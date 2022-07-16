The most wonderful time of the year is here! No, I’m not talking about the holiday season (though a drop in temperature would be welcome right about now). I’m talking about that summertime fine — beach shenanigans, pool parties, rooftop brunches, sunset cruises, and sunbathing in the park. This, of course, means a required update to your current swimsuit collection — which, more than likely, has been collecting dust since March of 2020.

Luckily, summer 2022 has brought us a whole drawerful of sassy swimsuit trends all guaranteed to boost your confidence. Options include ‘80s-inspired high-cut bottom, the strappy two-piece, spicy underboob bikinis, and chic coverups to go along with them. Last but not least, there’s the famed thong bikini.

While the thong style swimsuit has long been regulated to bodies of a particular size (ie: thin), plus-size icons like Lizzo and Tess Holliday are normalizing barely-there swimsuits on big bodies. Right ahead, shop fifteen top-rated plus-size thong swimsuits that’ll make you feel like an absolute dime.

We at Bustle only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Lilosy Underwire One Shoulder Bikini Amazon Size XS-3XL $22.99 See on Amazon Not only does the thong bottom give that perfect, cheeky look, the matching top fits large busts, as well. One reviewer wrote: “180lbs, 34DD, 44in hips and this fit comfortable and so soft ! Recommend highly!!!!”

2 Sun Bather Tie String Bikini Bottom Rebdolls Size L-5X $29.90 See on Rebdolls Rebdolls is one of the brands on the forefront of inclusive fashion, with sizes from S-5X. The Afro-latina founded brand has been creating stylish fashion for all sizes since 2014. This booty-bearing bikini, specifically, comes in sizes L-5X.

3 Lilosy Underwire Cut-Out Halter Bikini Swimsuit Set Amazon Size XS-3XL $9.99 See on Amazon Yes, the underboob bikini trend is hot as hell, but the underwire top is also great for fuller chests. “I have a difficult time finding tops that will support my heavy DD's but this one worked! The underwire was supportive while the criss-cross straps pinned down the girls. Also, I just had a tummy tuck, so I was looking for bottoms that cover the scar. These bottoms cover it completely while also being cheeky which I love.”

4 Yii ouneey Plus Size Swimsuit Amazon Size L-3XL $23.98 See on Amazon If you needed any convincing on this suit, this review will do it. Warning: lots of exclamation points ahead. “FIRE AS F!!! I LOVE LOVE LOVE THIS. It fit amazing!!! Like super sexy! This is now my favorite swimsuit!”

6 ALINA TOP x ALINA BOTTOM BFYNE Size XS-3XL $168.98 See on BFYNE Black woman-founded swimsuit brand BFyne made a splash at Paraiso Miami Beach Swim Week in 2021, as the first designer to feature only Black models. The brand goes up to a 3XL, with bust sizes fitting 48 DDD.

7 SOLY HUX Women's Floral Print Halter Triangle Tie Side Bikini Set Two Piece Swimsuits Amazon Size L-3XL $30.99 See on Amazon Vibey print aside, one reviewer praised the fit of this 4-star suit. “I’ve always struggled with finding suits that fit my body top: smaller on top (small 36B/C) with a bigger bottom (40 inch hips). This suit is sexy and shows just enough skin while also being comfortable. Tip: put the ties up higher on your hips to make your legs look longer.”

8 Black Rib Cheeky Bottom Curvy Beach Size L-4X $49.50 See on Curvy Beach Curvy Beach was founded with the intention of bringing the string bikini to the plus-size market, and customers can’t get enough. “These cheeky bottoms made me cry. Joyful, loving, overwhelmed with gratitude tears,” one customer wrote. “My relationship with all bottoms is horrible. These are perfect for my small behind and make me look juicy and delicious like I know I am!”

9 String Bikini Bottoms Kitty and Vibe Size S1-3XL2 $52 See on Kitty and Vibe Kitty and Vibe goes the extra mile with sizing, giving two size options for each individual size — in both a small booty and larger booty option. “I have always been nervous to buy a string bikini because I'm not super comfortable in a cheekier bikini bottom, BUT this string bottom has the perfect amount of cheekiness,” one review reads. “I also love how it has more coverage in the front than other string bottoms.”

10 Swimsuits For All Women's Plus Size Camille Underwire Bikini Amazon Size S-XXL $78 See on Amazon The cool V-cut of these bottoms is trending hard in the swimwear space right now. It gives that thong look, but with a bit of extra coverage.

11 Love Affair Bikini-Animal Print IconSwim Size S-4X $28 See on IconSwim Everyone needs that one swimsuit that is their go-to for a tropical vacay and this little baddie fits the bill. “Must have for vacation. Love the material and color. All eyes on me wearing it in JAMAICA,” a reviewer said.

12 RIO BOTTOM UNTAMED JMP The Label Size XS-XXL $78 See on JMP The Label JMP The Label goes up to a size XXL in most of their swimsuits, which accommodates sizes 38DD-42D. This reviewer shared: “I was a little nervous cause I usually don’t wear cheeky bottoms but it fit so well and was so flattering.”