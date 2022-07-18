Trend Report

Spiciest Trends From Paraiso Miami Beach Swim Week

All the most revealing looks, ahead.

By Kelsey Stiegman

At Paraiso Miami Beach Swim Week, you always see a whole lot of skin. But this year, spicy, ultra-revealing details like thong cuts, lattice backs, and vagina cut-outs (not kidding) dominated the runway. Scroll to see the best of them.

Wedgie Suits

Easily the most popular trend of the week, wedgie suits (like this Cupshe set) were seen at almost every show. The styling trick turns your full-coverage bottom into a thong in seconds.

