Trend Report
All the most revealing looks, ahead.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At Paraiso Miami Beach Swim Week, you always see a whole lot of skin. But this year, spicy, ultra-revealing details like thong cuts, lattice backs, and vagina cut-outs (not kidding) dominated the runway. Scroll to see the best of them.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Easily the most popular trend of the week, wedgie suits (like this Cupshe set) were seen at almost every show. The styling trick turns your full-coverage bottom into a thong in seconds.