaparelli, the low-key look got a high fashion makeover via a twisted take on the ballerina bun.

4. Futuristic Silver Eye Details

Loewe’s beauty M.O. took a seriously futuristic turn, with its models sporting oversized, silver-colored cat eyes that looked all things otherworldly.

5. ’70s Tousled Hair Texture

One of the biggest trends to come out of fashion month has to be ’70s-style hair. Given the French design house’s adoration for all things whimsical, of course Chloé would opt for softly tousled waves inspired by the more casual style of the decade.

6. Powder-White Inner Eye Corners

Although the models at Issey Miyake wore mostly minimal makeup, their eyes featured a stunning pop of bright white shadow in their inner corners for an ethereal result.

7. Pin-Straight Satin Strands

Balmain styled models’ pin-straight hair with sharp middle parts and lots of shine, serving a fierce chicness that allowed its graphic garments to stand out.

8. Ultra-Flushed Terracotta Cheeks

Taking the “blonzer” makeup trend to new heights, Leonard Paris featured draped blush in a stunning terracotta hue on its models.

9. Modern Blair Waldorf Headbands

Dior sent models down the runway sporting double-banded logo headbands that were so Blair Waldorf-coded.

10. Glossy Peach-Tinted Lids

Over at Rabanne, glam featured a minimal peach-tinted eye pigment all over the lids, topped with a clear gloss for a glass-like effect.